I-55 USAC SPRINT RIVER TOWN SHOWDOWN RAINED OUT 

USAC

Due to heavy rainfall throughout the night and continued precipitation this morning, the Saturday, May 20 USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car “River Town Showdown” at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in Pevely, Missouri has been cancelled.
Advance tickets purchased for the “River Town Showdown” at both Tri-City and I-55 will be refunded.
The series returns to action this Wednesday night, May 24, for the 47th running of the “Tony Hulman Classic” at the Terre Haute (Ind.) Action Track. The “Hulman” kicks off a huge week for USAC racing in the state of Indiana that continues with the “Hoosier Hundred” at the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis on Thursday, May 25 and the “Carb Night Classic” at Lucas Oil Raceway in Brownsburg, Ind. on Friday, May 26.
Race fans can purchase their Week of Indy Superticket that’s good for admission to all three races at https://usacracing.ticketspice.com/2017-week-of-indy or call the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200.
As always, individual tickets for each “Week of Indy” event will be available at regular price on race day at the gate.

2 comments

  1. Ed Smith
    May 20, 2017 at 9:03 am

    Why pevely won’t reschedule any races is beyond me

    Reply
  2. Ed Smith
    May 20, 2017 at 9:03 am

    No reschedule date. I’m not surprised

    Reply

