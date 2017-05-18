Home --> Race Track News --> Illinois --> TRI-CITY USAC SPRINT/MIDGET DOUBLEHEADER CANCELLED DUE TO FORECASTED RAIN

TRI-CITY USAC SPRINT/MIDGET DOUBLEHEADER CANCELLED DUE TO FORECASTED RAIN

Due to forecasted rains throughout the evening tonight and early afternoon Friday, the May 19 USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car and Midget doubleheader at Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, Illinois has been cancelled.

Night two of the “River Town Showdown” featuring the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Cars this Saturday night, May 20, at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in Pevely, Missouri is still on as scheduled.

Pit gates for Saturday night open at 3pm. Gates open at 4pm and cars are on track at 6pm.

USAC’s debut at I-55 will be streamed LIVE on http://www.SpeedShiftTV.com/. Watch flag-to-flag coverage of the event one day later on-demand at http://www.Loudpedal.TV/.
Advance tickets purchased for the “River Town Showdown” at Tri-City will be refunded.

Print Friendly

Related posts:

  1. USAC REGIONAL MIDGETS TO TAKE ON GRANITE CITY JULY 1ST
  2. Richest Midget race of 2008 joins USAC National Midget calendar
  3. LEVI JONES NAMED USAC NATIONAL MIDGET RACING DIRECTOR
  4. Gold Crown Midget Nationals ready to roll on October 2nd-4th at Tri-City Speedway!
  5. ONE OF THE COUNTRY”S LARGEST MIDGET PURSES UP FOR GRABS AT THE 3RD ANNUAL GOLD CROWN MIDGET NATIONALS!
  6. POWRi/USAC Gold Crown Midget Nationals postponed by rain to Sunday

Tagged with:

18 comments

  1. Mike Hinkle
    May 18, 2017 at 11:05 am

    :( I would never cancel this early, weather can always change, might not even get any.

    Reply
  2. Ej Kraus
    May 18, 2017 at 11:09 am

    Not on a double header when they still plan to run I55 guys still have to drive

    Reply
  3. Chris Blair
    May 18, 2017 at 11:10 am

    Saves the traveling teams, many with drivers flying in, a tremendous amount of money. In the big picture it was the right call.

    Reply
  4. Rick Putnam
    May 18, 2017 at 11:21 am

    Forecast is 100% chance. You have to consider butts in the grandstand too and 100% forecast changes plans for most. I canceled my plans to go.

    Reply
  5. Ryan Schlesinger
    May 18, 2017 at 11:39 am

    Will it be rescheduled?

    Reply
  6. Nick Atchison
    May 18, 2017 at 11:41 am

    Gary Atchison

    Reply
  7. Corey Argus
    May 18, 2017 at 12:41 pm

    cancel Pevely to Saturdays forecast is no different

    Reply
  8. Dennis Hyman
    May 18, 2017 at 1:18 pm

    Why not just cancel the entire friggin season, because it might rain two weeks from now. JESUS CHRIST!!!! MAKE AN EFFORT TO GET A RACE IN!!!!! IT RAINED 5″ IN PUTNUMVILLE LAST YEAR FOR SPRINT WEEK, AND THEY STILL GOT THE SHOW IN. GROW SOME BALLS, TAKE A CHANCE.

    Reply
  9. Dennis Hyman
    May 18, 2017 at 1:21 pm

    A 100% chance of rain doesn’t mean it’s going to rain at the track. It just means that the forecast area has a 100% chance of seeing rain. It may rain down south, it may rain west, it may rain east, but if it’s in the forecast area, then it counts.

    Reply
  10. John Burgan
    May 18, 2017 at 1:32 pm

    This is why this sport will die. If someone takes a piss a mile within a track they cancel.

    Reply
  11. Dan Murray
    May 18, 2017 at 2:23 pm

    Now, I’m not saying it’s not going to rain and yes it does save the teams and fans from driving , but honestly I shake my head because this isn’t the first time they’ve cancelled an Open Wheel event due to a “Chance” of rain, I’m actually shocked that they waited this long, usually they do it on Monday…I guess we’ll have to travel to Indiana to see them run, but damn USAC sprints at Tri City would be damn fun to watch.

    Reply

POST A COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE!

© Copyright 2017 STLRacing.com, All Rights Reserved.                        Privacy Policy