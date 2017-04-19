Rachel Barton crowned Miss Tri-City Speedway! Lily Burke awarded Miss Tri-City Speedway People’s Choice winner!

Rachael Barton, age 23 from Granite City was crowned on Friday, April 14th 2017 Miss Tri-City Speedway. Rachael is currently pursuing her Master’s degree from Lindenwood University in Professional Counseling. While pursuing her continued education Rachael works at Children’s Home and Aid providing counseling and empowerment under privileged children.

Lily Burke, age 18 from Granite City was also crown Friday, April 14th 2017 as Miss Tri-City Speedway People Choice, Lily is currently attending Granite City High School. Following graduation Lily plans to attending Paul Mitchell International.

The Miss Tri-City Speedway Pageant is designed to promote greater public understanding, awareness and interest in Tri-City Speedway Racing. Miss Tri-City Speedway is a unique opportunity to promote our facility and grassroots racing, as well as an opportunity for personal and professional growth, and development. The pageant provides each participant the opportunity to build and enhance confidence in their abilities, poise in their presentations, pride in their accomplishments, skills in communication, knowledge of sportsmanship.

Rachael and Lily will serve as the ambassadors throughout the season at all major racing, community and local sponsor events. For questions or appearance request please contact Tammy Gundaker at tricityspeedway@msn.com.