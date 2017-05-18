DIRTcar HellTour kicks off grueling 29 races over 32 days!

Grayville, IL (May 18th, 2017) – The DIRTcar Summer Nationals Hell Tour is set to kick off their grueling 29 races on Wednesday, June 14th at Brownstown Speedway in Brownstown, IN. The first week of actions then heads to northern Illinois to Kankakee County Speedway the following night. Then on June 16th, the Hell Tour hits a new track on the circuit, Sycamore Speedway in Maple Park, IL. Then on Saturday, June 17th, Peoria Speedway hosts the largest paying race in the track’s history with a $10,000 to win Summer Nationals event. The series then moves over to Daughtrey Speedway in Boswell, IN on Sunday, June 18th.

After the first of only three of days on Monday, June 19th, the tour embarks on eight nights of consecutive events as they head to Jacksonville, IL on Tuesday, June 20th. The tours only stop in Iowa is the following night at the newly re-designed Farley Speedway. Then on Thursday, June 22nd the tour makes it’s stop at Spoon River Speedway which is followed up on Friday at Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL. Then on Saturday the tour heads back up to Fairbury Speedway. The on Sunday, June 25th, the tour heads south to the famed Tri-State Speedway in Haubstadt, IN followed by Monday’s event at Clarksville Speedway in Clarksville, TN. Then on Tuesday, June 27th, the tour returns after a several years to the high banked Charleston Speedway in Charleston, IL.

After a night off on Wedneday, June 28th, the toughest stretch of the schedule kicks off with eleven straight events as the tour moves east to Plymouth Speedway in Plymouth, IN on June 29th. On Friday, June 30th, the tour stops at the famed half mile Terre Haute Action Track in Terre Haute, IN. Then on Saturday, July 1st, the tour makes it’s only stop in Missouri at the Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55. The series then moves to Lincoln, IL on Sunday for eight straight nights of racing in Illinois. From Lincoln, the series moves to Quincy Raceway on July 3rd. On the Fourth of July the tour hits Fayette County Speedway, followed by the bullring in Belleville, IL on July 5th. The series continues with back to back bullrings with the Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway on July 6th. Then it is a trip up the road to Farmer City Raceway on Friday, July 7th. Highland Speedway is next on the schedule on Saturday, July 8th followed by Kickapoo Speedway in Danville, IL on Sunday, July 9th.

The series takes it’s final day off on Monday, July 10th before the final week kicks off at Hartford, MI on July 11th. The series continues in Michigan on July 12th at Thunderbird Speedway and July 13th at Merritt Speedway. The tour wraps up with a two day show at Oakshade Raceway on July 14th & 15th.

Each week of the series will have a $5,000 point fund and the overall series champion will collect $25,000.

NORTHERN KICK OFF WEEK 1 6/14 WED BROWNSTOWN SPEEDWAY Northern Kickoff 6/15 THUR KANKAKEE CO.SPEEDWAY June 14-June 18 6/16 FRI SYCAMORE SPEEDWAY $2,000 6/17 SAT PEORIA SPEEDWAY $1,000 6/18 SUN DAUGHERTY SPEEDWAY $500 $450 $300 $200 $175 $150 $125 $100 Weekly Total $5,000 WEEK 2 TRI STATE WEEK Tri-State Week 6/20 TUE JACKSONVILLE SPEEDWAY June 20- June 26 6/21 WED FARLEY SPEEDWAY $2,000 6/22 THUR SPOON RIVER SPEEDWAY $1,000 6/23 FRI TRI CITY SPEEDWAY $500 6/24 SAT FAIRBURY SPEEDWAY $450 6/25 SUN TRI STATE SPEEDWAY $300 6/26 MON CLARKSVILLE SPEEDWAY $200 $175 $150 $125 $100 Weekly Total $5,000 INDEPENDENCE WEEK WEEK 3 6/27 TUE CHARLESTON SPEEDWAY/PADUCAH INT. Independence Week 6/29 THUR PLYMOUTH SPEEDWAY June 27- July 3 6/30 FRI TERRE HAUTE ACTION TRACK $2,000 7/1 SAT FEDERATED AUTO PARTS I 55 RACEWAY $1,000 7/2 SUN LINCOLN SPEEDWAY $500 7/3 MON QUINCY RACEWAYS $450 $300 $200 $175 $150 $125 $100 Weekly Total $5,000 WEEK 4 MIDWEST WEEK Midwest Week 7/4 TUE FAYETTE CO. SPEEDWAY July 4- July 9 7/5 WED BELLE CLAIR SPEEDWAY $2,000 7/6 THUR MACON SPEEDWAY $1,000 7/7 FRI FARMER CITY RACEWAY $500 7/8 SAT HIGHLAND SPEEDWAY $450 7/9 SUN KICKAPOO SPEEDWAY $300 $200 $175 $150 $125 $100 Weekly Total $5,000 WEEK 5 CHAMPIONS WEEK Champions Week 7/11 TUE HARTFORD SPEEDWAY July 11- July 15 7/12 WED THUNDERBIRD SPEEDWAY $2,000 7/13 THUR MERRITT SPEEDWAY $1,000 7/14 FRI OAKSHADE RACEWAY $500 7/15 SAT OAKSHADE RACEWAY $450 $300 $200 $175 $150 $125 $100 Weekly Total $5,000

