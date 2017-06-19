Gustin banks $50,000 in Masters triumph

NEW RICHMOND, Wis. (June 18) — The King of America expanded his ruling territory Sunday afternoon.

Ryan Gustin took home the biggest paycheck of his racing career following a dominating victory in The Masters main event at the Cedar Lake Speedway, collecting $50,000 following a 70-lap affair that took nearly 14 hours to complete.

Gustin jumped in front of polesitter Josh Angst when the green flag waved on Saturday night, and cruised around the high side of the high banks for the first 24 laps when the yellow flag waved for Stormy Scott’s backwards-facing machine in turn three.

Before racing could resume, however, rain began to pummel the high-banked 3/8-mile dirt oval near New Richmond, Wis., and after an hour-long holding pattern the final 46 laps were postponed to 11 a.m. Sunday morning.

Twenty-one of the original 26 starters resumed action Sunday morning with Gustin leading Angst, Rodney Sanders, Cade Dillard and Jimmy Mars to the green flag.

Sanders got by Angst on the opening lap and proceeded to chase ‘The Reaper’ around the high side of the racing surface. Meanwhile, several nail-biting battles were going on behind them between Angst and Cade Dillard for third and area legend and late model icon Jimmy Mars and Jake Hartung for fifth.

The second caution of the race and first of the new day happened on lap 42 when Terry Phillips and Cory Mahder collided at the top of turn two just as the leaders were beginning to navigate lapped traffic.

Jimmy Mars slipped past both Angst and Dillard on the restart as Angst jumped the cushion and fell back several spots. Dillard and Hartung fought hard for fourth while Johnny Scott and Zack VanderBeek battled for the sixth spot.

The front-runners caught the back of the pack again on lap 53, but another caution gave Gustin another clear track ahead for the final 17-lap dash to the finish. On the restart, Dillard hopped the cushion in the first turn and was unable to regroup, spinning to a stop and forcing a fourth and final slow-down of the race.

Back under green, VanderBeek flexed his muscle as Thursday night’s RHRSwag.com USMTS Northern Region feature winner squirted between three cars and jumped from sixth to third on the 54th orbit.

While Sanders and VanderBeek traded blows for the second position, Gustin continued to pound the cushion and sailed uncontested over the final 16 circuits to claim the checkered flag and etch his name on yet another USMTS crown jewel event.

“I sure didn’t get a lot of sleep last night,” Gustin said as he was being showered with champagne by family and friends. “Man, this car was sure awesome. The track was up-on-the-wheel and pretty top dominant. It was really treacherous up there. You just had to be careful not to get over the cushion, which I did a couple of times.”

The $50,000 victory today was the biggest of his career.

Back in March, the 26-year-old from Marshalltown, Iowa, claimed his second King of America triumph-the only two-time winner of the event-and can complete the dirt modified grand slam with a win this September at the 19th Annual Featherlite Fall Jamboree.

Since joining the Hughes Racing Chassis stable last fall, he’s also claimed a big-money win at the Southern New Mexico Speedway and another at the Chisholm Trail Showdown at the 81 Speedway. To say the partnership has been a success is an understatement.

“To be able to drive for a guy like Jason Hughes is unbelievable,” Gustin added. “Growing up watching him race he was one of my heroes. I can never thank him enough for everything he’s done for me.”

Gustin is chasing his third USMTS national championship this season. Hughes is after his fourth, and third in a row.

Sanders, who sits fourth in career USMTS wins behind Gustin and Hughes, and has two USMTS titles to his credit, held off VanderBeek to finish second and earn a not-too-shabby $20,000 payday. VanderBeek got $10,000 for his third-place finish.

Mars finished fourth and Hartung was a close fifth. Shane Sabraski, Johnny Scott, Jake Timm, Joe Duvall and Lucas Schott rounded out the top. All of the 26 drivers who took the green flag headed home with no less than $2,000.

R.C. Whitwell was the KSE Racing Products Hard Charger of the race. After clawing his way into the main event from the “C” Main, he started 25th but finished seventh at the end of the 70-lapper.

Make plans to attend the Masters next year at the Cedar Lake Speedway. More information will be made available in the coming months.

Up next for the USMTS after a nearly four-week break is a four-night, four-track trek into Wisconsin, July 11-14.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Modified Touring Series

Casey’s USMTS National Tour powered by S&S Fishing & Rental

19th Annual Masters – Night 3 of 3

Cedar Lake Speedway, New Richmond, Wis.

Sunday, June 18, 2017

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver, hometown, chassis/engine builder, laps completed and money won.

RHRSWAG.COM LAST CHANCE RACE #1 (15 laps, top 6 advance):

1. (1) 51 Chris Oertel, Marshfield, Wis., 15.

2. (2) G3 Jake Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M., 15.

3. (3) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark., 15.

4. (4) R1 Brady Gerdes, Villard, Minn., 15.

5. (8) 1M Curt Myers, Cameron, Wis., 15.

6. (9) 04JR Adam Ayotte, St. Paul, Minn., 15.

7. (5) 32 Shaun Peterson, Alexandria, Minn., MasterSbilt/Sputs, 15, $325.

8. (10) 33F Jardin Fuller, Memphis, Mo., Hughes/Mullins, 15, $300.

9. (6) 1ST Austin Howes, Memphis, Mo., Harris/BobbyJacks, 15, $275.

10. (7) 19SB Lance Mari, Imperial, Calif., MRT/Yeoman, 15, $250.

DNS – 21 Joey Jensen, Harris, Minn., SSR/Tims, 0, $200.

DNS – 05M Mike Mashl, DePere, Wis., MBCustom/ChevPerf, 0, $200.

DNS – 29D Brad Dierks, Clarence, Iowa, MasterSbilt/Sperry, 0, $200.

FAST SHAFTS LAST CHANCE RACE #2 (15 laps, top 6 advance):

1. (1) 7 Tyler Townsend, Longview, 15.

2. (2) 30 Matt Leer, Bruce, Wis., 15.

3. (5) 30 Pat Doar, New Richmond, Wis., 15.

4. (3) 48 Brent Dutenhoffer, Watertown, S.D., 15.

5. (11) 8S Tony Schill, Lake Elmo, Minn., 15.

6. (12) 37 Kelly Estey, Hibbing, Minn., 15.

7. (7) 29 Tony Leiker, Gillette, Wyo., MasterSbilt/Mullins, 15, $325.

8. (10) 3C Chet Atkinson, North Hugo, Minn., 15, $300.

9. (8) 11N Gene Nicholas, Lowell, Ark., Hughes/Kelly, 15, $275.

10. (9) 2T Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan., Hughes/Mullins, 15, $250.

11. (6) 37X Skeeter Estey, Kelly Lake, Minn., TRC/Tims, 15, $225.

12. (4) 89X Dave Cain, Corcoran, Wis., MBCustom/Mullins, 15, $200.

SUMMIT RACING EQUIPMENT “C” MAIN (20 laps, top 12 advance):

1. (1) 1S Travis Saurer, Elizabeth, Minn., 20.

2. (3) 21 Jacob Bleess, Chatfield, Minn., 20.

3. (6) 8 Kyle Strickler, Mooresville, N.C., 20.

4. (2) 90 Steve Wetzstein, West Concord, Minn., 20.

5. (4) 91 Craig Thatcher, Knapp, Wis., 20.

6. (5) 96 R.C. Whitwell, Tucson, Ariz., 20.

7. (8) 18Z Zane DeVilbiss, Farmington, N.M., 20.

8. (15) 30 Matt Leer, Bruce, Wis., 20.

9. (9) 4M Bobby Malchus, Red Oak, Texas, 20.

10. (11) 24 Brad Waits, Rochester, Minn., 20.

11. (21) 8S Tony Schill, Lake Elmo, Minn., 20.

12. (13) 7 Tyler Townsend, Longview, Texas, 20.

13. (16) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark., 20.

14. (10) 12 Jason Gross, Osceola, Wis., 20.

15. (18) R1 Brady Gerdes, Villard, Minn., SSR/MAS, 20, $450.

16. (12) 51 Chris Oertel, Marshfield, Wis., GRT/Tomcat, 20, $400.

17. (22) 04JR Adam Ayotte, St. Paul, Minn., Shaw/Mullins, 20, $375.

18. (7) 2G Kenny Gaddis, Diana, Texas, MBCustom/PTS, 20, $350.

19. (17) 30 Pat Doar, New Richmond, Wis., Rocket/Baxters, 20, $350.

20. (20) 1M Curt Myers, Cameron, Wis., LG2/Sputs, 20, $350.

21. (14) G3 Jake Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M., LG2/ProPower, 15, $350.

22. (19) 48 Brent Dutenhoffer, Watertown, S.D., Lethal/Sputs, 9, $350.

23. (23) 37 Kelly Estey, Hibbing, Minn., SSR/Tims, 6, $350.

DNS – 05 A.J. Diemel, Elk Mound, Wis., MBCustom/ChevPerf, 0, $350.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN (20 laps, top 14 advance):

1. (1) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn., 20.

2. (2) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla., 20.

3. (3) 44 Darrell Nelson, Hermantown, Minn., 20.

4. (10) 55 Cory Mahder, Eau Claire, Wis., 20.

5. (4) 7A Shane Sabraski, Rice, Minn., 20.

6. (7) 10 Austin Arneson, Fargo, N.D., 20.

7. (8) 20RT Ricky Thornton Jr., Chandler, Ariz., 20.

8. (6) 4B Cory Bruggeman, Stillwater, Minn., 20.

9. (11) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla., 20.

10. (5) 22T Michael Truscott, Chippewa Falls, Wis., 20.

11. (17) 91 Craig Thatcher, Knapp, Wis., 20.

12. (12) 2S Stormy Scott, Las Cruces, N.M., 20.

13. (18) 96 R.C. Whitwell, Tucson, Ariz., 20.

14. (19) 18Z Zane DeVilbiss, Farmington, N.M., 20.

15. (22) 24 Brad Waits, Rochester, Minn., Hughes/Sputs, 20, $1000.

16. (13) 1S Travis Saurer, Elizabeth, Minn., MBCustom/Dakota, 20, $750.

17. (23) 8S Tony Schill, Lake Elmo, Minn., SSR/C&S, 20, $650.

18. (25) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark., MBCustom/Mullins, 20, $600.

19. (24) 7 Tyler Townsend, Longview, Texas, Hughes/PTS, 20, $500.

20. (21) 4M Bobby Malchus, Red Oak, Texas, Rocket/Wells, 15, $500.

21. (26) 12 Jason Gross, Osceola, Wis., BeakBuilt/Adams, 12, $500.

22. (9) 42 Paul Niznik, Medford, Wis., Rocket/Niznik, 8, $500.

23. (14) 21 Jacob Bleess, Chatfield, Minn., MBCustom/Sputs, 5, $500.

24. (15) 8 Kyle Strickler, Mooresville, N.C., Longhorn/VED, 5, $500.

25. (20) 30 Matt Leer, Bruce, Wis., MBCustom/Adams, 3, $500.

26. (16) 90 Steve Wetzstein, West Concord, Minn., MBCustom/Sputs, 3, $500.

CASEY’S GENERAL STORES “A” MAIN (70 laps):

1. (2) 19R Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, Iowa, Hughes/Mullins, 70, $50,000.

2. (3) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas, MBCustom/Hatfield, 70, $20,000.

3. (6) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa, VanderBuilt/Sputs, 70, $10,000.

4. (4) 2 Jimmy Mars, Menomonie, Wis., MBCustom/Tims, 70, $6000.

5. (7) 05 Jake Hartung, Elmwood, Wis., SSR/Scotts, 70, $5000.

6. (17) 7A Shane Sabraski, Rice, Minn., SSR/Scotts, 70, $4000.

7. (25) 96 R.C. Whitwell, Tucson, Ariz., MBCustom/Mullins, 70, $3500.

8. (9) 1ST Johnny Scott, Las Cruces, N.M., GRT/Durham, 70, $3250.

9. (11) 49JR Jake Timm, Winona, Minn., MBCustom/Sputs, 70, $3000.

10. (5) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla., MBCustom/Hatfield, 70, $2800.

11. (13) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn., MBCustom/Sputs, 70, $2650.

12. (16) 55 Cory Mahder, Eau Claire, Wis., MBCustom/Powerline, 70, $2500.

13. (20) 4B Cory Bruggeman, Stillwater, Minn., MBCustom/Tims, 70, $2400.

14. (12) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo., GRT/Durham, 70, $2300.

15. (19) 20RT Ricky Thornton Jr., Chandler, Ariz., Shaw/Mullins, 70, $2200.

16. (10) 07 Cory Crapser, Chippewa Falls, Wis., MBCustom/Troys, 70, $2100.

17. (14) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla., Hughes/Mullins, 70, $2075.

18. (8) 97 Cade Dillard, Robeline, La., MBCustom/ASI, 57, $2050.

19. (26) 18Z Zane DeVilbiss, Farmington, N.M., DeVilbiss/DeVilbiss, 56, $2040.

20. (15) 44 Darrell Nelson, Hermantown, Minn., MBCustom/Tims, 52, $2030.

21. (1) 99 Josh Angst, Winona, Minn., MBCustom/Sputs, 49, $2025.

22. (18) 10 Austin Arneson, Fargo, N.D., GRT/ChevPerf, 24, $2020.

23. (24) 2S Stormy Scott, Las Cruces, N.M., GRT/Mullins, 23, $2015.

24. (21) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla., LG2/Cornett, 21, $2010.

25. (22) 22T Michael Truscott, Chippewa Falls, Wis., GRT/Baxters, 13, $2005.

26. (23) 91 Craig Thatcher, Knapp, Wis., GRT/TriStar, 11, $2000.

Lap Leader: Gustin 1-70.

Total Laps Led: Gustin 70.

Margin of Victory: 2.148 seconds.

Time of Race: none (rain delay, 4 cautions).

Provisional Starters: none.

KSE Racing Products Hard Charger: Whitwell (started 25th, finished 7th).

Entries: 71.

Next Race: Tuesday, July 11, Luxemburg Speedway, Luxemburg, Wis.

Contingency Awards:

Allstar Performance – J. Scott.

Beyea Custom Headers – Sanders.

BigDeal Car Care – Gustin.

BSB Manufacturing – Angst.

Chix Gear Racewear – Timm.

Day Motor Sports – Truscott, Thatcher.

Deatherage Opticians – Mahder.

Dickson Racing Shocks – Thornton.

E3 Spark Plugs – VanderBeek.

Fast Shafts – Gustin.

Forty9Designs.com – Phillips, DeVilbiss.

Fuel Safe Racing Cells – Sabraski.

GRT Race Cars – Thatcher.

Hooker Custom Harness – Bruggeman.

Integra Shocks & Springs – Dillard.

Jerovetz Motorsports Racing Parts – Hughes.

Keyser Manufacturing – Duvall.

KSE Racing Products – Whitwell.

Out-Pace Racing Products – Crapser.

QA1 – Duvall.

Real Racing Wheels – all non-qualifiers.

Sweet Manufacturing – Arneson.

Swift Springs – Gustin.

Tire Demon – Schott.

VP Racing Fuels – Gustin.

Wehrs Machine & Racing Products – VanderBeek.

Wilwood Engineering – Whitwell.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

