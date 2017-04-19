Macon Speedway Carries Momentum Of Opening Night To This Saturday

Last Week’s Opener Best In Several Years

(Macon, IL) This past Saturday, April 15th, Macon Speedway opened up to a great crowd and strong car count, giving the 2017-campaign an outstanding start. The racing lived up to the “Mighty Macon” hype, with an 18-car Pro Late Model field putting on the show of the night with the lead back battling as they diced through traffic. The track’s other premier division, the Billingsley Elite Modified class, put on a great show as well. Everyone is now looking ahead to the rest of the season, which continues this Saturday, April 22nd with six divisions of racing on College Night.

This Saturday’s action will again see the UMP Pro Late Models, Billingsley Elite Wash Modifieds, B-Mods, and Hornets. The Street Stocks will be there, much like the opener, but bigger and better as it’s the opener for the Midwest Big Ten Street Stock Series. Rounding out Saturday’s classes will be the POWRi Division II Midgets, racing at Macon for the first of four visits this season. In honor of College Night, all current college students, will receive free admission by showing their valid student ID.

Heading into the second night, 2017 champion, Matt Taylor, out of Springfield, IL leads the Pro Late Model standings after his win at the opener. Taylor’s brother, Guy, led the first half of the event, before Matt was able to find the room to scoot by. Joining the battle early was Tommy Sheppard, who has already won a couple of races this season at Jacksonville. Late in the event, Jake Little and Myles Moos caught the lead pack, showing their strength. The event was the most exciting of the night as the lead pack was catching the tail end of the field and ducking high and low to stay ahead of the competition. With the likes of the two Taylors, Sheppard, Jake and Ryan Little, Moos, Roben Huffman, and Dakota Ewing, the division is bound to be action packed, with many different winners, all season long.

The Billingsley Elite Wash Modifieds are led by Mason City, IL driver Brian Lynn. Lynn won his heat and held off a field of 18 challengers during the feature to claim the victory. Lovington, IL driver, Jeremy Nichols, a driver who has claimed numerous Street Stock and Sportsman features in recent years, drove a Modified to a strong second place finish at the opener. Austin Lynn, Curt Rhodes, and Zach Rhodes all diced it up in the top five. Other drivers in the field that had rough nights but are expected to be threats this season are Danny Smith, Alan Crowder, Jeff Leka, and Jeff Graham. The Modified field had a bit of a resurgence last year and it looks like it will carry over this year.

It’s a big week for Street Stocks in general, as they will be coming off of the Midwest Street Stock Championship Series opener on Friday night at Lincoln and back it up with the Big Ten show on Saturday at Macon. The aforementioned, Jeremy Nichols, was the Big Ten Street Stock champion last year and will be back to defend the title, starting this weekend. He also claimed the UMP sanctioned feature at Macon last week, in his sharp ’57 Chevy. Darrell Dick had a strong opening night run and finished second, while Greg Osman diced his way through traffic to finish third, Terry Reed was fourth, and Brian Dasenbrock rounds out the top five in the current standings. Many more top notch competitors are expected to be in the area this weekend.

The B-Mods saw a different winner for the first time in over a year, as Cody Stillwell claimed the checkered flag. Last season, Tim Hancock, of Mt. Olive, IL won all 16 features in the class. Stillwell was solid from start to finish, while Hancock was moving forward. The veteran had moved up to second and was set to challenge Stillwell but lost power on a late race restart, eliminating him from the race. Stillwell leads the standings followed by Brett Page, Tom Riech, Eric Brackett, and Jerry Thompson. In all, 15 B-Mods were on hand opening night as the class continues to grow.

Decatur, IL driver, Adam Webb leads the Hornet standings going into week #2. Webb, the part time Macon competitor, claimed the opening night win over Ryan Cantrell, Brad Rexroad, Cook Crawford, and Caleb Branch. Webb’s win was not a big surprise, as when he is there, he is tough to beat.

This Saturday’s event will see the POWRi Division II Midgets for the first of four times this season. After opening up their season at Lincoln on Friday night, the impressive class of cars will head to Macon for the doubleheader weekend. Last year, fields of 20+ were the regular at many events they competed. The DII Midgets are very similar to a POWRi National Midget, with some differences to keep costs down in the engine compartment. Patrick Bruns, of Champaign, IL, was last year’s champion.

Pit gates will open Saturday at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, pill draw ends when the driver’s meeting begins at 5:50, hotlaps are at 6:00, and racing will take the green at 7:00. Admission prices are $12 for adults and free for kids 11 and under. Current college students, with valid ID, are free this week as well.

About Macon Speedway:

For more information, follow Macon Speedway online at www.maconracing.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/maconracing) and Twitter (@maconspeedway). It’s easy to join the Macon Speedway text service. Fans can text MSFANS to 74574 to receive fan information. Drivers text MSDRIVERS to 74574 to receive driver information. Message and date rates apply. Updates are also available by calling Macon Speedway at 217-764-3000.

Macon Speedway is located nine miles south of Decatur on U.S. 51, then 0.6 miles west on Andrews Street and south to 205 N. Wiles. Macon Speedway hosts racing every Saturday night, plus many weeknight specials.

CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10’s)

UMP Pro Late Models

Pos Car Driver Points Gap 1 24 Matt Taylor 60 0 2 T6 Tommy Sheppard 58 2 3 4T Guy Taylor 56 4 4 38J Jake Little 54 6 5 84 Myles Moos 52 8 6 33H Roben Huffman 50 10 7 25 Dakota Ewing 48 12 8 84 Jeff Ray 46 14 9 14 Braden Johnson 44 16 10 32M Cody Maguire 42 18

UMP Billingsley Elite Wash Modifieds

Pos Car Driver Points Gap 1 14 Brian Lynn 60 0 2 33 Jeremy Nichols 58 2 3 72A Austin Lynn 56 4 4 10 Curt Rhodes 54 6 5 11 Zach Rhodes 52 8 6 3 Wade Glover 50 10 7 99 Tim Luttrell 48 12 8 0 Tim Hancock 46 14 9 19B AUSTIN BLUME 44 16 10 98 Danny Smith 42 18



UMP B-Mods

Pos Car Driver Points Gap 1 00s Cody Stillwell 60 0 2 32 Brett Page 58 2 3 57R Tom Riech 56 4 4 2 Eric Brackett 54 6 5 18 Jerry Thompson 52 8 6 55 Tim Riech 50 10 7 14 Tommy Gaither 48 12 8 43 Jared Thomas 46 14 9 28 Justin Durbin 44 16 10 74 Amanda Lange 42 18



UMP Sportsman

Pos Car Driver Points Gap 1 98 Danny Smith 60 0 2 112 Scott Williams 58 2 3 11 Rick Roedel 56 4 4 41 Scott Landers 54 6 5 56 Brandon Pralle 52 8 6 22 Timmy Dick 50 10 7 12M Terry Myers 48 12

UMP Street Stocks

Pos Car Driver Points Gap 1 J24 Jeremy Nichols 60 0 2 22X Darrell Dick 58 2 3 28 Greg Osman 56 4 4 5 Terry Reed 54 6 5 08 Brian Dasenbrock 52 8 6 16 Nick Macklin 50 10 7 B26 Bobby Beiler 48 12 8 67 Rudy Zaragoza 46 14 9 23Z Shawn Ziemer 44 16 10 31 Josh Beal 42 18



UMP Hornets