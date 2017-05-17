Two Ohio Companies Partner With Ken Schrader Racing For The Menards 200 presented by Federated Car Care

Concord, N.C. – (May 17, 2017) – Ken Schrader Racing, Inc. announced today that Midwest Logistics Systems and K & L Ready Mix will serve as sponsors for its #52 Entry with driver Austin Theriault, for the May 21, 2017 Menards 200 presented by Federated Car Care at Toledo Speedway.

Midwest Logistics Systems located in Celina, Ohio served as an associate sponsor with Ken Schrader at the 2016 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Eldora Speedway.

K & L Ready Mix, headquartered in Ottawa, Ohio, has been one of the Ken Schrader dirt team sponsors for five years and also participated in the 2016 truck race at Eldora. The family-owned company has been in business since 1957. K & L Ready Mix is the leading supplier of ready mix concrete, brick, block and building supplies, serving Northwest Ohio.

Ron Kahle, the second generation owner of K & L Ready Mix said, “We have been working with Ken and his dirt team for a few years. We are proud to extend our sponsorship to the KSR ARCA car for this weekend’s race at Toledo Speedway. Many or our employees and customers are fans and support race tracks throughout Ohio. We are looking forward to a good run with Austin Theriault.”

“We met both the Midwest Logistics Systems and K & L Ready Mix folks through our affiliation with the University of Northern Ohio,” said Ken Schrader. “We are always proud to have our partners attend a race and cheer for our team and with these two companies based in Ohio, we hope to have a huge crowd pulling for Austin and the #52 team!”

Theriault is currently leading the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards points. This will be his first race at Toledo Speedway in the team’s #247 chassis, which Ken Schrader drove to victory at this same race in 2013.

“I’m very excited to get back to the race track after a few weeks off. We are off to a good start for the 2017 ARCA Racing Series season,” said Austin Theriault, driver of the #52. “Toledo Speedway is the second track on the schedule that I will be visiting for the first time. I believe it has unique characteristics compared to where we have already raced this season. I know the importance of representing your state well and having these two Ohio-based partners for the Toledo Speedway race will be exciting. I hope that we are able to run up front for them.”

The Menards 200 presented by Federated Car Care starts at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 21. It will be shown on FS1, same day delay at 5 p.m. (Eastern).