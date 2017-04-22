Richards Best in Steel Valley 50 at Sharon Speedway

HARTFORD, OH (April 21, 2017) – Josh Richards was victorious in the first ever appearance by the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series on Friday night at Sharon Speedway. Richards took the lead from Scott Bloomquist on lap four and withstood the challenges of both Brandon Sheppard and Gregg Satterlee to take the win in the Steel Valley 50.

“I can’t thank the track staff enough for trying to get the track raceable for the feature. It was tough on the drivers and especially the cars; I know they had put new dirt on the track, but with the rain they had the last couple of days, that didn’t help. We raced as hard as we could to put on a show for these fans. It feels good to come out on top,” said Richards in Lucas Oil Victory Lane for the third time this season.

Bloomquist led the first three laps of the race before yielding the lead to Richards. Sheppard then moved into second and started to challenge Richards for the lead. Satterlee picked up steam and sprinted around Sheppard for second on lap 17. Satterlee tracked down Richards and the two ran side-by-side for a while until Richards pulled away from him.

Sheppard managed to regain the second spot on lap 38 from Satterlee. Sheppard then spent the final 12 laps pursuing Richards. Sheppard was turning faster laps than Richards on several occasions, but Richards held his line and held a steady lead until the finish.

“I was trying to move around a lot in the final laps. As a driver, it’s mentally challenging. We are going to have to go through these cars from front to back for tomorrow at Hagerstown. The crews work very hard during the week to get these cars ready. Thanks to the crowd for coming out tonight, it looked like a big crowd,” said the driver for the Best Performance Motorsports, Dargie Race Engines, Rocket Chassis.

Sheppard tried chasing down the car and team he had driven for the last two years but came up short. “The track finally blew off there a little bit and the racing was good. We dropped back to sixth or seventh early on, but as the race went on, we got stronger and stronger. I would like to thank Mark Richards and Steve Baker from Rocket Chassis, Valvoline, and Seubert Calf Ranches for all of their help.”

The remainder of the top ten were: Alex Ferree, Boom Briggs, Colton Flinner, Dylan Yoder, and Chub Frank.

The entire staff at Sharon Speedway worked diligently to prepare the race track, however the track surface got away from them tonight. Before the feature, after a unanimous vote by the top-fourteen in championship standings, it was decided to award 100 show-up points to the entire field.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

Friday, April 21st, 2017

Steel Valley 50

Sharon Speedway – Hartford, OH

Miller Welders Fast Time Group A: Brandon Sheppard / 14.842 seconds ***NEW TRACK RECORD***

Miller Welders Fast Time Group B: Timothy Culp / 14.979 seconds

Eibach Springs Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 6 Transfer): Brandon Sheppard, Gregg Satterlee, Devin Moran, Don O’Neal, Jimmy Owens, Russ King, Darrell Lanigan, Chad McClellan, Clay Ruffo

FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 6 Transfer): Scott Bloomquist, Timothy Culp, Jared Miley, Michael Norris, Steve Francis, Tim McCreadie, Dennis Erb, Jr., Keith Barbara, Bobby Rohrer

Simpson Performance Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, Top 6 Transfer): Josh Richards, Chub Frank, Hudson O’Neal, Alex Ferree, Earl Pearson, Jr., Boom Briggs, Dylan Yoder, Robert Anderzack, Colton Flinner

Penske Racing Shocks B-Main #1 Finish (12 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Dylan Yoder, Dennis Erb, Jr., Robert Anderzack, Keith Barbara, Darrell Lanigan, Colton Flinner, Clay Ruffo, Bobby Rohrer-DNS, Chad McClellan-DNS

Feature Finish (50 Laps):

FINISH START CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN EARNINGS 1 3 1R Josh Richards Shinnston, WV $10,800 2 1 1S Brandon Sheppard New Berlin, IL $5,600 3 4 22 Gregg Satterlee Rochester Mills, PA $4,300 4 7 9 Devin Moran Dresden, OH $2,750 5 13 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN $3,050 6 12 10 Alex Ferree Valencia, PA $1,800 7 18 99B Boom Briggs Bear Lake, PA $2,200 8 24 75 Colton Flinner Allison Park, PA $1,300 9 19 24 Dylan Yoder Selinsgrove, PA $1,200 10 6 1* Chub Frank Bear Lake, PA $1,100 11 5 C8 Timothy Culp Prattsville, AR $1,775 12 10 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN $1,850 13 22 17b Keith Barbara South Park, PA $1,025 14 15 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL $1,700 15 11 72 Michael Norris Sarver, PA $950 16 9 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN $1,625 17 8 H1 Jared Miley South Park, PA $900 18 16 56 Russ King Bristolville, OH $875 19 2 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN $1,850 20 23 14 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY $1,525 21 21 8a Robert Anderzack Swanton, OH $800 22 17 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY $1,500 23 14 15 Steve Francis Bowling Green, KY $1,500 24 20 28E Dennis Erb, Jr. Carpentersville, IL $1,500



Race Statistics

Entrants: 27

Lap Leaders: Scott Bloomquist (Laps 1 – 3); Josh Richards (Laps 4 – 50)

Cautions: Scott Bloomquist (Lap 15); Hudson O’Neal (Lap 18); Timothy Culp (Lap 28); Chub Frank (Lap 33)

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Provisionals: Darrell Lanigan, Colton Flinner

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Emergency Provisionals: n/a

Wrisco Feature Winner: Josh Richards

Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Colton Flinner (Started: 24th; Finished: 8th; Advanced 16 Positions)

Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Scott Bloomquist

Allstar Performance Power Move of the Race: Josh Richards

Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Josh Richards

Hot Rod Processing Rookie of the Race: Gregg Satterlee

COMP Cams Engine Builder of the Race: Durham Racing Engines

Ohlins Shocks Chassis Builder of the Race: Rocket Chassis

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Randall Edwards (Josh Richards)

Fastest Lap of the Race: Josh Richards (Lap #4 – 14.909 seconds)

Safecraft Most Laps Led: Josh Richards

PFC Brakes Pole Award: Brandon Sheppard

Time of Race: 27 minutes 38 seconds

Lucas Oil Championship Point Standings:

POS CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN POINTS EARNINGS 1 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN 2085 $66,050 2 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 1935 $55,050 3 1R Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 1900 $57,875 4 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN 1780 $39,775 5 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 1765 $31,850 5 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL 1765 $36,400 7 14 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY 1690 $28,625 8 28E Dennis Erb, Jr. Carpentersville, IL 1685 $23,500 9 15 Steve Francis Bowling Green, KY 1580 $19,650 10 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 1475 $15,500 11 49 Jonathan Davenport Williamson, SC 1470 $18,575 12 99B Boom Briggs Bear Lake, PA 1420 $14,200 13 22 Gregg Satterlee Rochester Mills, PA 1395 $14,850 13 C8 Timothy Culp Prattsville, AR 1395 $11,000 15 75 Colton Flinner Allison Park, PA 1235 $8,525

*Points are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*