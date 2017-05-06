Pierce tackles Davenport’s topside for $3,000 win

Media Contact: Trenton Berry

Davenport, Iowa (May 5, 2017) – Bobby Pierce rolled into Davenport Speedway for the first time ever, Friday evening, and left with the $3,000 check. However, the win was far from easy. There were 31 cars total gunning for the checkers. The win is the fifth for Pierce this season and second ever with the Lucas Oil MLRA.

“I kind of expected the bottom to have a lot of moisture in it,” said Pierce. “I knew from the beginning when I was rolling the top I really didn’t expect it to be out there, so then when I was keeping up with them I was like, well, maybe we’ll have a real raceable track. I caught them really fast. They were stuck behind lapped cars. I was really pumped to get that win, because it was such a fun race.”

Tony Jackson Jr. accumulated the most passing points and earned the DirtOnDirt.com pole. Jackson led early until the high line came in for Pierce, who took the lead on lap 15, and never relinquished it..

The race’s only yellow came on lap 28 when Chase Junghans and Brent Larson made contact in the middle of turns three and four.

Simpson made one last charge with four to go, but Pierce’s line and lapped traffic were too much to overcome.

“I was way better in three and four,” said Simpson. “It’s just one and two had that lip up top. I was doing all I could to keep momentum through one and two. We’re good though, we’ve got a good balanced car. We’ll move on to tomorrow and go get ’em then.”

It was another strong performance for Jimmy Mars, who passed Jackson late for third.

“You had to be pretty patient on that bottom,” mentioned Mars. “It started to clean up there. We were alright. The restart definitely helped me.”

Saturday night takes the tour two hours from Davenport, Iowa to Independence Motor Speedway in Independence, Iowa. The final show of the weekend pays $3,000. Through the first four races there has yet to be a repeat winner.

Davenport Speedway Contingency Awards 5/5/17

Andy’s Frozen Custard Victory Lane – Bobby Pierce

Casey’s General Store’s “Hard Charger of the Race” – Terry Phillips

DirtonDirt.com “Pole Award” – Tony Jackson Jr.

Hooker Harness “11th Place” – Ricky Thornton Jr.

KRC “Hard Luck Award” – Payton Looney

Landrum Springs “Landrum Springs Performer of the Race” – Rodney Sanders

Malvern Bank & Trust “Most Laps Led” – Bobby Pierce

Midwest Sheet Metal “Points Leader Spoiler Challenge” – Tony Jackson Jr.

Mittler Brothers Machine and Tool “Crew Chief of the Race” – Ciara Pierce

Performance Bodies “Performer of the Race” – Bobby Pierce

Real Racing Wheels – Chad Simpson

Sunoco “Rookie of the Race” – Rodney Sanders

Wehrs Machine – Jesse Stovall

ProtectTheHarvest.com A Feature (40 laps): 1. Bobby Pierce 2. Chris Simpson 3. Jimmy Mars 4. Tony Jackson Jr. 5. Jesse Stovall 6. Jason Feger 7. Tyler Bruening 8. Rodney Sanders 9. Terry Phillips 10. Chad Simpson 11. Ricky Thornton Jr. 12. Jordan Yaggy 13. Dave Eckrich 14. Randy Timms 15. Brent Larson 16. Brantlee Gotschall 17. Raymond Merrill 18. JC Wyman 19. Spencer Diercks 20. Chase Junghans 21. Justin Asplin 22. Jeremy Grady 23. Payton Looney 24. Rob Toland

Hoosier Racing Tires B Feature (12 laps): 1. Rodney Sanders 2. Chase Junghans 3. Randy Timms 4. Raymond Merrill 5. Terry Phillips 6. Justin Asplin 7. Brantlee Gotschall 8. Mike Stadel 9. JC Wyman 10. Jay Johnson 11. Evan Hubert 12. Rich Bell 13. Paul Parker 14. Billy Moyer 15. Al Humphrey

HotRodProcessing.com Heat 1 (10 laps): 1. Bobby Pierce 2. Chris Simpson 3. Ricky Thornton Jr. 4. Rob Toland 5. Rodney Sanders 6. Chase Junghans 7. Billy Moyer 8. Terry Phillips

Casey’s General Stores Heat 2 (10 laps): 1. Jesse Stovall 2. Jason Feger 3. Chad Simpson 4. Brent Larson 5. Raymond Merrill 6. Randy Timms 7. JC Wyman 8. Al Humphrey

Chix Gear Heat 3 (10 laps): 1. Tony Jackson Jr. 2. Payton Looney 3. Jimmy Mars 4. Jeremy Grady 5. Justin Asplin 6. Jay Johnson 7. Evan Hubert 8. Paul Parker

Malvern Bank Heat 4 (10 Laps): 1. Tyler Bruening 2. Spencer Diercks 3. Jordan Yaggy 4. Dave Eckrich 5. Brantlee Gotschall 6. Rich Bell 7. Mike Stadel

