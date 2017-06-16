Nick Hoffman gets Modified Nationals win at Sycamore Speedway!

June 16th, 2017
Heat 1:
1. Mike McKinney
2. Nick Clubb
3. Nicholas Lueth
4. Tim Hamburg
5. Austin Blume
Heat 2:
1. Nick Hoffman
2. Ray Bollinger
3. Tyler Nicely
4. Steven Brooks
5. Gabe Menser
Feature:
1. Nick Hoffman
2. Ray Bollinger
3. Mike McKinney
4. Tyler Nicely
5. Steven Brooks
6. Nick Clubb
7. Gabe Menser
8. Austin Blume
9. Tim Hamburg
10. Nicholas Lueth
So, if you have 10 cars at a Summernationals race on the weekend, do you think you might ought to look at the rules, and try to reign in costs a little?
Naw Donnie, they should keep doing what they’re doing till they have NO cars.