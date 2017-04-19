All INDYCAR teams expected to test at Gateway Motorsports Park May 2 in preparation for August 26 Bommarito Automotive Group 500



Main grandstand will be open to spectators

April 19, 2017, St. Louis Region – All Verizon IndyCar Series teams are expected to test at Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison, Illinois on Tuesday, May 2 in preparation for the August 26 Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Presented By Valvoline (#Bommarito500). INDYCAR teams will test from noon to 3 p.m. and 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Indy Lights teams will test at 9 a.m. and 3:15 p.m.

Spectator gates will open at 11 a.m. Adult spectator grandstand admission is $20. Kids 15 and under are free. Parking is free.

This will be the first opportunity for fans to see the INDYCAR stars of the Indianapolis 500 on GMP’s 1.25-mile oval as they prepare for the inaugural Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Presented By Valvoline on August 26. In addition to America’s best drivers, the race also will draw competitors from Australia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, France, Japan, New Zealand, Spain, United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.

INDYCAR TESTING AT GATEWAY MOTORSPORTS PARK

Tuesday, May 2

8 a.m. — Garages open.

8:15 a.m. — Track safety meeting.

9-11:30 a.m. Indy Lights test session.

11 a.m. — INDYCAR drivers, team managers and spotters meeting.

11 a.m. — Grandstand spectator gates open.

Noon-3 p.m. — INDYCAR test session.

3:15-4:15 p.m. — Indy Lights test session.

4:30-7:30 p.m. — INDYCAR test session.

PROBABLE DRIVERS AND TEAMS (LISTED BY CURRENT POINT STANDINGS):

1 18 Sebastien Bourdais — Dale Coyne Racing 93 (1 win)

2 5 James Hinchcliffe — Schmidt-Peterson Motorsports 74 (1 win)

3 1 Simon Pagenaud — Team Penske 71 (defending Verizon IndyCar Series champion)

4 9 Scott Dixon — Chip Ganassi Racing 70

5 2 Josef Newgarden — Team Penske 59

6 3 Helio Castroneves — Team Penske 51

7 19 Ed Jones — Dale Coyne Racing 48

8 28 Ryan Hunter-Reay — Andretti Autosport 46

9 26 Takuma Sato — Andretti Autosport 43

10 27 Marco Andretti — Andretti Autosport 36

11 21 J.R. Hildebrand — Ed Carpenter Racing 36

12 14 Carlos Munoz — A.J. Foyt Enterprises 35

13 20 Spencer Pigot — Ed Carpenter Racing 34

14 7 Mikhail Aleshin — Schmidt-Peterson Motorsports 34

15 15 Graham Rahal — Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 33

16 10 Tony Kanaan — Chip Ganassi Racing 33

17 98 Alexander Rossi — Andretti Herta Autosport with Curb-Agajanian 30

18 8 Max Chilton — Chip Ganassi Racing 30

19 12 Will Power — Team Penske 30

20 4 Conor Daly — A. J. Foyt Enterprises 29

21 83 Charlie Kimball — Chip Ganassi Racing 21

22 20 Ed Carpenter — Ed Carpenter Racing 0

Tickets for the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Presented By Valvoline are on sale and may be purchased online at www.Gatewaymsp.com or by calling the GMP ticket office at (618) 215-8888.

About Gateway Motorsports Park

Gateway Motorsports Park is the home of INDYCAR, NASCAR and NHRA racing in the St. Louis region. Located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis and covering more than 340 acres, Gateway Motorsports Park is the largest outdoor entertainment facility in the area. Gateway Motorsports Park’s facilities include a 1/4-mile drag strip, 1.25-mile superspeedway, 1.6-mile road course, the state-of-the-art Gateway Kartplex and a 14-acre, multi-purpose dirt off-road venue.