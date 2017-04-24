Home --> Dirt Late Model News --> Sanction withdrawn from Thaw Brawl, Penalties Issued

Sanction withdrawn from Thaw Brawl, Penalties Issued

CONCORD, N.C. – April 24, 2017 – Officials from DIRTcar Racing, MARS DIRTcar Series, and American Late Model Series have withdrawn the event sanction from the March 24, 2017 Thaw Brawl at La Salle Speedway.

The Friday races of the multi series special event were completed, however, track management allowed a DIRTcar suspended race team to participate in defiance of the sanctioning bodies warning.

Despite the loss of sanction, officials determined teams in attendance will be awarded championship points for the respective series.

In further actions, DIRTcar Racing has issued a fine and penalty to Late Model driver Josh Richards for filing a deceptive entry and an additional penalty to Best Performance for participating while under a DIRTcar Suspension.

Finally, sanction applications for La Salle Speedway will not be accepted and all DIRTcar events at the Illinois facility have been removed from the schedule.

The Summer Nationals Opening weekend two-day event on Friday and Saturday June 16 and 17 will move to an alternative facility.

  1. Daniel Kramer
    April 24, 2017 at 4:54 pm

    Wow!

    Reply
  2. Mark Schreiner
    April 24, 2017 at 5:02 pm

    A deceptive entry……?

    Reply
  3. Blake Georgie
    April 24, 2017 at 5:05 pm

    Problem is Dirt car and UMP thinks they are king shit!!!

    Reply
  4. Ryan Malaschak
    April 24, 2017 at 5:07 pm

    Damn! LaSalle lost all DIRTcar events??

    Reply
  5. William Harris
    April 24, 2017 at 5:08 pm

    Michael Fish

    Reply
  6. Scott McBride
    April 24, 2017 at 5:11 pm

    I find it hilarious.

    Reply
  7. Drew Dudash
    April 24, 2017 at 5:13 pm

    Pretty confused by this.

    Reply
  8. Steven Wallace
    April 24, 2017 at 5:27 pm

    Ouch. That’ll put a hurting on the facility

    Reply
  9. Cameron Acuff
    April 24, 2017 at 5:28 pm

    Race tracks should team up and drop UMP.

    Reply
  10. Justin Johnston
    April 24, 2017 at 5:30 pm

    Todd Staley next usra home

    Reply
  11. Mike Case
    April 24, 2017 at 5:36 pm

    Who the hell do they think they are fooling this is punishment for them scheduling Imca races

    Reply
  12. Kyle Norris
    April 24, 2017 at 5:38 pm

    That’s one Way to put a track out of business real quick…..

    Reply
  13. Michael Selzer
    April 24, 2017 at 5:42 pm

    Bill Collins

    Reply
  14. Bradley Krouse
    April 24, 2017 at 5:44 pm

    The WRG stranglehold on this sport is going to be the death of it. Do they really expect us to believe this? Talk about a witch hunt. I feel terrible for Tony Izzo.

    Reply
  15. Eric Hamilton
    April 24, 2017 at 5:44 pm

    It’s there own fault!! Everybody has known for months now that the Best Performance Motorsports team, along with Bloomquist and a few others cannot run in any WRG events. Just because your switch your driver doesn’t make it better. B Shepp can run with them in the rocket car because he dropped his part of the lawsuit against them, but the BPM team did not.

    Reply
  16. Scott Warner
    April 24, 2017 at 5:54 pm

    When lawsuit was dismissed in October of 2016 all they had to do were 2 things Apparently Best did not pay their fees and fines as well as apply for reinstatement

    Reply
  17. Derek Hollenstine
    April 24, 2017 at 5:56 pm

    Keith Pratt

    Reply
  18. Timothy Burroughs
    April 24, 2017 at 6:13 pm

    WRG=NASCAR of dirt.

    Reply
  19. Scott Robbins
    April 24, 2017 at 6:17 pm

    Cam Horton

    Reply
  20. Jimmy Dearing
    April 24, 2017 at 6:53 pm

    Everybody wants rules, but when a sanction enforces them, people whine about that.. lol..

    Reply
  21. John Westerfield
    April 24, 2017 at 7:02 pm

    I would like to see the entry form. How can they prove car ownership.

    Reply
  22. Bill Cunningham
    April 24, 2017 at 9:33 pm

    Keep it up WRG….next year it will be The Lucas Oil Midwest Series lolol

    Reply
  23. Aaron Bauman
    April 24, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    Jake Damery

    Reply
  24. Tommy Landers
    April 25, 2017 at 8:06 am

    Wendy Tohill

    Reply
  25. Chad Decker
    April 25, 2017 at 1:23 pm

    Wrg officials at the track that night. Why was it not dealt with then instead of now

    Reply

