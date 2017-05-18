TRI-CITY USAC SPRINT/MIDGET DOUBLEHEADER CANCELLED DUE TO FORECASTED RAIN

Due to forecasted rains throughout the evening tonight and early afternoon Friday, the May 19 USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car and Midget doubleheader at Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, Illinois has been cancelled.
Night two of the “River Town Showdown” featuring the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Cars this Saturday night, May 20, at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in Pevely, Missouri is still on as scheduled.
Pit gates for Saturday night open at 3pm. Gates open at 4pm and cars are on track at 6pm.
USAC’s debut at I-55 will be streamed LIVE on http://www.SpeedShiftTV.com/. Watch flag-to-flag coverage of the event one day later on-demand at http://www.Loudpedal.TV/.
Advance tickets purchased for the “River Town Showdown” at Tri-City will be refunded.
:( I would never cancel this early, weather can always change, might not even get any.
Not on a double header when they still plan to run I55 guys still have to drive
Saves the traveling teams, many with drivers flying in, a tremendous amount of money. In the big picture it was the right call.
Forecast is 100% chance. You have to consider butts in the grandstand too and 100% forecast changes plans for most. I canceled my plans to go.
Will it be rescheduled?
Gary Atchison
cancel Pevely to Saturdays forecast is no different
Why not just cancel the entire friggin season, because it might rain two weeks from now. JESUS CHRIST!!!! MAKE AN EFFORT TO GET A RACE IN!!!!! IT RAINED 5″ IN PUTNUMVILLE LAST YEAR FOR SPRINT WEEK, AND THEY STILL GOT THE SHOW IN. GROW SOME BALLS, TAKE A CHANCE.
You fucking idiot. It costs the teams too much money to travel. They don’t want them to make the haul to get rained on.
Cliff Buerger, as much as they have jacked up the cost of racing I’m quite sure that the gas to get to the track is the least of their concerns. By the way, great job acting like a jack off. Lol
Ask any racer if fuel costs to get from track to track is a concern….
A 100% chance of rain doesn’t mean it’s going to rain at the track. It just means that the forecast area has a 100% chance of seeing rain. It may rain down south, it may rain west, it may rain east, but if it’s in the forecast area, then it counts.
This is why this sport will die. If someone takes a piss a mile within a track they cancel.
Now, I’m not saying it’s not going to rain and yes it does save the teams and fans from driving , but honestly I shake my head because this isn’t the first time they’ve cancelled an Open Wheel event due to a “Chance” of rain, I’m actually shocked that they waited this long, usually they do it on Monday…I guess we’ll have to travel to Indiana to see them run, but damn USAC sprints at Tri City would be damn fun to watch.
Same show is in pevely Saturday night just 45 min past tri city for you
except no Midgets right?
You are correct , I missed that , why would they not make it a double header both nights ?
Not sure.