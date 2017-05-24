Bloomquist Victorious in Inaugural Go 50 at I-80 Speedway

GREENWOOD, NE (May 23, 2017) – Defending Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series National Champion, Scott Bloomquist won his fifth series event of the 2017 racing season on Tuesday Night at I-80 Speedway. Bloomquist took the lead from Darrell Lanigan on lap ten and led the rest of the way to score the 82nd career series win in the First Annual Go 50.

First-time I-80 Speedway visitor, Mason Zeigler finished in second while 16th-starting Earl Pearson Jr. came home in third. Gregg Satterlee was fourth and Tim McCreadie extended his streak of top five finishes by placing fifth at the stripe.

Bloomquist extended his points lead over McCreadie with the win and was pleased with his car for most of the race, “We battled with Lanigan early on; I had to find a line to run at the start. There were several cautions and I was a bit concerned about the tires firing on the restarts. Towards the end of the race, the car was faster and I got a better handle on turn two, it had been causing the car to push a few times.”

“The track was in great shape all night long; they had a lot of rain this week; it was fast. You had to have a good handling car out there tonight with those conditions. They always do a good job here in track prep. We look forward to coming back in July for the Silver Dollar Nationals.”

His Sweet-Bloomquist car is powered by an Andy Durham Racing Engine and sponsored by: Reece Monument Company, Mark Martin Automotive, Crop Production Services, Base Fuels, Sweet Mfg., Horton Coal, Sorbera Chiropractic, Petroff Towing, Lucas Oil, and Crossfit by Overton.

Bloomquist was challenged briefly by Zeigler in the Ohio Pyle Vacation Rentals, No. 25Z on a few occasions, but each time Zeigler would take a shot at the lead, Bloomquist would pull away. “For our first time here, we are very pleased. We came out to S&S here in Greenwood for work on our trailer and we decided we would stay and race. I am glad we did. It’s a fun race track to run on. We will be back in the future, no doubt about it. This new Rocket XR1 car has been bad fast from the time we started running it,” said the runner-up who posted his second LOLMDS podium finish of the year.

Pearson roared from the outside of row eight to finish third. “It was definitely a good run for the Dunn-Benson Ford, Longhorn Chassis. We were good on the bottom of the track. It was in great shape and very fast tonight. Now, we can head to Wheatland with a strong car and try to win the Show-Me 100.”

Completing the top ten were Josh Richards, Darrell Lanigan, Don O’Neal, Steve Francis, and Dennis Erb Jr.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

Tuesday, May 23rd, 2017

Go 50

I-80 Speedway – Greenwood, NE

Miller Welders Fast Time Group A: Tim McCreadie / 16.477 seconds

Miller Welders Fast Time Group B: Jimmy Owens / 16.494 seconds

Eibach Springs Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Darrell Lanigan, Tim McCreadie, Ben Schaller, Mike Collins, Chase Junghans, Al Humphrey, Mike Stadel, Jesse Sobbing

FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Jake O’Neil, Hudson O’Neal, JC Wyman, Tad Pospisil, Boom Briggs, Tanner Mullens, John Duty, Robbie Andersen

Simpson Performance Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Scott Bloomquist, Jimmy Owens, Chris Simpson, Gregg Satterlee, Don O’Neal, Dennis Erb, Jr., Josh Richards, Matt Buller

QA1 Heat Race #4 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Mason Zeigler, Steve Francis, Mike Marlar, Earl Pearson, Jr., Andrew Kosiski, Rodney Sanders, Justin Duty, Junior Coover

Penske Racing Shocks B-Main #1 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Chase Junghans, Boom Briggs, John Duty, Robbie Andersen, Tanner Mullens, Mike Stadel, Jesse Sobbing, Al Humphrey

Fast Shafts B-Main #2 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Dennis Erb, Jr., Josh Richards, Rodney Sanders, Justin Duty, Matt Buller, Andrew Kosiski, Junior Coover, Don O’Neal

Feature Finish (50 Laps):

FINISH START CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN EARNINGS 1 2 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN $11,100 2 4 25Z Mason Zeigler Chalk Hill, PA $5,500 3 16 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL $4,300 4 14 22 Gregg Satterlee Rochester Mills, PA $3,550 5 5 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY $3,050 6 1 14 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY $2,500 7 20 1R Josh Richards Shinnston, WV $2,200 8 23 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN $2,100 9 18 28E Dennis Erb, Jr. Carpentersville, IL $1,900 10 8 15 Steve Francis Bowling Green, KY $1,800 11 17 18J Chase Junghans Manhattan, KS $1,075 12 19 99B Boom Briggs Bear Lake, PA $1,750 13 24 1B Matt Buller Henderson, NE $1,025 14 6 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN $1,800 15 11 4W JC Wyman Griswold, IA $950 16 15 04 Tad Pospisil Norfolk, NE $925 17 3 J0 Jake O’Neil Tucson, AZ $900 18 13 3c Mike Collins New Orleans, LA $875 19 9 98 Ben Schaller Omaha, NE $850 20 12 157 Mike Marlar Winfield, TN $825 21 21 5d John Duty Portland, OR $800 22 7 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN $1,500 23 10 32C Chris Simpson Oxford, IA $800 24 22 20x Rodney Sanders Happy, TX $800



Race Statistics

Entrants: 32

Lap Leaders: Darrell Lanigan (Laps 1 – 10); Scott Bloomquist (Laps 11 – 50)

Cautions: Chris Simpson, Hudson O’Neal (Lap 7); Mike Marlar (Lap 12); Jake O’Neil (Lap 16); Josh Richards (Lap 21); Tad Pospisil (Lap 22); JC Wyman (Lap 29)

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Provisionals: Don O’Neal

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Emergency Provisionals: n/a

Miller Welders Fast Time Provisional: Matt Buller

Wrisco Feature Winner: Scott Bloomquist

Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Don O’Neal (Started: 23rd; Finished: 8th; Advanced 15 Positions)

Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Scott Bloomquist

Allstar Performance Power Move of the Race: Scott Bloomquist

Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Earl Pearson Jr.

Hot Rod Processing Rookie of the Race: Gregg Satterlee

COMP Cams Engine Builder of the Race: Durham Racing Engines

Ohlins Shocks Chassis Builder of the Race: Sweet-Bloomquist Race Cars

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Cody Mallory (Scott Bloomquist)

Fastest Lap of the Race: Scott Bloomquist (Lap #13 – 17.1075 seconds)

Safecraft Most Laps Led: Scott Bloomquist (40 Laps)

PFC Brakes Pole Award: Darrell Lanigan

Time of Race: 47 minutes 37 seconds

Lucas Oil Championship Point Standings:

POS CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN POINTS EARNINGS 1 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN 3095 $107,425 2 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 2985 $76,100 3 1R Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 2935 $77,700 4 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN 2830 $60,475 5 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 2740 $52,575 6 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL 2685 $53,300 7 14 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY 2675 $43,875 8 28E Dennis Erb, Jr. Carpentersville, IL 2550 $36,950 9 15 Steve Francis Bowling Green, KY 2400 $30,700 10 22 Gregg Satterlee Rochester Mills, PA 2365 $34,225 11 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 2255 $25,525 12 99B Boom Briggs Bear Lake, PA 2190 $24,250

*Points are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*