Fresh Faces Contend for Lucas Oil Rookie of the Year

BATAVIA, OH (April 16, 2017) – The fans of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series can look forward to a talented group of drivers tackling the grueling demands of the nation’s premier dirt late model tour in 2017. Three new drivers have declared their intent to chase the coveted title of Lucas Oil Products Rookie of the Year – Presented by Hot Rod Processing.

Gregg Satterlee of Indiana, Pennsylvania, looks to capitalize on his success in recent years and challenge for the Lucas Oil Products Rookie of the Year – Presented by Hot Rod Processing this season. The 32-year-old pilots the Gary Satterlee-owned No. 22 Rocket XR1 Chassis – powered by a Durham Racing Engine. He is sponsored by: Satterlee Petroleum Distributors, Keyser Manufacturing, Valvoline, Classic Ink, Integra Shocks and Springs, AFCO, and VP Racing Fuels.

Satterlee brings over ten-years of experience that includes nearly 80 career wins to his quest for the Rookie of the Year title. On his decision to compete on the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series tour, Satterlee commented: “I’ve always wanted to run a national tour, and it felt like the time was right to step out and do it. My goal is to win a Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series event this season and finish in the top ten in championship points. We’ve not had the start to the year we had planned or hoped for, but there is a lot of racing left to do and we are going to work hard, race hard, and hopefully meet our goals. I’m very thankful for the opportunity to run for Rookie of the Year and would like to thank all my help and sponsors for making it possible.”

Hudson O’Neal, the 16-year-old hot-shoe from Martinsville, Indiana, has also committed to contend for the Rookie of the Year title in 2017. O’Neal has been absorbing all things racing since he was born. His father, Don O’Neal remains a pillar on the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series tour.

O’Neal can be recognized as the driver of the SSI Motorsports-owned, familiar No. 71, Club 29 Race Car – powered by a Clements Racing Engine. The team’s sponsors include: Peak Antifreeze and Motor Oil, Tarpy Trucking, Sub-Surface of Indiana, West Side Tractor Sales, Kimball Midwest by Krissie, Mark Martin Automotive, and Penske Racing Shocks.

When asked why he decided to contend for the Rookie of the Year title in 2017, O’Neal exclaimed, “It’s all about making our team better! It’s a once in a lifetime chance you get to run for this title and I think we have the team and the resources to make it happen!”

Boom Briggs, a 45-year-old native of Bear Lake, Pennsylvania, joins the list of talents who will compete on the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series in 2017. Briggs will chase the Lucas Oil Products Rookie of the Year – Presented Hot Rod Processing in his Briggs Transport-owned No. 99B Longhorn Chassis – powered by a Clements Racing Engine. He receives sponsorship from: Corry Rubber Corporation, Asel Enterprises, Buccola’s, Meridien Hardwoods of PA, C.J.’s Auto Transport, Tony Stec Lumber, Chub Frank Racing, Allstar Performance, and Slavic Shirts and Decals.

On his decision to tackle the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, Briggs commented:”I was just ready for a change of pace and to try something new. The level of competition on the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series is second-to-none and I’m looking forward to competing with those drivers this season. I want to thank all my sponsors for the opportunity.”

In 2017, the Lucas Oil Products Rookie of the Year – Presented by Hot Rod Processing will earn $10,000 in cash and several other prizes at the year-end awards banquet. Throughout the season, Hot Rod Processing will award $100 cash to the Rookie of the Race, at each points-earning event. Associate sponsors of the Rookie of the Year program in 2017 will be awarding several product awards and include: Performance Bodies, FAST Shafts, AR Bodies, Earnhardt Technologies Group, Keyser Manufacturing, QA1, and Wrisco Aluminum.

