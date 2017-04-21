Lanigan Passes O’Neal on the Final Lap to Win at Atomic

WAVERLY, OH (April 20, 2017) Darrell Lanigan made a thrilling last-lap pass on his Clint Bowyer Racing teammate, Don O’Neal to win the Buckeye Spring 50 on Thursday night at Atomic Speedway.

Lanigan becomes the eighth different winner on the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series tour in 2017. He pilots the I-Racing.com, Peak Antifreeze and Coolant, Cometic Gasket, Clements Racing Engines, Club 29 entry. O’Neal, who led the first 49-laps, fell just short as Lanigan made the winning pass off turn-two on the final lap.

Defending series champion, Scott Bloomquist finished third – while Devin Moran, who ran second for most of the race, finished fourth. Tim McCreadie charged from 11th to complete the top-five.

In Lucas Oil Victory Lane for the first time this season, Lanigan told the crowd: “When you race a teammate, you have to race him differently. Donnie [O’Neal] had a great car. We have had a good car the last few weeks and had some bad luck. It feels good to win here tonight and close to home.”

“We were a little better there in one and two than him [O’Neal]. I kind of used the 71 [Hudson O’Neal] as a little bit of a pick on Donnie. I got through there clean and got the checkered. This is why we do this every week, because we enjoy it. To get a win makes the next night a little bit easier. The track was in good shape tonight, the top finally died out and you could race all over it.”

O’Neal continued his streak of solid performances with his second-place finish. “He [Lanigan] was better in one or two, it’s always better to be running second in lapped traffic because you can see up front better. Congratulations to Darrell on the win. If you are going to lose on the final lap I guess it’s better to lose to your teammate. I never saw him [Lanigan] until I took the white flag. I wish now I had done something different on that last lap. Everybody on this crew is doing a great job and we now have the finishes to show for it.”

Bloomquist crossed the line in third after colliding with Rod Conley at the finish line. “I didn’t even see him [Conley]. I tried to react. I think most of the damage is cosmetic, at least we didn’t destroy a car. It looked like it got the body panels and it didn’t knock the front end out. I didn’t know how the traffic was going to work out on that last lap. I just needed a longer race, but we will take this and head to Sharon.”

Completing the top ten were Jackie Boggs, Earl Pearson Jr., Steve Casebolt, Brandon Sheppard and Gregg Satterlee.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

Thursday, April 20th, 2017

Buckeye Spring 50

Atomic Speedway – Chillicothe, OH

Miller Welders Fast Time Group A: Hudson O’Neal / 13.281 seconds

Miller Welders Fast Time Group B: Devin Moran / 13.574 seconds

Eibach Springs Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Don O’Neal, RJ Conley, Scott Bloomquist, Dennis Erb, Jr., Hudson O’Neal, Steve Casebolt , Steve Francis, Shannon Thornsberry, Derek Chaney

FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Brandon Sheppard, Gregg Satterlee, Tim McCreadie, Jimmy Owens, Earl Pearson, Jr., Boom Briggs, Tyler Carpenter, Colton Flinner

Simpson Performance Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Devin Moran, Darrell Lanigan, Josh Richards, Rod Conley, Mark Frazier, Tim Dohm , Devin Gilpin, Harrison Hall, Billy Staker

QA1 Heat Race #4 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Timothy Culp, Jackie Boggs, Eddie Carrier, Jr., Bobby Pierce, Kody Evans, Colten Burdette, Billy Gullion, Chris Shannon

Penske Racing Shocks B-Main #1 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Hudson O’Neal, Steve Casebolt , Earl Pearson, Jr., Tyler Carpenter, Steve Francis, Boom Briggs, Shannon Thornsberry, Derek Chaney, Colton Flinner

Fast Shafts B-Main #2 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Kody Evans, Mark Frazier, Devin Gilpin, Colten Burdette, Tim Dohm , Billy Gullion, Billy Staker, Harrison Hall, Chris Shannon

Feature Finish (50 Laps):

FINISH START CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN EARNINGS 1 6 14 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY $10,700 2 1 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN $6,400 3 9 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN $4,500 4 2 9 Devin Moran Dresden, OH $2,750 5 11 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY $2,950 6 8 4B Jackie Boggs Grayson, KY $1,800 7 21 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL $2,300 8 19 C9 Steve Casebolt Richmond, IN $1,300 9 3 1S Brandon Sheppard New Berlin, IL $1,200 10 7 22 Gregg Satterlee Rochester Mills, PA $1,100 11 15 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN $1,875 12 13 28E Dennis Erb, Jr. Carpentersville, IL $1,750 13 4 C8 Timothy Culp Prattsville, AR $1,025 14 12 10C Eddie Carrier, Jr. Salt Rock, WV $1,000 15 10 1R Josh Richards Shinnston, WV $1,650 16 18 4G Kody Evans Camden, OH $925 17 17 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN $1,700 18 24 99B Boom Briggs Bear Lake, PA $1,575 19 14 71R Rod Conley Wheelersburg, OH $850 20 22 1G Devin Gilpin Columbus, IN $825 21 5 71c RJ Conley Wheelersburg, OH $800 22 23 15 Steve Francis Bowling Green, KY $1,500 23 16 32 Bobby Pierce Oakwood, IL $800 24 20 9F Mark Frazier Chillicothe, OH $800



Race Statistics

Entrants: 33

Lap Leaders: Don O’Neal (Lap 1 – 49); Darrell Lanigan (Lap 50)

Cautions: Steve Francis (Lap 21); Steve Francis (Lap 28); Josh Richards (Lap 31)

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Provisionals: Steve Francis; Boom Briggs

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Emergency Provisionals: n/a

Wrisco Feature Winner: Darrell Lanigan

Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Earl Pearson Jr. (Started: 21st; Finished: 7th; Advanced 14 Positions)

Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Scott Bloomquist

Allstar Performance Power Move of the Race: Kody Evans

Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Darrell Lanigan

Hot Rod Processing Rookie of the Race: Gregg Satterlee

COMP Cams Engine Builder of the Race: Durham Racing Engines

Ohlins Shocks Chassis Builder of the Race: Black Diamond Chassis

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Brian Leonberg (Darrell Lanigan)

Fastest Lap of the Race: Don O’Neal (Lap # 2 – 15.633 seconds)

Safecraft Most Laps Led: Don O’Neal (49 Laps)

PFC Brakes Pole Award: Don O’Neal

Time of Race: 33 minutes 49 seconds

Lucas Oil Championship Point Standings:

POS CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN POINTS EANINGS 1 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN 1985 $64,200 2 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 1835 $53,500 3 1R Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 1800 $47,075 4 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN 1680 $37,925 5 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL 1665 $34,700 5 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 1665 $28,800 7 14 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY 1590 $27,100 8 28E Dennis Erb, Jr. Carpentersville, IL 1585 $22,000 9 15 Steve Francis Bowling Green, KY 1480 $18,150 10 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 1375 $13,875 11 49 Jonathan Davenport Williamson, SC 1370 $18,575 12 99B Boom Briggs Bear Lake, PA 1320 $12,000 13 22 Gregg Satterlee Rochester Mills, PA 1295 $10,550 13 C8 Timothy Culp Prattsville, AR 1295 $8,525 15 75 Colton Flinner Allison Park, PA 1135 $7,225

*Points are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*