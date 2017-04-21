Home --> Race Track News --> Missouri --> Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 --> Spring Classic at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 Cancelled Due to Rain

Spring Classic at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 Cancelled Due to Rain

Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55CONCORD, N.C. — April 22, 2017 — Precipitation throughout the area forced the World of Outlaws Craftsman® Sprint Car Series to cancel the 2017 Spring Classic at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55. The 2017 Spring Classic will not be rescheduled.

Fans that have tickets for the 2017 Spring Classic can use their tickets as credit when the World of Outlaws return to Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 later this summer on Friday, August 4 and August 5 for the Ironman 55. Fans also have the option to roll their credit over to the 2018 Spring Classic at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 (date to be announced). No refunds for the 2017 Spring Classic will be given.

The World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series’ will resume action at Plymouth Speedway (Plymouth, IN) on Friday, April 28 then on Saturday, April 29 at Tri-State Speedway (Haubstadt, IN). For tickets, visit WorldofOutlaws.com/Tickets or call (844) DIRT-TIX. For LIVE coverage, visit dirtvision.com.

13 comments

  1. Ed Smith
    April 21, 2017 at 4:31 pm

    Will it be rescheduled. They can run Sunday. West Memphis already rescheduled why can’t pevely.

    Reply
  2. Dustin Sedlacek
    April 21, 2017 at 4:35 pm

    Greg Hall

    Reply
  3. Cody Matthews
    April 21, 2017 at 4:40 pm

    Drew Dudash

    Reply
  4. Cody Matthews
    April 21, 2017 at 4:40 pm

    Rickey Carriker Dallas Lugge

    Reply
  5. Rickey Carriker
    April 21, 2017 at 4:41 pm

    Bummer deal Aaron-Chas Niemeyer

    Reply
  6. Derek Lisac
    April 21, 2017 at 4:58 pm

    It was wOo this weekend no pro 4’s or anything like that

    Reply
  7. Trevor Walls
    April 21, 2017 at 5:23 pm

    Probably a good call based on the current forcast and Temps being so low. I was planning on going untill I saw how low Temps are supposed to be.

    Reply
  8. Brian Hazlett
    April 21, 2017 at 8:15 pm

    Every year!!

    Reply

