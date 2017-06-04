BLOOMQUIST WINS 4TH USA 100 AND FIRST ULTIMATE RACE AT VMS

JAMAICA, VA – Despite dropping a cylinder on lap 23, Scott Bloomquist of Mooresburg, TN swept the 41st Annual USA 100 for the ULTIMATE Super Late Model Series at Virginia Motor Speedway on Saturday night. Bloomquist was the Fast Qualifier, won his eight-lap Heat Race, and then led all 60 laps to claim the $20,000 top prize driving the Reece Monuments Bloomquist.

The win now lists Bloomquist as the only four-time winner of the USA 100, and he seemed really impressed that is was his first career win with the ULTIMATE Super Late Model Series, after racing many times with the Regional series.

“I think we might have burned up a spark plug wire when we lost the cylinder, but the car was still fast, and those seven cylinders left gave all of the traction I needed,” Bloomquist said. “I didn’t realize I had never won a race with the ULTIMATE Series until tonight, so that’s something impressive.”

Earl Pearson Jr. of Jacksonville, FL and Dale McDowell of Chickamauga, GA battled side-by-side on the last lap of the race for the second spot, and they made contact on the backstretch. That put McDowell into the steel guardrail. Pearson finished second in the Dunn-Benson Ford/Lucas Oil Longhorn and apologized to MacDaddy after the race. McDowell was third in the TEXTRON Sweet/Bloomquist.

You can also call the Autolite/Fram/DirtOnDirt.com Rookie of the Year point leader Tyler Millwood of Cartersville, GA the new ULTIMATE SE Region point leader after a fourth-place finish, and Kenny Moreland of Waldorf, MD was the Hard Charger of the Race after starting 22nd and finishing fifth.

Russell Erwin of Beaver Dam, VA took the sixth spot and the 2011 ULTIMATE Champion Chris Ferguson of Mt. Holly, NC was seventh. Zack Dohm of Cross Lanes, WV finished eighth, Dale Hollidge of Mechanicsville, VA drove to a ninth-place finish, and Rick Elliott of Seaford, DE rounded out the top ten.

Bloomquist toured the Taj Mahal of American Dirt Tracks during M&W Transport “Haulin’ It” Qualifying in 16.671 seconds to earn an extra $400 for the Fast Time Award. Also winning eight-lap preliminary Heat Races were Pearson and McDowell.

Bloomquist took the lead at the drop of the green flag to start the race, but Ross Bailes of Clover, SC spun in turn four to bring out the first of four caution flags. That necessitated a complete restart, and Bloomquist again took the lead followed by Pearson, McDowell, Ferguson and Greg Satterlee of Rochester Hill, VA.

Ferguson passed McDowell for the third spot on lap two, while Bloomquist began to pull away from Pearson, but that was void when the caution flag came out on lap seven when Austin Hubbard of Seaford, DE stalled in turn four to light up the yellow caution bulb. Bloomquist led Pearson, Ferguson, McDowell, Satterlee, Jonathan Davenport of Blairsville, GA, Bailes, Millwood, Justin Williams of Concord, VA, Hollidge for the double-file restart.

Satterlee got by McDowell for the fourth spot on the restart, as the field raced under green flag conditions for one lap before Jackie Boggs of Grayson, KY spun in turn four on lap eight to bring out the third caution flag. After the restart, McDowell reclaimed the fourth spot by passing Satterlee on lap ten.

Satterlee would race for six more laps before falling off the pace and parking his race car in the infield pit area. Davenport lost a driveshaft from under his Barry Wright house car on lap 18 to bring out the final caution flag of the race. When the field went back to green flag action, Bloomquist opened up a half straightaway lead on Pearson, who had raced his way back up to second.

Coming by the front straightaway grandstands on lap 23, the note of the engine under the hood of Bloomquist’s race car went off song, but not only was he able to maintain his lead over Pearson, he opened it up even more! Not even lapped traffic would slow Bloomquist down.

At the halfway point, Bloomquist led Pearson, McDowell, Millwood, Ferguson, Moreland, Erwin, Hollidge, Bailes and Dohm. In the last ten laps of the race, Bloomquist opened up a big lead over Pearson, who was beginning to feel the heat from McDowell. The second and third-place drivers battled side-by-side for the last to laps of the race, while Bloomquist took a 4.207 second margin of victory under the checkered flag.

The next two races for the ULTIMATE Super Late Model Series South East Region will be on Friday night, June 16 at Lavonia Speedway in Lavonia, GA for a $4,000-to-win, $400-to-start race, and on Saturday night, June 17 at North Georgia Speedway in Chatsworth, GA for a $4,000-to-win, $400-to-start event.

OFFICIAL RESULTS OF ROUND 8 AT VIRGINIA MOTOR SPEEDWAY IN JAMAICA, VA ON 6/3/17:

POS STRT CAR # DRIVER HOMETOWN LAPS $ WON

1. 1 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN 60 $20,000

2. 2 1 Earl Pearson Jr. Jacksonville, FL 60 $10,000

3. 3 17m Dale McDowell Chickamauga, GA 60 $5,000

4. 9 31 Tyler Millwood Cartersville, GA 60 $3,000

5. 22 24 Kenny Mooreland Waldorf, MD 60 $2,000

6. 20 22e Russell Erwin Beaver Dan, VA 60 $1,750

7. 5 22f Chris Ferguson Mt. Holly, NC 60 $1,500

8. 15 17 Zack Dohm Cross Lanes, WV 60 $1,250

9. 14 0h Dale Hollidge Mechanicsville, VA 60 $1,100

10. 16 88 Rick Elliott Seaford, DE 60 $1,000

11. 13 29 Jason Welshan Maryville, TN 60 $900

12. 4 79 Ross Bailes Clover, SC 59 $875

13. 11 2 Dennis Franklin Gaffney, SC 59 $850

14. 17 22 G.R. Smith Statesville, NC 59 $825

15. 21 02 Rodney Brickhouse Chesapeake, VA 57 $800

16. 19 94 Jason Miller Maryville, TN 55 $775

17. 18 23 Michael Rouse Wilson, NC 51 $750

18. 12 4b Jackie Boggs Grayson, KY 36 $725

19. 7 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA 18 $700

20. 10 89 Justin Williams Concord, VA 18 $675

21. 6 22s Greg Satterlee Rochester Mills, VA 16 $650

22. 23 5 Glenn Elliott Sykesville, MD 15 $625

23. 8 11 Austin Hubbard Seaford, DE 5 $600

ENTRIES: 23

FAST QUALIFIER: Bloomquist, 16.671 Seconds

PROVISIONALS: None

LEAD CHANGES: None

LAPS LED: Bloomquist, 1-60

AUTOLITE/FRAM/DIRTONDIRT.COM ROOKIE OF THE RACE: Millwood

HARD CHARGER OF THE RACE: Mooreland (started 22nd and finished 5th)

CAUTIONS: 4

MARGIN OF VICTORY: 4.207 Seconds

TIME OF THE RACE: 29 Minutes and 27.656 Seconds

NEXT RACE: June 16, Lavonia Speedway, Lavonia, GA, $4,000-to-win, $400-to-start and June 17, North Georgia Speedway, Chatsworth, GA, $4,000-to-win, $400-to-start

M&W TRANSPORT “HAULIN’ IT” GROUP QUALIFYING:

GROUP 1:

POS CAR # DRIVER TIME

1. 0 Scott Bloomquist 16.671

2. 89 Justin Williams 17.298

3. 79 Ross Bailes 17.309

4. 49 Jonathan Davenport 17.409

5. 94 Jason Miller 17.659

6. 88 Rick Elliott 18.040

7. 29 Jason Welshan 18.124

GROUP 2:

POS CAR # DRIVER TIME

1. 1 Earl Pearson Jr. 17.267

2. 11 Austin Hubbard 17.453

3. 22f Chris Ferguson 17.471

4. 22 G.R. Smith 17.557

5. 0 Dale Hollidge 17.630

6. 2 Dennis Franklin 17.806

7. 24 Kenny Moreland 17.857

8. 22e Russell Erwin 17.890

GROUP 3:

POS CAR # DRIVER TIME

1. 17m Dale McDowell 17.282

2. 31 Tyler Millwood 17.407

3. 22s Greg Satterlee 17.627

4. 5 Glenn Elliott 17.631

5. 4b Jackie Boggs 17.700

6. 17 Zack Dohm 17.815

7. 23 Michael Rouse 17.824

8. 02 Rodney Brickhouse 19.102

HEATS (8 Laps):

1ST HEAT: 1. Bloomquist; 2. Bailes; 3. Davenport; 4. Williams; 5. Welshan; 6. R. Elliott; 7. Miller.

2ND HEAT: 1. Pearson; 2. Ferguson; 3. Hubbard; 4. Franklin; 5. Hollidge; 6. Smith; 7. Erwin; 8. Moreland.

3RD HEAT: 1. McDowell; 2. Satterlee; 3. Millwood; 4. Boggs; 5. Dohm; 6. Rouse; 7. Brickhouse; 8. G. Elliott.

