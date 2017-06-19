Quad City Speedway Results – 6/18/17

Feature Results from Sunday June 18th
Eriksen Chevrolet IMCA Late Models
1st 7 Andy Nezworski
2nd 39 Rob Toland
3rd 07 Matt Ryan
4th 56d Travis Denning
5th w56 Gary Webb
6th 75m Todd Malmstrom
7th 5 Shaune Lewis
8th 35 Phil Anderson
9th 6 Jay Chenoweth
10th 11 Bobby Toland
11th 53 Leroy Brenner
Heat Race Winners: Jay Chenoweth & Andy Nezworski
Iowa Illinois Termite and Pest Control IMCA Modifieds
1st 8 Greg Durbin
2nd 99 Rob Toland
3rd 38J Jim Sandusky
4th 15d Brandon Durbin
5th 1 Eric Barnes
6th 40 Doug Crampton
7th V Milo Veloz
8th 93 Matt Werner
9th 37 Steve Gustaff
10th 6 Brock Bauman
11th 29 Craig Crawford
12th M0 John Ahlers
13th 19c Mark Vervynck
14th 81c Casey Franks
15th 9c Richard Vela
16th 89 TJ Patz
17th 4 Cody Bauman
18th 3g Bryce Garnhart
19th 17 Jason Pestka
20th 55c Jacob Copley (DNS)
Heat Race Winners: Rob Toland, Matt Werner, Bryce Garnhart
Weber Auto Street Stocks
1st 21 Keith Blum
2nd 00 Rob Henry
3rd 02b Mike Anderson
4th 76 Chuck Fox
5th 1 Rob Nylin
6th 50 Mark Anderson
7th 10g Perry Gellerstedt
8th 70 Joe Bonney
9th 8H Kyler Hickenbottom
10th 85 Ron Turner
Heat Race Winners: Keith Blum & Perry Gellerstedt
Dynamic Power Racing Tech. IMCA Sport Mods
1st 92 Dustin Schram
2nd 75d Dawson Edwards
3rd 21c Chance Huston
4th 21w Gary Weatherington Jr
5th 8 Rick Schriner
6th 007 David Norton
7th 65 Dave Engelkins
8th 03 Casey Wages
9th 88jr Trey Grim
10th 2 Jake Whittington
11th 4b Jason Bert
12th 38 Brandon Comins
13th 12 Jared Coppejans
14th 25 Brandon Jewell
15th 333 Rick Wages
16th 43 Justin Veloz
17th 4 Jared Waterman (DNS)
Heat Race Winners: Chance Huston & Dustin Schram
Epic Stone Mod Lites
1st 64 Randy Bryan
2nd 5 Michael Domingues
3rd 22 Dave Nelson
4th 11p Jon Padilla
5th 66 Mitch Strayer
6th 111 Guy Morse
7th 157 Clint Morehouse
8th 28p Jeffrey Peterson
9th 39g RJ Gonzales
10th 9 Jason Bahrs
11th 17m Mike Morrow
12th 25m Buck Harmoning
13th x50Joe Huggins
14th 5b Brian Tipps
15th 12 Carl Blum
Heat Race Winners: Jason Bahrs & Randy Bryan
Toppert Services 4 Cylinders
1st 22 Dustin Begyn
2nd F79 Dustin Forbes
3rd 14J Nick Proehl
4th 70 Ken Stogdell
5th 20kb Lisa Benningfield
6th 33 Cody Breester
7th 513 Josh Lane
8th 112 Catherine Guyton
9th c58 Trever Carpenter
10th 21c Ericka Huston
11th 05 Jason Barsema
12th 21 Josh Werkmeister
13th 716 Charles Schork
14th 7x Rob Harding Jr
15th 09r Steven Rangel
16th 47 Thomas Adams
Heat Race Winners: Lisa Benningfield & Josh Werkmeister