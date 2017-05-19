Bloomquist Takes Spring Shootout at LaSalle Speedway

LaSalle, IL (May 18, 2017) – Defending Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series National Champion, Scott Bloomquist inherited the lead with five laps to go when race leader Josh Richards spun in turn number two, bringing out a caution flag. Bloomquist then led the rest of the way for his 81st career LOLMDS victory.

Bloomquist started on the outside front row and led the first 35 laps of the race until Richards worked his way around him in heavy lapped traffic. Richards began pulling away from the pack when he hooked the berm in turn number two causing him to spin sideways in front of the field. The caution came out and Richards had to restart on the tail end of the lead lap.

Bloomquist then held off pole sitter Mike Marlar for his fourth series win of the season. Marlar came home in second, with Dennis Erb Jr. charging from the 10th starting spot to finish third. Don O’Neal and Tim McCreadie completed the top-five.

“I would like to thank my crew; they have worked their butts off the last few weeks building a new car after we wrecked one in Ohio. The top line was fast tonight, but it was also treacherous in spots. A little below that there were some slick spots and I think maybe that’s what caused him [Richards] to spin.”

“I would like to thank Ed Petroff of Petroff Towing – he was here tonight – also CPS Crop Production Services, Reece Monument Company, Base Race Fuels, Mark Martin Automotive, Sorbera Chiropractic, Horton Coal, Crossfit by Overton, Sweet-Bloomquist Race Cars, and Andy Durham Racing Engines.”

Marlar was primed to become the 11th different winner this year in series competition, but on the last restart Bloomquist lengthened his lead out which carried him to victory lane.

“It was a good night for us, we set fast time and won our heat race. We had a good car for the feature and were in the hunt all race. Congrats to Scott on the win. It was a tough break for Josh, I hated to see that. He had a good car. I started running the top and it was fast, the track was not too bad at all. They kept working on it throughout the night and it helped it. Hopefully it was a good race for the fans to watch, “said the driver of the Ronnie Delk, Delk Equipment, RS Trading Company, Rocket entry.

Erb came home in third after starting on the outside of the fifth row. “We started deep in the field and to finish where we did we are very happy. The last two races were tough on us, but we had Heather [crew chief Lyne] back with us tonight. We just tried to keep it low enough away from that berm, overall it was good clean race among the frontrunners,” said the driver of the McBride Mack, Vomac Truck Sales, M&S Concrete, M&M Painting, Black Diamond Chassis.

Completing the top-ten were 20th place starter, Shannon Babb, Jimmy Owens, Chris Simpson, Darrell Lanigan, and Steve Casebolt.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

Thursday, May 18th, 2017

Spring Shootout

LaSalle Speedway – LaSalle, IL

Miller Welders Fast Time Group A: Mike Marlar / 12.732 seconds

Miller Welders Fast Time Group B: Chris Simpson / 12.875 seconds

Eibach Springs Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 6 Transfer): Mike Marlar, Don O’Neal, Hudson O’Neal, Dennis Erb, Jr., Chris Simpson, Darrell Lanigan, Gregg Satterlee, Mitch McGrath, Jason Feger, Brent Larson

FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 6 Transfer): Scott Bloomquist, Josh Richards, Steve Francis, Jimmy Owens, Frank Heckenast, Jr., Taylor Scheffler, Scott Schmitt, Kolby Vandenbergh, Jeff Riddell, Earl Pearson, Jr.

Simpson Performance Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, Top 6 Transfer): Bobby Pierce, Tim McCreadie, Steve Casebolt , Mike Mataragas, Spencer Diercks, Boom Briggs, Kevin Weaver, Rich Bell, Shannon Babb

Penske Racing Shocks B-Main #1 Finish (12 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Gregg Satterlee, Shannon Babb, Kevin Weaver, Jason Feger, Scott Schmitt, Rich Bell, Brent Larson, Mitch McGrath, Kolby Vandenbergh, Jeff Riddell, Earl Pearson Jr.-DNS

Feature Finish (50 Laps):

FINISH START CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN EARNINGS 1 2 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN $11,100 2 1 157 Mike Marlar Winfield, TN $5,500 3 10 28E Dennis Erb, Jr. Carpentersville, IL $4,200 4 4 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN $3,550 5 6 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY $2,950 6 20 18 Shannon Babb Mowequa, IL $1,800 7 11 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN $2,300 8 13 32C Chris Simpson Oxford, IA $1,300 9 16 14 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY $1,900 10 9 C9 Steve Casebolt Richmond, IN $1,100 11 5 1R Josh Richards Shinnston, WV $1,775 12 14 99JR Frank Heckenast, Jr. Frankfort, IL $1,050 13 19 22 Gregg Satterlee ® Rochester Mills, PA $1,825 14 8 15 Steve Francis Bowling Green, KY $1,700 15 12 1m Mike Mataragas DeKalb, IL $950 16 15 29d Spencer Diercks Davenport, IA $925 17 3 32 Bobby Pierce Oakwood, IL $900 18 17 10S Taylor Scheffler Waukesha, WI $875 19 18 99B Boom Briggs ® Bear Lake, PA $1,550 20 24 15V Kolby Vandenbergh Ashland, IL $825 21 22 25F Jason Feger Bloomington, IL $800 22 21 B12 Kevin Weaver Gibson City, IL $800 23 7 71 Hudson O’Neal ® Martinsville, IN $1,500 24 23 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL $1,600



Race Statistics

Entrants: 29

Lap Leaders: Scott Bloomquist (Laps 1 – 36); Josh Richards (Laps 36 – 45); Scott Bloomquist (Laps 46 – 50)

Cautions: Hudson O’Neal (Lap 11); Josh Richards (Lap 45); Spencer Diercks, Taylor Scheffler (Lap 45)

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Provisionals: Earl Pearson Jr.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Emergency Provisionals: n/a

Miller Welders Fast Time Provisional: Kolby Vandenbergh

Wrisco Feature Winner: Scott Bloomquist

Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Shannon Babb (Started: 20th; Finished: 6th; Advanced 14 Positions)

Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Scott Bloomquist

Allstar Performance Power Move of the Race: Shannon Babb

Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Don O’Neal

Hot Rod Processing Rookie of the Race: Gregg Satterlee

COMP Cams Engine Builder of the Race: Durham Racing Engines

Ohlins Shocks Chassis Builder of the Race: Sweet-Bloomquist Race Cars

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Heather Lyne (Dennis Erb Jr.)

Fastest Lap of the Race: Scott Bloomquist (Lap #1 – 12.9181 seconds)

Safecraft Most Laps Led: Scott Bloomquist (40 Laps)

PFC Brakes Pole Award: Mike Marlar

Time of Race: 24 minutes 34 seconds

Lucas Oil Championship Point Standings:

POS CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN POINTS EARNINGS 1 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN 2950 $94,425 2 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 2780 $70,100 3 1R Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 2695 $69,300 4 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN 2630 $55,775 5 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 2585 $49,025 6 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL 2495 $46,900 7 14 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY 2455 $37,175 8 28E Dennis Erb, Jr. Carpentersville, IL 2370 $33,250 9 15 Steve Francis Bowling Green, KY 2225 $27,125 10 22 Gregg Satterlee ® Rochester Mills, PA 2155 $27,125 11 71 Hudson O’Neal ® Martinsville, IN 2120 $22,475 12 99B Boom Briggs ® Bear Lake, PA 2020 $20,750

*Points are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*

Photos by Mike Ruefer!