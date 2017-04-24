Sanction withdrawn from Thaw Brawl, Penalties Issued

CONCORD, N.C. – April 24, 2017 – Officials from DIRTcar Racing, MARS DIRTcar Series, and American Late Model Series have withdrawn the event sanction from the March 24, 2017 Thaw Brawl at La Salle Speedway.

The Friday races of the multi series special event were completed, however, track management allowed a DIRTcar suspended race team to participate in defiance of the sanctioning bodies warning.

Despite the loss of sanction, officials determined teams in attendance will be awarded championship points for the respective series.

In further actions, DIRTcar Racing has issued a fine and penalty to Late Model driver Josh Richards for filing a deceptive entry and an additional penalty to Best Performance for participating while under a DIRTcar Suspension.

Finally, sanction applications for La Salle Speedway will not be accepted and all DIRTcar events at the Illinois facility have been removed from the schedule.

The Summer Nationals Opening weekend two-day event on Friday and Saturday June 16 and 17 will move to an alternative facility.