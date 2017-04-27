Home --> Dirt Late Model News --> 2017 UMP Summer Nationals Hell Tour Schedule updated!

2017 UMP Summer Nationals Hell Tour Schedule updated!

NORTHERN KICK OFF

Wed. June 14

Brownstown Speedway
Brownstown, Ind.

 $5,000 to win

Thurs. June 15

Kankakee County Speedway
Kankakee, Ill.

 $5,000 to win

Fri. June 16

Sycamore Speedway
Maple Park, Ill.

 $7,500 to win

Sat. June 17

Peoria Speedway
Peoria, Ill.

 $10,000 to win

Sun. June 18

Daugherty Speedway
Boswell, Ind.

Mon. June 19

OFF
TRI STATE WEEK

Tues. June 20

Jacksonville Speedway
Jacksonville, Ill.

 $5,000 to win

Wed. June 21

Farley Speedway
Farley, Iowa

 $10,000 to win

Thurs. June 22

Spoon River Speedway
Canton, Ill.

 $5,000 to win

Fri. June 23

Tri-City Speedway
Pontoon Beach, Ill.

 $10,000 to win

Sat. June 24

Fairbury Speedway
Fairbury, Ill.

 $10,000 to win

Sun. June 25

Tri-State Speedway
Haubstadt, Ind.

 $5,000 to win

Mon. June 26

Clarksville Speedway
Clarksville, Tenn.

 $5,000 to win
INDEPENDENCE WEEK

Tues. June 27

Plymouth Speedway
Plymouth, Ind.

 $5,000 to win

Wed. June 28

OFF

Thurs. June 29

Paducah International Raceway
Paducah, Ky.

 $5,000 to win

Fri. June 30

Terre Haute Action Track
Terre Haute, Ind.

 $10,000 to win

July

Sat. July 1

Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55
Pevely, Mo.

 $10,000 to win

Sun. July 2

Lincoln Speedway
Lincoln, Ill.

 $5,000 to win

Mon. July 3

Quincy Raceways
Quincy, Ill.

 $5,000 to win

Tues. July 4

Fayette County Speedway
Brownstown, Ill.

 $10,000 to win
MIDWEST WEEK

Wed. July 5

Belle-Clair Speedway
Belleville, Ill.

 $5,000 to win

Thurs. July 6

Macon Speedway
Macon, Ill.

 $5,000 to win

Fri. July 7

Farmer City Raceway
Farmer City, Ill.

 $10,000 to win

Sat. July 8

Highland Speedway
Highland, Ill.

 $10,000 to win

Sun. July 9

Kickapoo Speedway
Danville, Ill.

 $5,000 to win

Mon. July 10

OFF
CHAMPIONS WEEK

Tues. July 11

Hartford Speedway
Hartford, Mich.

 $5,000 to win

Wed. July 12

Thunderbird Raceway
Muskegon, Mich.

 $5,000 to win

Thurs. July 13

Merritt Speedway
Lake City, Mich.

 $5,000 to win

Fri. July 14

Oakshade Raceway
Wauseon, Ohio

 $5,000 to win

Sat. July 15

Oakshade Raceway
Wauseon, Ohio

 $10,000 to win
