St. Francois County Raceway Results – 4/15/17

Joey Montgomery – Kirby Laws photo
Billy Smith – Kirby Laws photo
Kyle Stolzer – Kirby Laws photo
Super Streets
Heat 1:
1. 94N Neel
2. 71 Merritt
3. 32 Hicks
4. 21W Callahan
5. 42 Dickerson
6. 44M Marty McCullough
7. 572 Young
Heat 2:
1. 99 Adams
2. 44R R. McCullough
3. 44C C. McCullugh
4. 40 Mosier
5. 14 Stamper
6. 30 Wadlow
7. 67 Wyatt
Feature:
1. 94N Jason Neel
2. 23 Kevin Mosier
3. 71 Joe Merritt
4. 67 Tony Wyatt
5. 32 Robert Hicks
6. 30 Grant Wadlow
7. 42 John Dickerson
8. 44M Marty McCullough
9. 21W Brad Callahan
10. 572 Keith Young
11. 44C Christopher McCullough
12. 99 Chuck Adams
13. 44R Ricky McCullough
14. 14 Steve Stamper DNS
B-Modifieds
Heat 1:
1. 3D Lou Driemeyer
2. 74 Whitter
3. 2 Sarakas
4. 5B Williams
5. 30CR Wolmack
6. 19C Canterberry
7. 12E Eckhoff
Heat 2:
1. 27W Welborn
2. 10 Jarrett
3. 21 Boen
4. 25H Hauf
5. 25 Denoyer
6. 13D Dylan Driemeyer
7. 44 Dickerson
Feature:
1. 147 Kyle Stolzer
2. 10S Blair
3. 27W Welborn
4. 3D Lou Driemeyer
5. 21 Boen
6. 25H Hauf
7. 85G Giesler
8. 2 Sarakas
9. 25 Denoyer
10. 27J Crump
11. 67M McNail
12. 44 Dickerson
13. 13D Dylan Driemeyer
14. 81G Gibson
15. 74 Whitter
16. 30CR Wolmack
17. 10 Jarrett
18. 19C Canterberry DNS
19. 05 Savage DNS
20. 5B Williams DNS
Heat 3:
1. 10S Blair
2. 147 Stolzer
3. 05 Savage
4. 85G Giesler
5. 27J Crump
6. 81G Gibson
7. 67M McNail
Sprints
Heat 1:
1. 51B Joe B. Miller
2. 7C Worley
3. 17* Standridge
4. 87 Buckley
5. 10 Yount
6. 44T Carlyon
7. 2K Kempkin
Heat 2:
1. 32 Timmy Montgomery
2. 99G Gretzmacher
3. 18S Short
4. 40 Moore
5. 72 Petty
6. 55 Todd
7. 88 Wurst
Heat 3:
1. 35 Joey Montgomery
2. 28 Keith
3. 67 Boyd
4. 3 Adams
5. 21P Parmeley
6. 26 Campbell
Feature:
1. 35 Joey Montgomery
2. 7C Tommy Worley, Jr.
3. 32 Tim Montgomery
4. 17* Robbie Standridge
5. 51B Joe B. Miller
6. 87 Kent Buckley
7. 40 Howard Moore
8. 99G Scottie Gretzmacher
9. 10 Alan Yount
10. 67 Joey Boyd
11. 3 Dustin Adams
12. 2K Ryan Kempkin
13. 28 Jason Keith
14. 88 Jeff Wurst
15. 55 Kevin Todd
16. 44T Adam Carlyon
17. 26 Dale Campbell
18. 21P Adam Parmeley
19. 72 Kevin Petty
20. 18S Steve Short
Modifieds
Heat 1:
1. 25S Savage
2. 69X Chilton
3. 18X Greenwalt
4. 12M Gerdes
5. 51 Resinger
6. R7 Forster
Heat 2:
1. 56 Asher
2. 7 Nash
3. 14 Smith
4. 56X Worley
5. 4M Jarrett
6. 32J Johnson
Feature:
1. 14 Billy Smith
2. 7 Tim Nash
3. 56 Jeff Asher
4. 25S Kodi Savage
5. 18X Jeremy Greenwalt
6. 56X Tommy Worley, Sr.
7. R7 Randy Forster
8. 32J Terry Johnson
9. 4M Scott Jarrett
10. 69X Dave Chilton
11. 12M Ben Gerdes
12. 51 Dean Resinger