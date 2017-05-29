Pierce Charges to Show-Me 100 Victory at Lucas Oil Speedway

WHEATLAND, MO (May 28, 2017) Bobby Pierce came from the 14th starting spot to win 25th Annual Lucas Oil Show-Me 100 – Presented by Protect the Harvest.com on Sunday Night at Lucas Oil Speedway.

Pierce took the lead from Earl Pearson Jr. on lap 87 and then pulled away for his third crown-jewel victory in less than a year. The 20-year-old became the 12th different driver to win the Show-Me 100, a race his father, Bob, finished in the top-five on four different occasions.

Pearson led 86 of the 100 laps to ultimately finish second in the Carlton and Kemp Lamm-owned Longhorn Chassis Ford with Tim McCreadie taking third in the Sweeteners Plus, Pro Power, Longhorn. Scott Bloomquist; the only 5-time winner of the annual Memorial Weekend event; finished in fourth and Jonathan Davenport, the 2015 champion of the race came from the 30th starting spot to finish fifth.

“Last year we started 29th and got up to the front and had the lead under caution when we suffered a flat tire. So yes, this feels like redemption from last year’s disappointment. We started 14th tonight, but it was a lot harder, once you get up there with those guys it got a little tougher.”

“I just want to thank a lot of people associated with this car, Hoker Trucking, Allgayer Inc, Champion Spark Plugs, Premier Waste Services, Berger’s Marina, Carnaghi’s Towing.” Pierce’s Bob Pierce Platinum Race Cars is powered by a Pro Power Engine.

“The track would make the car bounce like a basketball. I know they were trying to make it a good track, and it did make for some good racing, so hats off to the track crew. I know they were wanting a good show for television. It was a heck of a race. Congrats to Earl on second and T-Mac for third. I am sorry I got into him [McCreadie] there at one point.”

Pearson was seeking his first career Show-Me 100 victory. “The track started out smooth and we had a good car all night, we got the lead from Tim [McCreadie]. It got a little choppy on the cushion and it was Bobby’s kind of track. We held him off for nearly 90 laps. It was a good run for the Lucas Oil Racing TV car. We have been running strong. The fans saw one heck of a show this weekend.”

McCreadie recorded yet another top five with his third-place finish after starting from the pole. “We struggled in the holes tonight just like we did last year. We set-up for the track like it had been the last two nights. Hats off to my guys. The Longhorn crew is working hard to get us to victory lane. It’s all about winning races. If you win races your chances of winning a championship are better against this caliber of drivers.

Completing the top ten were Gregg Satterlee, Dennis Erb Jr., Jared Landers, Josh Richards, and Shannon Babb.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

Sunday, May 28th, 2017

25th Annual Lucas Oil Show-Me 100 – presented by ProtectTheHarvest.com

Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, MO

Penske Racing Shocks B-Main #1 Finish (15 Laps, Top 2 Transfer): Chase Junghans, Jared Landers, Jesse Stovall, Tim Manville, Austin Rettig, Gavin Landers, Chad Simpson, Justin Duty, Bryon Allison, Boom Briggs, Jim Shereck, Hudson O’Neal, Jon Mitchell-DNS, Evan Hubert-DNS, Cliff Morrow-DNS, Daniel Jessen-DNS, Jonathan Rowan-DNS

Fast Shafts B-Main #2 Finish (15 Laps, Top 2 Transfer): Shannon Babb, Logan Martin, Cole Wells, John Duty, Shannon Scott, Randy Timms, Terry Phillips, Al Humphrey, Scott Crigler, Joey Moriarty, Jason Rauen-DNS, Jeremy Grady-DNS, Wendell Wallace-DNS, Tanner Mullens-DNS, Will Vaught-DNS, Bob King-DNS, Larry Jones-DNS

BadBoy Mowers B-Main #3 Finish (15 Laps, Top 2 Transfer): Jack Sullivan, Dave Eckrich, Jake O’Neil, Timothy Culp, Garrett Alberson, Brantlee Gotschall, JC Wyman, Jeff Herzog, Mason Oberkramer, Tony Jackson, Jr., Blonde Bomber Mitchell, Chandler Petty, Jonathan Davenport, Jason Sivils, BJ Robinson-DNS, Mike Stadel-DNS, Tanner Kellick-DNS

Midwest Sheet Metal Show-Me Challenge (20 Laps – Winner Chose to start 29th in Feature):Jake O’Neil, Timothy Culp, Chad Simpson, Tim Manville, Austin Rettig, Randy Timms, Brantlee Gotschall, Garrett Alberson, Cole Wells, Jeff Herzog, Shannon Scott, John Duty, Al Humphrey, Bryon Allison, Terry Phillips, Gavin Landers, JC Wyman, Justin Duty, Mason Oberkramer, Scott Crigler, Chandler Petty, Joey Moriarty-DNS, Jim Shereck-DNS, Blonde Bomber Mitchell-DNS

Feature Finish (100 Laps):

FINISH START CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN EARNINGS 1 14 32 Bobby Pierce Oakwood, IL $30,000 2 3 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL $17,400 3 1 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY $12,200 4 4 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN $10,500 5 30 49 Jonathan Davenport Williamson, SC $6,000 6 16 22 Gregg Satterlee Rochester Mills, PA $7,300 7 15 28E Dennis Erb, Jr. Carpentersville, IL $6,200 8 22 777 Jared Landers Batesville, AR $3,000 9 13 1R Josh Richards Shinnston, WV $4,950 10 20 18 Shannon Babb Mowequa, IL $2,600 11 27 56 Tony Jackson, Jr. Lebanon, MO $2,500 12 23 36 Logan Martin West Plains, MO $2,475 13 26 99B Boom Briggs Bear Lake, PA $4,650 14 21 18X Jack Sullivan Greenbrier, AR $2,425 15 9 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN $4,700 16 19 18J Chase Junghans Manhattan, KS $2,375 17 11 15 Steve Francis Bowling Green, KY $4,550 18 25 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN $4,525 19 2 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN $4,600 20 17 21 Billy Moyer Batesville, AR $2,250 21 24 58 Dave Eckrich Oxford, IA $2,200 22 12 20x Rodney Sanders Happy, TX $2,150 23 18 21JR Billy Moyer, Jr. Batesville, AR $2,100 24 8 25Z Mason Zeigler Chalk Hill, PA $2,050 25 5 157 Mike Marlar Winfield, TN $2,000 26 29 J0 Jake O’Neil Tucson, AZ $2,000 27 10 32C Chris Simpson Oxford, IA $2,000 28 7 14 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY $4,200 29 26 00 Jesse Stovall Billings, MO $2,000 30 6 15P Payton Looney Republic, MO $2,000



Race Statistics

Entrants: 69

Lap Leaders: Tim McCreadie (Laps 1 – 2); Earl Pearson Jr. (Laps 3 – 86); Bobby Pierce (Laps 87 – 100)

Cautions: Payton Looney (Lap 11); Chris Simpson (Lap 22); Mike Marlar (Lap 29); Hudson O’Neal (Lap 41); Billy Moyer Jr. (Lap 47); Rodney Sanders (Lap 56); Billy Moyer (Lap 75)

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Provisionals: Hudson O’Neal, Boom Briggs

Lucas Oil Midwest Latemodel Racing Association Provisionals: Tony Jackson Jr., Jesse Stovall

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Emergency Provisionals: n/a

Midwest Sheet Metal Show-Me Challenge Provisional: Jake O’Neil

Lucas Oil Show-Me 100 Past Champions Provisional: Jonathan Davenport

Wrisco Feature Winner: Bobby Pierce

Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Jonathan Davenport (Started: 30th; Finished: 5th; Advanced 25 Positions)

Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Scott Bloomquist

Allstar Performance Power Move of the Race: Bobby Pierce

Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Earl Pearson Jr.

Hot Rod Processing Rookie of the Race: Gregg Satterlee

COMP Cams Engine Builder of the Race: Pro Power Racing Engines

Ohlins Shocks Chassis Builder of the Race: Pierce Race Cars

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Taylon Center (Earl Pearson Jr.)

Fastest Lap of the Race: Earl Pearson Jr. (Lap #12 – 15.006 seconds)

Safecraft Most Laps Led: Earl Pearson Jr. (84 Laps)

PFC Brakes Pole Award: Tim McCreadie

Time of Race: 59 minutes 34 seconds

Lucas Oil Championship Point Standings:

POS CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN POINTS EARNINGS 1 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN 3555 $122,425 2 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 3420 $95,800 3 1R Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 3320 $84,300 4 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN 3175 $67,775 5 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL 3135 $77,650 6 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 3045 $62,175 7 14 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY 2995 $49,375 8 28E Dennis Erb, Jr. Carpentersville, IL 2925 $44,550 9 22 Gregg Satterlee Rochester Mills, PA 2775 $43,025 10 15 Steve Francis Bowling Green, KY 2730 $36,650 11 99B Boom Briggs Bear Lake, PA 2525 $29,100 12 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 2520 $30,250

