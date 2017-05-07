St. Francois County Raceway Results – 5/6/17



Joey Montgomery – Kirby Laws Photo



Billy Smith – Kirby Laws photo



Mike Savage – Kirby Laws Photo



Kevin Mosier – Kirby Laws photo

Hello race fans! This is your St. Francois County Raceway Race Recap for the third night of action packed racing on May 6th. This recap is brought to you by Dale Mosier Auto Body. This night of racing was scheduled to be the fifth night of racing but due to rain it actually only the third night of racing and $5 night in the grandstands as well. With a large crowd in attendance, the racing was filled with action. On top of the weekly scheduled races, the promoters put on a Tire Race during intermission for the fans to enjoy eight of their favorite drivers race from the start of the front stretch to the end while rolling a tire. First tire to cross the finish line would be the winner. The catch to this race was that none of the tires were the same size. All the tires had a number painted on them and each driver had to draw a number to see what tire they could claim as theirs. The eight drivers that participated were: Super Street drivers Kevin Mosier and Jason Neel, B-modified drivers Shane Blair and Jeremy Welborn, A-modified drivers Jeff Asher and Tim Nash, and Sprint Car drivers Scottie Gretzmacher and Kevin Petty. Each driver raced down the front stretched but Tim Nash was the one that crossed the finish line first. The crowd seem to really enjoy the Tire Race as well as the prize that each driver threw out after finishing the race. The fans not only enjoyed the Tire Race but also seen to enjoy the entire night of racing and here is why.

Up first for this action packed night of racing was the Super Street class. The Super Street class had 18 cars in attendance divided evenly into three heat races, Heat race number one had six cars take the green flag and, in his return the driver’s seat of a race car, the number 50 of Kent Nations took the win. Chuck Adams finishing behind him in second place after starting in the sixth place position. Bringing in the third place finish was the 21w of Brad Callahan.

Heat race number two also had six cars take the green flag. Jumping out to an early lead and taking the win was the 269 of Josh Ramer. Travis Goodman, back on the track for the first time this season, finished second in the number 76 car with Tony Wyatt crossing the line in third place in the 67 car.

Heat race number three also had six cars take the green flag. Taking the checkered flag was the 40 car of Kevin Mosier with Dom Wadlow returning the driver’s seat and finishing in second place in the 30w. Bringing it across the line in third place was the 94n of Jason Neel.

The main event was definitely an interesting one. All 18 cars took the green flag in what was scheduled to be a 15 lap race. Due to the new time limit rule for this season, the 15 lap race was shortened significantly due to the amount of caution which drained the time down to nothing. After time expired, the number 40 car of Kevin Mosier found himself in victory lane after making a pass for the lead just moments before the race was over. Finishing in a close second place was the 269 of Josh Ramer. Third place went to the number 50 of Kent Nations with Chuck Adams taking fourth place in the number 99. Bringing his car across the line in the fifth place position was Jason Neel in the 94n. Also, every class has to have a hard charger. That person would be the driver that advanced the most spots from the start to the finish. For the Super Street class, that driver was the 42 of John Dickerson for advancing six spots from fourteenth to eighth.

The second class to run was the A-modified class. The car count for the A-modifieds was noticeably larger than it was the last night of racing. This time there were 22 A-modifieds in attendance divided into three heat races. Heat number one had eight cars take the green flag with Matt Dickerman coming out on top in the 18d car. Finishing second was Tim Radford in the 10r car with Jeremy Greenwalt finishing third in the 18x.

Heat race number two had seven cars take the green flag. Billy Smith took the early lead and finished first in the number 14 car. The number 37 of Brian Wolfmeier finish second with Kodi Savage finishing in third place in the number 25s car.

Heat race number three had seven cars take the green flag and Jeff Asher was the winner for this heat in the number 56 car. Making his way from the seventh starting position, David Armstrong brought the number 34 car across the finish line in second place. Finishing in third place was the number 10x of Jim Black.

The main event for the A-modifieds had all 22 cars take the green flag. This race was action packed throughout the field. After 20 laps of racing, Billy Smith took home his second feature win this season in the number 14 car. David Armstrong put on a show for the fans as he raced to a second place finish in the number 34 car while Brian Wolfmeier finished in third place in the number 37 car. Fourth place went to the number 7 car of Tim Nash. Nash started in the twenty second position passing eighteen cars to finish in fourth place making him the hard charger of the A-modified class. Finishing fifth was the 10x of Jim Black.

Up next on the night was the Sprint Car class. There were 23 Sprint Cars in attendance divided into three heat races. Heat number one had eight cars take the green flag but only five cross the finish line with Steve Short being the first place finisher in the number 18s car. Dustin Adams finished in second place right before his number 3 car went up in smoke while the number 22 of Dustin Barks finished in third place from the seventh place starting position.

Heat number two also had eight cars take the green flag and Joey Boyd took the checkered flag in the number 67 car with the 87 of Kent Buckley finishing in second place. Crossing the line in third place was the 42 car with Andy McElhannon behind the wheel.

Heat number three had seven cars take the green flag with Jeff Wurst taking the win from the fourth starting position in the number 88 car. Wurst put on a great race for the fans with the second place finisher Joey Montgomery in the 35 car, beating him by less than a car length. Third place went to Robbie Standridge in the number 17* after starting sixth.

The Sprint Car dash consist of the top two finishers from each heat race. Taking the win in the Sprint Car dash was the 35 of Joey Montgomery with Steve Short finishing in second in the 18s. Third place went to Kent Buckley in the 87 car.

21 of the 23 Sprint Cars in attendance started the main event. Of those 21 cars, Joey Montgomery finished on top in the number 35 car with Steve Short finishing in second place in the 18s. Robbie Standridge finished in third place in the number 17* from the ninth starting position making him the hard charger for the Sprint Car class for advancing six spots. Fourth place went to Joey Boyd in the 67 car with Kent Buckley finishing in fifth place in car number 87.

The last class for the night was the B-modified class. There were 27 B-modifieds in attendance divided into fourth heat races. Heat number one had seven cars take the green flag with the 327 of Chuck Goodman taking the win from the sixth starting position. Joe Giesler finished second place in the 85g car while the number 20s of Eddie Smith finished in third place.

Heat number two also had seven cars take the green flag and finishing on top was the 10s of Shane Blair. Kyle Wide finished in second place in the number 39 after a close race with the third place finisher of Eric Sarakas in the number 2 car.

Heat race number three had seven cars scheduled to start but only six took the green flag. Finishing in first place was the 05 car of Mike Savage. In second place was the 147 of Kyle Stolzer after starting in the fifth place position. Bringing his car across the line in third place was the 44 car of Darryll Dickerson.

Heat number four had six cars scheduled to start but only five took the green flag. Eddie Gross took the win on his first night of the season from the fifth starting position in his 4g car. The 88s of Allen Meyer finished in second place while the 27 of Kevin Worley finished third.

Due to the amount of cars in attendance, a B-main had to be run. Taking the B-main win was the 8g1 of Josh Gibson. Finishing in second place was the 25 of Patrick DeNoyer with Chasten Boen finishing third in the number 21 car. Fourth place went to Kyle Jarrett in the number 10 car with Dan McNail bringing his 67m car across the finish line in the fifth and last transferring position.

The last main event on the night was won by the 05 car of Mike Savage. Finishing in second place was Kyle Stolzer in the 147 car with Eddie Gross finishing in third place in the 4g car from the eighth place starting position. Fourth place went to the 88s of Allen Meyer with Darryll Dickerson finishing in fifth place in the number 44 car from the eleventh starting position. The hard charger for the B-modified class was Patrick DeNoyer in the number 25 car for advancing eight spots from the eighteenth starting position to the tenth place finishing position.

Street Stocks

Heat 1:

1. Kent Nations

2. Chuck Adams

3. B. Callahan

4. Grant Wadlow

5. Ricky McCullough

6. Lee Stuppy

Heat 2:

1. Josh Ramer

2. Travis Goodman

3. Tony Wyatt

4. Joe Merritt

5. John Dickerson

6. Robert Hicks

Heat 3:

1. Kevin Mosier

2. Don Wadlow

3. Jason Neel

4. Andy Johnston

5. Keith Young

6. Chris McCullough

Feature:

1. Mosier

2. Ramer

3. Nations

4. Adams

5. Neel

6. Goodman

7. G. Wadlow

8. Dickerson

9. Merritt

10. D. Wadlow

11. Young

12. Hicks

13. Stuppy

14. R. McCullough

15. McCullough

16. Callahan

17. Wyatt

18. Johnston

Modifieds

Heat 1:

1. Matt Dickerman

2. Radford

3. Jeremy Greenwalt

4. Tommy Worley, Sr.

5. Resinger – 15

6. Martin

7. Chilton

8. Nash

Heat 2:

1. Billy Smith

2. Brian Wolfmeier

3. Savage

4. Derrick Black

5. Cory Brown

6. Johnson

7. Resinger – 151

Heat 3:

1. Jeff Asher

2. Dave Armstrong

3. Jim Black

4. Forster

5. Kyle Stolzer

6. Jarrett

7. Gerdes

Feature:

1. Billy Smith

2. Dave Armstrong

3. Brian Wolfmeier

4. Tim Nash

5. Jim Black

6. Matt Dickerman

7. Radford

8. Savage

9. Greenwalt

10. Derrick Black

11. Cory Brown

12. Forster

13. Johnson

14. Gerdes

15. Jarrett

16. Worley, Sr.

17. Dean Resinger

18. Martin

19. Chilton

20. Asher

21. Resinger

22. Stolzer

Sprints

Heat 1:

1. Short

2. Adams

3. Barks

4. Taxhorn

5. Carlyon

6. C. Bruns

7. Keith

8. Greer

Heat 2:

1. Boyd

2. Buckley

3. McElhannon

4. Worley, Jr.

5. Petty

6. Todd

7. AJ Bruns

8. Parmeley

Heat 3:

1. Wurst

2. J. Montgomery

3. Standridge

4. Finder

5. T. Montgomery

6. Crawford

7. Gretzmacher

Dash:

1. J. Montgomery

2. Short

3. Buckley

4. Adams

5. Boyd

6. Wurst

Feature:

1. J. Montgomery

2. Short

3. Standridge

4. Boyd

5. Buckley

6. Worley, Jr.

7. Wurst

8. Adams

9. T. Montgomery

10. McElhannon

11. Petty

12. Barks

13. Cory Bruns

14. Finder

15. AJ Bruns

16. Parmeley

17. Crawford

18. Taxhorn

19. Todd

20. Carlyon

21. Greer

B-Mods

Heat 1:

1. Goodman

2. Giesler

3. Smith

4. Crady

5. McNail

6. Johnson

7. Boen

Heat 2:

1. Blair

2. Wilde

3. Sarakas

4. Welborn

5. Crump

6. Dreimeier

7. Elder

Heat 3:

1. Savage

2. Stolzer

3. Dickerson

4. Whitter

5. Gibson

6. Denoyer

7. Eckoff

Heat 4:

1. Gross

2. Meyer

3. Worley

4. Thurman

5. Wilson

6. Jarrett

B-Main

1. Gibson

2. Denoyer

3. Boen

4. Jarrett

5. McNail

6. Crump

7. Driemeier

8. Wilson

9. Elder

10. Eckoff

11. Johnson

Feature:

1. Savage

2. Stolzer

3. Gross

4. Meyer

5. Dickerson

6. Wilde

7. Giesler

8. Smith

9. Welborn

10. Denoyer

11. Sarakas

12. Whitter

13. Gibson

14. Worley

15. Boen

16. McNail

17. Jarrett

18. Blair

19. Thurman

20. Goodman