Billy Moyer captures Jacksonville UMP Summer Nationals win!

Heat 1:
1. Billy Moyer, Jr.
2. Michael Kloos
3. Ryan Unzicker
4. Jason Feger
5. Bob Gardner
6. Jason Perry
7. Paul Stubber
8. Dustin Nobbe
Heat 2:
1. Brent Larson
2. Rob Mayea
3. Gordy Gundaker
4. Mark Voigt
5. Rick Salter
6. Mike Hammerle
7. Scott Geaschel
8. Kenny Vandorn
Heat 3:
1. Billy Moyer
2. Shannon Babb
3. Blake Spencer
4. Don Hammer
5. Daryn Klein
6. Bobby Pierce
7. Richard Frost
Feature:
1. Billy Moyer
2. Bobby Pierce
3. Shannon Babb
4. Billy Moyer, Jr.
5. Brent Larson
6. Ryan Unzicker
7. Don Hammer
8. Michael Kloos
9. Gordy Gundaker
10. Bob Gardner
11. Dustin Nobbe
12. Mike Hammerle
13. Rob Mayea
14. Mark Voigt
15. Scott Geaschel
16. Daryn Klein
17. Kenny VanDorn
18. Blake Spencer
19. Jason Feger
20. Rick Salter
21. Jason Perry
Congratulations Mr smooth
On a roll showing them kids how it’s done!
Thought last year was his last? Cool
Bubba photo bomb lol
Jason 5th? this must be last year!
Never mind the was just the heat race
Was a good show! Top3 were all right there battling.
Congratulation Billy Moyer. Also one of the nicest guys out there.
Kimberley Griffin, show this to the kids.