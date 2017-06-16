Home --> Race Track News --> Illinois --> Nick Hoffman gets Modified Nationals win at Sycamore Speedway!

Nick Hoffman gets Modified Nationals win at Sycamore Speedway!

Nick Hoffman – Jim Denhamer photo

June 16th, 2017

Heat 1:
1. Mike McKinney
2. Nick Clubb
3. Nicholas Lueth
4. Tim Hamburg
5. Austin Blume

Heat 2:
1. Nick Hoffman
2. Ray Bollinger
3. Tyler Nicely
4. Steven Brooks
5. Gabe Menser

Feature:
1. Nick Hoffman
2. Ray Bollinger
3. Mike McKinney
4. Tyler Nicely
5. Steven Brooks
6. Nick Clubb
7. Gabe Menser
8. Austin Blume
9. Tim Hamburg
10. Nicholas Lueth

  1. Don Adams
    June 17, 2017 at 10:17 am

    So, if you have 10 cars at a Summernationals race on the weekend, do you think you might ought to look at the rules, and try to reign in costs a little?

    Reply

