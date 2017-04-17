Lincoln IL Speedway Set For This Friday’s Door Buster

New Street Stock Series To Join Lincoln’s Top Classes

(Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway, the 1/4-mile dirt track in Lincoln, IL is set to open this coming Friday, April 21 under the guidance of Track Enterprises out of Macon, IL for the second season in-a-row. The 2017 schedule is action packed with 12 great events and the first of which is no different with five action packed divisions, including the first ever race for a brand new Midwest Street Stock Championship Series. This year will mark the 14th year of racing at the Logan County Fairgrounds.

The headlining event is the Railsplitter 40 for the Midwest Street Stock Championship Series. It’s a brand new series, which will be running seven events this season. The event will be paying $800 to the winner and $80 to start, both high numbers for the division. A strong field of UMP sanctioned cars is expected.

Friday night’s action also includes four other divisions, as Pro Late Models, Modifieds, POWRi DII Midgets presented by Nutech Seed, and Hornets are also on the card.

Pit gates open Friday afternoon at 3:00, grandstands at 5:00, pill draw ends at 6:00, hotlaps start at 6:15, and racing will begin at 7:00. Grandstand admission is just $15 for adults and kids 11 and under are free. In honor of college night, all current college students with proper ID will receive free admission

This year’s schedule includes visits from the Summernational Super Late Models, USAC National Midgets, Tony Stewart’s Arctic Cat All Star Sprints, MOWA Sprint Cars, POWRi Midgets & Sprints, and all three of the Midwest Big Ten Series.

For more information, follow Lincoln Speedway online at www.lincolnspeedwayil.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/LincolnILSpeedway), and Twitter (@LincolnILSpdwy). Updates are also available by calling the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200.

Lincoln Speedway is located at the Logan County Fairgrounds, in Lincoln, IL. The physical address is 1408 Short 11th St., Lincoln, IL 62656. Lincoln Speedway races a number of UMP classes as well as specials on a near bi-weekly schedule of Friday and Sunday evenings.

2017 Schedule

2017 Lincoln Speedway Schedule

*Tentative & Subject To Change

Friday, April 21

2017 Season Opening Door Buster

College Students Night At The Races

Midwest Street Stock Championship Event

(PLM, MOD, MSSC, DII, HOR)

Friday, May 5

Fan Appreciation FIVE BUCK NIGHT

Grandstand Admission Just $5

(B10 PLM, MOD, 305 SPRINTS, DII, HOR)

Friday, May 19

Super Late Model Shootout

(B10 SLM, MOD, B10 SS, DII, HOR)

Sunday, June 4

POWRi Illinois Midget Week

(POWRi Midgets, Micros, PLM, MOD, DII)

Friday, June 9

Tony Stewart’s Arctic Cat All Star Sprints

(All Star Sprints, PLM, MOD, DII)

Friday, June 23 Fallen Heroes “Buy One Get One”

2nd Hornet Challenge $1,000 To Win

Buy One-Get One Grandstand Admission

(B10 PLM, MOD, SS, SPORT, DII, HOR)

Sunday, July 2

DIRTcar Summer Nationals Hell Tour

+ USAC National Midgets & Summit National Modifieds

(SLM, USAC MIDGETS, MOD)

Friday, July 14

Neal Tire MOWA Sprint Cars

(MOWA, B10 PLM, MOD, DII)

Friday, July 28

Raminator Monster Truck

Lincoln Speedway Kids Night

Vintage Racing Of Illinois

(PLM, MOD, VRI, KIDSMODZ, DII, HOR)

Sunday, August 13

Springfield Speedway Reunion Night

American Vintage Sprint Car Association

(NON WING SPRINTS, MOD, B10 SS, DII, HOR)

Friday, August 18

POWRi Night Before The Fair

(POWRi/WAR Sprints, PLM, MOD, DII)

Friday, September 1

Season Championships FIVE BUCK NIGHT

Grandstand Admission Just $5

(B10 PLM, MOD, SPORT, B10 SS, DII, HOR)