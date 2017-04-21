Home --> Sprint Car & Midget News --> WORLD OF OUTLAWS CRAFTSMAN SPRINT CAR SERIES RAINED OUT AT RIVERSIDE

WORLD OF OUTLAWS CRAFTSMAN SPRINT CAR SERIES RAINED OUT AT RIVERSIDE


Bull Ring Outlaw Blitz Rescheduled for May 3

CONCORD, NC. – April 21, 2017 – Due to morning thunderstorms today, the World of Outlaws Craftsman® Sprint Car Series is postponing the Bull Ring Outlaw Blitz at Riverside International Speedway in West Memphis, AR. The Bull Ring Outlaw Blitz has been rescheduled for Wednesday, May 3.

All advanced reserved seating tickets for the event will be honored for the rescheduled date on May 3. Fans who purchased tickets for pickup at will call can obtain those tickets on race day. Advanced reserved seating tickets are still available by visiting WorldofOutlaws.com/Tickets or by calling 844-DIRT-TIX.

The World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series will resume racing Saturday, April 22 at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in Pevely, MO. For LIVE coverage of the Spring Classic from Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55, visit dirtvision.com

