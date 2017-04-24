Gateway Dirt Nationals promoter Cody Sommer injured in accident at Ohio track!

The promoter of Mansfield Motor Speedway was among two people injured in a one-vehicle crash Sunday night at the track.

Cody R. Sommer, 30, of Charlotte, North Carolina, was on the track conducting laps in a pickup just before 10 p.m. As he was heading north on the back straightaway heading into one of the turns, Sommer lost control and struck the outer track wall, according to the Mansfield Police Department report.

His vehicle rolled over multiple times and came to rest facing north.

When firefighters arrived, Sommer and passenger Kenneth A. Long Jr., 53, were still inside. The passenger door had been torn free from the pickup during the crash.

The cab roof had been pushed down with major frontal damage. Bystanders were holding Sommer’s head when authorities arrived. He was extricated with electric spreaders that were used to remove the driver door.

In addition to Mansfield, Ohio Air National Guard firefighters responded.

“We used their tools and our tools,” Mansfield fire Assistant Chief Jim Bishop said. “It was a mess.”

According to the fire report, Sommer had a large head wound, and there was quite a bit of blood on the track.

Both Sommer and Long were transported to OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. Long reportedly sustained minor injuries.

Hospital spokesman Cody Albert said there was no record of either patient.

Sommer, of Gateway Dirt Nationals, announced in January that he was taking over as the promoter of Mansfield’s half-mile track and changing the course back to a dirt track.

The course originally opened in 1959 as a dirt track but was paved over with asphalt in April 1999.

Sommer signed a three-year deal with track owner Grant Milliron that includes a purchase option on the property.

UPDATE ON CODY SOMMER

Cody has been released from the hospital and will be fine!