Home --> Dirt Late Model News --> Peoria Summer Nationals event declared complete!

Peoria Summer Nationals event declared complete!

PEORIA, IL — June 18, 2017 — The Peoria Speedway stop of the DIRTcar Summer Nationals has been declared a completed event following a severe thunderstorm that halted the feature event after 20 laps. The track is still too wet, and drivers have other commitments on Monday, which is their only free day on the relentless Hell Tour schedule. Meanwhile, the Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals portion of the event will move to Wednesday, June 21.

The event will recognize drivers for the positions they were running when the race was called, making Billy Moyer Jr. the official feature winner after surging past his father, who was setting the pace until then, and taking command on lap 15.

Bobby Pierce also passed the elder Moyer for second place on lap 15 and was looking to mount a challenge on Junior when a caution flag flew on lap 17 for Roger Rebholz’s stopped car in turn two. Pierce stuck with Moyer Jr. on the restart before the brewing battle was stopped by the rain on lap 20.

The elder Moyer was running third when the race was red-flagged, Brian Shirley was fourth and Billy Drake was fifth.

Feature Results: 1. Billy Moyer Jr., 2. Bobby Pierce, 3. Billy Moyer, 4. Brian Shirley, 5. Billy Drake, 6. Michael Kloos, 7. Cody Mahoney, 8. Ryan Unzicker, 9. Bob Gardner, 10. Shannon Babb, 11. Chase Junghans, 12. Rob Toland, 13. Mike Monroe, 14. Todd Bennett, 15. Paul Stubber, 16. Rich Bell, 17. Gordy Gundaker, 18. Jason Feger, 19. Dustin Nobbe, 20. Brent Larson, 21. Jason Wagner, 22. Roger Rebholz.

Print Friendly

Related posts:

  1. Brian Shirley picks up UMP DIRTcar Summer Nationals win at Peoria Speedway!
  2. Moyer Dominates at Fayette County Speedway for 90th Victory of His DIRTcar Summer Nationals Career
  3. Shirley Captures First DIRTcar Summer Nationals “Hell Tour” Victory in 2013 with Thrilling Last Lap Pass at Peoria Speedway
  4. Brandon Sheppard takes Peoria UMP Summer Nationals win!
  5. Shannon Babb scores Peoria Speedway UMP DIRTcar Summer Nationals win!
  6. Shirley Dominates for Peoria Speedway DIRTcar Summer Nationals Victory

Tagged with:

31 comments

  1. Kraig Martin
    June 19, 2017 at 10:31 am

    Thanks UMP.

    Reply
  2. Shawn O'Neill
    June 19, 2017 at 10:37 am

    So does that make billy Moyer the weekly points winner?

    Reply
  3. John Denver
    June 19, 2017 at 10:48 am

    Had an open day today and could have finished it with Jacksonville close tomorrow….hmmm

    Reply
    • Chad Tebbe
      June 19, 2017 at 1:35 pm

      Just because it’s a open day does not mean it was able to be run. There’s lots of track officials along with drivers that have jobs that they need to be at today. Smh

      Reply
    • John Denver
      June 20, 2017 at 4:04 pm

      Never said anything about track officials not wanting to do it…drivers just wimped out and needed an off day in the first week already and it hasn’t even been hot yet…lol

      Reply
  4. Brad Stolzer
    June 19, 2017 at 11:00 am

    What a joke after I spent 30 dollars to watch a junk crate mod feature. Track sucks no track crew very poot managed. I will never be back . Thanks peoria speedway you could have made it up later on this summer. Cross this track off my list also.

    Reply
  5. Larry Bontz
    June 19, 2017 at 11:06 am

    Who made this damn decision??

    Reply
  6. Tiffany Harrison
    June 19, 2017 at 11:16 am

    thank ump for putting us crate mods first not our fault

    Reply
  7. Larry Jones
    June 19, 2017 at 11:22 am

    Zach, Trent

    Reply
  8. Andy Doherty
    June 19, 2017 at 12:05 pm

    What are they gonna do about points? Just show up points again?

    Reply
  9. Danny Bray
    June 19, 2017 at 1:13 pm

    Thanks UMP, there’s a song made you for people like you people in charge, it called ” go on and take the money and run” And that’s exactly what you people did, the announcement was they had to go 30 laps before being called a complete race..

    Reply
  10. Bradley Krouse
    June 19, 2017 at 1:14 pm

    This is why you move the program along when weather is approaching. They were doing great on time until they decided to water the track. Very disappointing.

    Reply
  11. Justin Winch
    June 19, 2017 at 4:10 pm

    Sam fucking people 2 nights in a row

    Reply
  12. Ken Gresham Sr.
    June 19, 2017 at 5:06 pm

    Dont blame plummer

    Reply

POST A COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE!

© Copyright 2017 STLRacing.com, All Rights Reserved.                        Privacy Policy