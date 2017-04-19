Justin Ratliff suspended and fined for refusing drug test at DIRTcar Nationals!

CONCORD, NC— April 19, 2017— The World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Model Series has penalized Justin Rattliff, of Campbellsville, KY, for refusing to take the required drug test at DIRTcar Nationals in February.

According to the new 2017 Drug Policy adopted in partnership with the National Center for Drug Free Sport, any participant who refuses to take a drug test subsequently fails the drug test. Ratliff refused to take a random drug test at DIRTcar Nationals, thus making him ineligible to compete in the event.

Ratliff will be withheld from Series competition for 90 days from the date of the test as well as fined $1000. The suspension term may be reduced to 60 days with the completion of an alcohol or drug-education program. Reinstatement will be conditional on two negative tests over the final 14-day period of the suspension and payment of the fine.