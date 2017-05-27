Tanner English beats out his dad for MARS DIRTcar Series win at Ponderosa Speedway!

Ponderosa SpeedwayJunction City, KYMay 26th, 2017

Tanner English Tops Red Clay Bash; Perkins Pops Friday Night Thunder Win at Ponderosa Speedway

Junction City, KY- May 26, 2017- Ponderosa Speedway would present the 5th Annual Red Clay Bash on Friday evening for the MARS East Dirt Car Series Super Late Models and Tanner English of Benton, KY would celebrate his birthday and see the checkered flag first and score the $3,000 victory. The KDRA Super Stocks would compete for $1,200 to win in the Friday Night Thunder event and Robby Perkins of Ezel, KY would claim the win. Other feature event winners included Jeff Watson of Campbellsville, KY in Pro (Crate) Late Models, Jimmy Payne of Glasgow, KY in Open Wheel Modifieds, Andrew Parson of Greensburg, KY in Stock Four Cylinders, and Dylan Rutherford of Corbin, KY in Mini-Cup/Cyclones.

In the MARS East Dirt Car Series sanctioned Red Clay Bash, Tanner English would lead the first 24 laps of the contest before his father Terry English would drive him and take the race lead. However, Tanner English would not be finished and would retake the lead on lap 32 of the 35-lap affair and drive on to the victory. Terry English would finish second, with Chris Combs finishing in the third position. Victor Lee and Adam Bowman would complete the top five. The remainder of the top ten finishers would be Tommy Bailey, Connor Meade, Donnie Sullivan, Jason Jameson, and Chad Stapleton. Victor Lee would be top qualifier among 16 entries and heat race wins were scored by Tanner English and Tripp Gerrald.

The Friday Night Thunder for the KDRA Super Stock division would see Robby Perkins grab the victory and the $1,200 payday. Eddie Stewart and Bartley Grant would finish second and third, while Jeremy Howard and Dennis Roberson completed the top five. The rest of the top ten finishers would be Tyler Collis, Corey Lewis, Thomas Hoch, Rick Epley, and Sarah Patrick. Fourteen entries would see Perkins be the top qualifier and win a heat, while Stewart won the other heat.

Jeff Watson would be victorious in the Pro (Crate) Late Model feature contest, with Jeff Alsip and Zane Powell giving chase at the finish, while Jake Henry and Matthew Smith completed the top five. Elliott Despain would head up the second-five finishers, followed by James Rice, Brad Rickels, Steven Eversole, and Clayton Turner. Twenty-five entries would see Watson also be top qualifier and win a heat, while Henry and Smith were also heat winners, with Wesley Brummett winning the B-Main.

Jimmy Payne would take tops honors in the Open Wheel Modified feature contest. Trailing Payne at the checkered flag would be Shon Flanary, J.T. Ayers, Blake Brown, and Keith Smith. The remainder of the top ten finishers would be Daniel Dehner, David Webb, Matt Watson, Cy Cundiff, and Wade Rookard. Eighteen entries would see Rice as top qualifier and win a heat, while Payne won the other heat.

Andrew Parson would claim the checkered flag in the Stock Four Cylinder main event. Brandon Creech and Brian Moore would finish second and third respectively, while Tim Brummett and Byron Logsdon completed the top five. Rounding out the top ten finishers would be Dave McCarty, Brady Lear, Nick Royalty, James Nallia, and Dalton Cox. Fifteen entries would see heat race wins go to Parson and Creech.

The Mini-Cup/Cyclone feature event would be scored by Dylan Rutherford, with teammate Blake Brown finishing in second, with Jason Hinkle would finish third. The remainder of the finishing order would be Walker Standifer, Felicia Patterson, and Jason Hinkle, Jr. Six entries would see Brown score the heat win.

SUMMARY- Ponderosa Speedway- Junction City, KY- May 26, 2017

MARS East Dirt Car Series Super Late Models (16 entries) Top Qualifier- Victor Lee

5th Annual Red Clay Bash

Feature:

1. Tanner English

2. Terry English

3. Chris Combs

4. Victor Lee

5. Adam Bowman

6. Tommy Bailey

7. Connor Meade

8. Donnie Sullivan

9. Jason Jameson

10. Chad Stapleton

11. Larry Greer

12. Nathan Vawter

13. Brian Smith

14. Tripp Gerrald

15. Justin Ratliff

KDRA Super Stocks (14 entries)

Top Qualilfier- Robby Perkins

1st Heat- Robby Perkins, James Crowe, Jeremy Howard, Dennis Roberson, Tyler Collis, Corey Lewis, Robert Stanton 2nd Heat- Eddie Stewart, Bartley Grant, Logan Preston, Rick Epley, Mike McVey, Thomas Hoch, Sarah Patrick Friday Night Thunder- Robby Perkins, Eddie Stewart, Bartley Grant, Jeremy Howard, Dennis Roberson, Tyler Collis, Corey Lewis, Thomas Hoch, Rick Epley, Sarah Patrick, Logan Preston, Robert Stanton, Mike McVey (DNS- James Crowe)

Pro (Crate) Late Models (25 entries)

Top Qualifier- Jeff Watson

1st Heat- Jeff Watson, Zane Powell, Gary Yeager, Tim Tungate, Shawn Tolson, Wesley Brummett, Steven Eversole, C.J. Ruble, Brad Rickels 2nd Heat- Jake Henry, Jeff Alsip, Austin Burns, Clayton Turner, Curt Bennett, Brian Royalty, Jerry Gibson III, Brian Royalty 3rd Heat- Matthew Smith, Billy Green, Elliott Despain, Derek Bottoms, Tom Collini, Cody Sasser, Timmy Taylor, Bryan Derringer

B-Main- Wesley Brummett, Josh Rice, Steven Eversole, Cody Sasser, Brad Rickels, C.J. Ruble, Jerry Gibson III, Timmy Taylor, Bryan Derringer (DNS-Brian Royalty)

Feature- Jeff Watson, Jeff Alsip, Zane Powell, Jake Henry, Matthew Smith, Elliott Despain, James Rice, Brad Rickels, Steven Eversole, Clayton Turner, Derek Bottoms, Curt Bennett, Gary Yeager, Tim Tungate, Shawn Tolson, Tom Collini, Cody Sasher, Austin Burns, Wesley Brummett, Billy Green

Open Wheel Modifieds (18 entries)

Top Qualifier- Josh Rice

1st Heat- Josh Rice, Victor Lee, J.T. Ayers, David Webb, Wade Rookard, Cy Cundiff, Matt Watson, Tim Patrick, Ryan Thomas 2nd Heat- Jimmy Payne, Shon Flanary, Keith Smith, Blake Brown, Daniel Dehner, P.J. Simpson, Steve Smith, Cody Smith, Peyton Harlow

Feature- Jimmy Payne, Shon Flanary, J.T. Ayers, Blake Brown, Keith Smith, Daniel Dehner, David Webb, Matt Watson, Cy Cundiff, Wade Rookard, P.J. Simpson, Victor Lee, Tim Patrick, Josh Rice, Steve Smith (DNS- Cody Smith, Ryan Thomas, Peyton Harlow)

Stock Four Cylinders (15 entries)

1st Heat- Andrew Parson, Dave McCarty, Dalton Cox, Brian Moore, Dylan Stevens, Byron Logsdon, James Nallia, Keith Gipson 2nd Heat- Brandon Creech, Tim Brummett, Chris Noe, Nick Royalty, Jason Sizemore, Brady Lear, Danny Winchester

Feature- Andrew Parson, Brandon Creech, Brian Moore, Tim Brummett, Byron Logsdon, Dave McCarty, Brady Lear, Nick Royalty, James Nallia, Dalton Cox, Jason Sizemore, Keith Gipson, Danny Winchester, Chris Noe (DNS- Dylan Stevens)

Mini-Cup/Cyclones (6 entries)

Heat- Blake Brown, Dylan Rutherford, Felicia Patterson, Jason Hinkle, Walker Standifer, Jason Hinkle, Jr.

Feature- Dylan Rutherford, Blake Brown, Jason Hinkle, Walker Standifer, Felicia Patterson, Jason Hinkle, Jr.