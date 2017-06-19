Peoria Summer Nationals event declared complete!

PEORIA, IL — June 18, 2017 — The Peoria Speedway stop of the DIRTcar Summer Nationals has been declared a completed event following a severe thunderstorm that halted the feature event after 20 laps. The track is still too wet, and drivers have other commitments on Monday, which is their only free day on the relentless Hell Tour schedule. Meanwhile, the Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals portion of the event will move to Wednesday, June 21.
The event will recognize drivers for the positions they were running when the race was called, making Billy Moyer Jr. the official feature winner after surging past his father, who was setting the pace until then, and taking command on lap 15.
Bobby Pierce also passed the elder Moyer for second place on lap 15 and was looking to mount a challenge on Junior when a caution flag flew on lap 17 for Roger Rebholz’s stopped car in turn two. Pierce stuck with Moyer Jr. on the restart before the brewing battle was stopped by the rain on lap 20.
The elder Moyer was running third when the race was red-flagged, Brian Shirley was fourth and Billy Drake was fifth.
Feature Results: 1. Billy Moyer Jr., 2. Bobby Pierce, 3. Billy Moyer, 4. Brian Shirley, 5. Billy Drake, 6. Michael Kloos, 7. Cody Mahoney, 8. Ryan Unzicker, 9. Bob Gardner, 10. Shannon Babb, 11. Chase Junghans, 12. Rob Toland, 13. Mike Monroe, 14. Todd Bennett, 15. Paul Stubber, 16. Rich Bell, 17. Gordy Gundaker, 18. Jason Feger, 19. Dustin Nobbe, 20. Brent Larson, 21. Jason Wagner, 22. Roger Rebholz.
Thanks UMP.
So does that make billy Moyer the weekly points winner?
I believe the 4 car got that.
I’m not sure how. I know Boswell was show up points only but with them announcing Peoria as complete Moyer should have gotten his 3rd place points?
Moyer struggled at KKK and mahoney got 2nd that night.
Yea true but I thought Mahoney only had 4 point lead on Moyer for the weekly? Unless that was the overall maybe. Plus Moyer had 2 wins also.
I’m not sure i just saw that he got the 2k bonus after they announced the show up money.
Maybe that changes now that this show is complete though, i’m not even sure where mahoney was running at peoria when the rain came.
Yea I seen that too. I’m just curious Mahoney has been up front every race.
Says he was 7th
Moyer 3rd and Mahoney 7th. I’m not sure how there points are.
Most of the drivers wanted to make the race up since it wasn’t half way. Because they complete it, they made it full points race than made daughtry show up points, causing mahoney to loose points lead. 😕
Had an open day today and could have finished it with Jacksonville close tomorrow….hmmm
Just because it’s a open day does not mean it was able to be run. There’s lots of track officials along with drivers that have jobs that they need to be at today. Smh
Never said anything about track officials not wanting to do it…drivers just wimped out and needed an off day in the first week already and it hasn’t even been hot yet…lol
What a joke after I spent 30 dollars to watch a junk crate mod feature. Track sucks no track crew very poot managed. I will never be back . Thanks peoria speedway you could have made it up later on this summer. Cross this track off my list also.
Need to quit bashing tracks.
UMP called the race final, not the track.
Then they can make it up this summer.. That feature should be first.
This is something I never get mixed up in or talk about but people like you does nothing but hurt the sport of racing and you should get the facts straight before you start huffing and puffing
Lmfao
Who made this damn decision??
UMP
thank ump for putting us crate mods first not our fault
Zach, Trent
What are they gonna do about points? Just show up points again?
They gave them full points and made daughtry show up points.
Thanks UMP, there’s a song made you for people like you people in charge, it called ” go on and take the money and run” And that’s exactly what you people did, the announcement was they had to go 30 laps before being called a complete race..
This is why you move the program along when weather is approaching. They were doing great on time until they decided to water the track. Very disappointing.
Sam fucking people 2 nights in a row
Dont blame plummer