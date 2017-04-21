Spring Classic at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 Cancelled Due to Rain

CONCORD, N.C. — April 22, 2017 — Precipitation throughout the area forced the World of Outlaws Craftsman® Sprint Car Series to cancel the 2017 Spring Classic at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55. The 2017 Spring Classic will not be rescheduled.

Fans that have tickets for the 2017 Spring Classic can use their tickets as credit when the World of Outlaws return to Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 later this summer on Friday, August 4 and August 5 for the Ironman 55. Fans also have the option to roll their credit over to the 2018 Spring Classic at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 (date to be announced). No refunds for the 2017 Spring Classic will be given.

The World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series’ will resume action at Plymouth Speedway (Plymouth, IN) on Friday, April 28 then on Saturday, April 29 at Tri-State Speedway (Haubstadt, IN). For tickets, visit WorldofOutlaws.com/Tickets or call (844) DIRT-TIX. For LIVE coverage, visit dirtvision.com.