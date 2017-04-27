|NORTHERN KICK OFF
|
Wed. June 14
|
Brownstown Speedway
|$5,000 to win
|
Thurs. June 15
|
Kankakee County Speedway
|$5,000 to win
|
Fri. June 16
|
Sycamore Speedway
|$7,500 to win
|
Sat. June 17
|
Peoria Speedway
|$10,000 to win
|
Sun. June 18
|
Daugherty Speedway
|
Mon. June 19
|
OFF
|TRI STATE WEEK
|
Tues. June 20
|
Jacksonville Speedway
|$5,000 to win
|
Wed. June 21
|
Farley Speedway
|$10,000 to win
|
Thurs. June 22
|
Spoon River Speedway
|$5,000 to win
|
Fri. June 23
|
Tri-City Speedway
|$10,000 to win
|
Sat. June 24
|
Fairbury Speedway
|$10,000 to win
|
Sun. June 25
|
Tri-State Speedway
|$5,000 to win
|
Mon. June 26
|
Clarksville Speedway
|$5,000 to win
|INDEPENDENCE WEEK
|
Tues. June 27
|
Plymouth Speedway
|$5,000 to win
|
Wed. June 28
|
OFF
|
Thurs. June 29
|
Paducah International Raceway
|$5,000 to win
|
Fri. June 30
|
Terre Haute Action Track
|$10,000 to win
|
July
|
Sat. July 1
|
Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55
|$10,000 to win
|
Sun. July 2
|
Lincoln Speedway
|$5,000 to win
|
Mon. July 3
|
Quincy Raceways
|$5,000 to win
|
Tues. July 4
|
Fayette County Speedway
|$10,000 to win
|MIDWEST WEEK
|
Wed. July 5
|
Belle-Clair Speedway
|$5,000 to win
|
Thurs. July 6
|
Macon Speedway
|$5,000 to win
|
Fri. July 7
|
Farmer City Raceway
|$10,000 to win
|
Sat. July 8
|
Highland Speedway
|$10,000 to win
|
Sun. July 9
|
Kickapoo Speedway
|$5,000 to win
|
Mon. July 10
|
OFF
|CHAMPIONS WEEK
|
Tues. July 11
|
Hartford Speedway
|$5,000 to win
|
Wed. July 12
|
Thunderbird Raceway
|$5,000 to win
|
Thurs. July 13
|
Merritt Speedway
|$5,000 to win
|
Fri. July 14
|
Oakshade Raceway
|$5,000 to win
|
Sat. July 15
|
Oakshade Raceway
|$10,000 to win
Home --> Dirt Late Model News --> 2017 UMP Summer Nationals Hell Tour Schedule updated!
Tagged with: belle-clair speedway brownstown speedway clarksville speedway farley speedway farmer city raceway fayette county speedway federated auto parts raceway at i-55 haubstadt hell hell tour highland speedway iowa jacksonville speedway kankakee county speedway lincoln speedway macon speedway merritt speedway oakshade raceway ohio paducah international raceway peoria speedway plymouth speedway schedule spoon river speedway summer nationals terre haute tri-city speedway tri-state speedway ump
Paul Conway Ian Tribout Amanda Boswell Tarrah Wagner
Nice! See u all in Maple Park! #sycamorespeedway #getinthestands
I agree but it absolutely sucks that its that friday Tony wants to have a show.
Where ya gonna go. I don’t know the situation that transpired w him & I don’t wanna know. But this is a summer nats show with points. The cars will be in maple park.
Rather go to lasalle! Tony Izzo Jr will have a better show!
Glad to see browntown il got a date
And it’s a $10k to win on The 4th. Probably the biggest show in the tracks history. Great track!
LaSalle speedway should’ve never lost their dates!!! Hopefully the show LaSalle has planned really pans out!!!!!!
But they let a suspended team race knowing they could not, and Josh Richards wrote a fake name at the sign in, sounds to me they got what they deserved
Would love to see LaSalle put on a 20k 2 night event and have all the drivers go there instead of the opening nights of summer nationals
I’m sad because I was really hoping springfield raceway would re-new there one race they had with them but I guess not.