Bloomquist Victorious in Inaugural Go 50 at I-80 Speedway

GREENWOOD, NE (May 23, 2017) – Defending Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series National Champion, Scott Bloomquist won his fifth series event of the 2017 racing season on Tuesday Night at I-80 Speedway. Bloomquist took the lead from Darrell Lanigan on lap ten and led the rest of the way to score the 82nd career series win in the First Annual Go 50.
First-time I-80 Speedway visitor, Mason Zeigler finished in second while 16th-starting Earl Pearson Jr. came home in third. Gregg Satterlee was fourth and Tim McCreadie extended his streak of top five finishes by placing fifth at the stripe.
Bloomquist extended his points lead over McCreadie with the win and was pleased with his car for most of the race, “We battled with Lanigan early on; I had to find a line to run at the start. There were several cautions and I was a bit concerned about the tires firing on the restarts. Towards the end of the race, the car was faster and I got a better handle on turn two, it had been causing the car to push a few times.”
“The track was in great shape all night long; they had a lot of rain this week; it was fast. You had to have a good handling car out there tonight with those conditions. They always do a good job here in track prep. We look forward to coming back in July for the Silver Dollar Nationals.”
His Sweet-Bloomquist car is powered by an Andy Durham Racing Engine and sponsored by: Reece Monument Company, Mark Martin Automotive, Crop Production Services, Base Fuels, Sweet Mfg., Horton Coal, Sorbera Chiropractic, Petroff Towing, Lucas Oil, and Crossfit by Overton.
Bloomquist was challenged briefly by Zeigler in the Ohio Pyle Vacation Rentals, No. 25Z on a few occasions, but each time Zeigler would take a shot at the lead, Bloomquist would pull away. “For our first time here, we are very pleased. We came out to S&S here in Greenwood for work on our trailer and we decided we would stay and race. I am glad we did. It’s a fun race track to run on. We will be back in the future, no doubt about it. This new Rocket XR1 car has been bad fast from the time we started running it,” said the runner-up who posted his second LOLMDS podium finish of the year.
Pearson roared from the outside of row eight to finish third. “It was definitely a good run for the Dunn-Benson Ford, Longhorn Chassis. We were good on the bottom of the track. It was in great shape and very fast tonight. Now, we can head to Wheatland with a strong car and try to win the Show-Me 100.”
Completing the top ten were Josh Richards, Darrell Lanigan, Don O’Neal, Steve Francis, and Dennis Erb Jr.
Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series
Race Summary
Tuesday, May 23rd, 2017
Go 50
I-80 Speedway – Greenwood, NE
Miller Welders Fast Time Group A: Tim McCreadie / 16.477 seconds
Miller Welders Fast Time Group B: Jimmy Owens / 16.494 seconds
Eibach Springs Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Darrell Lanigan, Tim McCreadie, Ben Schaller, Mike Collins, Chase Junghans, Al Humphrey, Mike Stadel, Jesse Sobbing
FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Jake O’Neil, Hudson O’Neal, JC Wyman, Tad Pospisil, Boom Briggs, Tanner Mullens, John Duty, Robbie Andersen
Simpson Performance Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Scott Bloomquist, Jimmy Owens, Chris Simpson, Gregg Satterlee, Don O’Neal, Dennis Erb, Jr., Josh Richards, Matt Buller
QA1 Heat Race #4 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Mason Zeigler, Steve Francis, Mike Marlar, Earl Pearson, Jr., Andrew Kosiski, Rodney Sanders, Justin Duty, Junior Coover
Penske Racing Shocks B-Main #1 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Chase Junghans, Boom Briggs, John Duty, Robbie Andersen, Tanner Mullens, Mike Stadel, Jesse Sobbing, Al Humphrey
Fast Shafts B-Main #2 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Dennis Erb, Jr., Josh Richards, Rodney Sanders, Justin Duty, Matt Buller, Andrew Kosiski, Junior Coover, Don O’Neal
Feature Finish (50 Laps):
|FINISH
|START
|CAR #
|DRIVER NAME
|HOMETOWN
|EARNINGS
|1
|2
|0
|Scott Bloomquist
|Mooresburg, TN
|$11,100
|2
|4
|25Z
|Mason Zeigler
|Chalk Hill, PA
|$5,500
|3
|16
|1
|Earl Pearson, Jr.
|Jacksonville, FL
|$4,300
|4
|14
|22
|Gregg Satterlee
|Rochester Mills, PA
|$3,550
|5
|5
|39
|Tim McCreadie
|Watertown, NY
|$3,050
|6
|1
|14
|Darrell Lanigan
|Union, KY
|$2,500
|7
|20
|1R
|Josh Richards
|Shinnston, WV
|$2,200
|8
|23
|5
|Don O’Neal
|Martinsville, IN
|$2,100
|9
|18
|28E
|Dennis Erb, Jr.
|Carpentersville, IL
|$1,900
|10
|8
|15
|Steve Francis
|Bowling Green, KY
|$1,800
|11
|17
|18J
|Chase Junghans
|Manhattan, KS
|$1,075
|12
|19
|99B
|Boom Briggs
|Bear Lake, PA
|$1,750
|13
|24
|1B
|Matt Buller
|Henderson, NE
|$1,025
|14
|6
|20
|Jimmy Owens
|Newport, TN
|$1,800
|15
|11
|4W
|JC Wyman
|Griswold, IA
|$950
|16
|15
|04
|Tad Pospisil
|Norfolk, NE
|$925
|17
|3
|J0
|Jake O’Neil
|Tucson, AZ
|$900
|18
|13
|3c
|Mike Collins
|New Orleans, LA
|$875
|19
|9
|98
|Ben Schaller
|Omaha, NE
|$850
|20
|12
|157
|Mike Marlar
|Winfield, TN
|$825
|21
|21
|5d
|John Duty
|Portland, OR
|$800
|22
|7
|71
|Hudson O’Neal
|Martinsville, IN
|$1,500
|23
|10
|32C
|Chris Simpson
|Oxford, IA
|$800
|24
|22
|20x
|Rodney Sanders
|Happy, TX
|$800
Race Statistics
Entrants: 32
Lap Leaders: Darrell Lanigan (Laps 1 – 10); Scott Bloomquist (Laps 11 – 50)
Cautions: Chris Simpson, Hudson O’Neal (Lap 7); Mike Marlar (Lap 12); Jake O’Neil (Lap 16); Josh Richards (Lap 21); Tad Pospisil (Lap 22); JC Wyman (Lap 29)
Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Provisionals: Don O’Neal
Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Emergency Provisionals: n/a
Miller Welders Fast Time Provisional: Matt Buller
Wrisco Feature Winner: Scott Bloomquist
Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Don O’Neal (Started: 23rd; Finished: 8th; Advanced 15 Positions)
Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Scott Bloomquist
Allstar Performance Power Move of the Race: Scott Bloomquist
Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Earl Pearson Jr.
Hot Rod Processing Rookie of the Race: Gregg Satterlee
COMP Cams Engine Builder of the Race: Durham Racing Engines
Ohlins Shocks Chassis Builder of the Race: Sweet-Bloomquist Race Cars
Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Cody Mallory (Scott Bloomquist)
Fastest Lap of the Race: Scott Bloomquist (Lap #13 – 17.1075 seconds)
Safecraft Most Laps Led: Scott Bloomquist (40 Laps)
PFC Brakes Pole Award: Darrell Lanigan
Time of Race: 47 minutes 37 seconds
Lucas Oil Championship Point Standings:
|POS
|CAR #
|DRIVER NAME
|HOMETOWN
|POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|0
|Scott Bloomquist
|Mooresburg, TN
|3095
|$107,425
|2
|39
|Tim McCreadie
|Watertown, NY
|2985
|$76,100
|3
|1R
|Josh Richards
|Shinnston, WV
|2935
|$77,700
|4
|5
|Don O’Neal
|Martinsville, IN
|2830
|$60,475
|5
|20
|Jimmy Owens
|Newport, TN
|2740
|$52,575
|6
|1
|Earl Pearson, Jr.
|Jacksonville, FL
|2685
|$53,300
|7
|14
|Darrell Lanigan
|Union, KY
|2675
|$43,875
|8
|28E
|Dennis Erb, Jr.
|Carpentersville, IL
|2550
|$36,950
|9
|15
|Steve Francis
|Bowling Green, KY
|2400
|$30,700
|10
|22
|Gregg Satterlee
|Rochester Mills, PA
|2365
|$34,225
|11
|71
|Hudson O’Neal
|Martinsville, IN
|2255
|$25,525
|12
|99B
|Boom Briggs
|Bear Lake, PA
|2190
|$24,250
*Points are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*
Bloomer that’s right