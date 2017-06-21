Home --> Dirt Late Model News --> Billy Moyer captures Jacksonville UMP Summer Nationals win!

Billy Moyer captures Jacksonville UMP Summer Nationals win!

Billy Moyer

Heat 1:
1. Billy Moyer, Jr.
2. Michael Kloos
3. Ryan Unzicker
4. Jason Feger
5. Bob Gardner
6. Jason Perry
7. Paul Stubber
8. Dustin Nobbe

Heat 2:
1. Brent Larson
2. Rob Mayea
3. Gordy Gundaker
4. Mark Voigt
5. Rick Salter
6. Mike Hammerle
7. Scott Geaschel
8. Kenny Vandorn

Heat 3:
1. Billy Moyer
2. Shannon Babb
3. Blake Spencer
4. Don Hammer
5. Daryn Klein
6. Bobby Pierce
7. Richard Frost

Feature:
1. Billy Moyer
2. Bobby Pierce
3. Shannon Babb
4. Billy Moyer, Jr.
5. Brent Larson
6. Ryan Unzicker
7. Don Hammer
8. Michael Kloos
9. Gordy Gundaker
10. Bob Gardner
11. Dustin Nobbe
12. Mike Hammerle
13. Rob Mayea
14. Mark Voigt
15. Scott Geaschel
16. Daryn Klein
17. Kenny VanDorn
18. Blake Spencer
19. Jason Feger
20. Rick Salter
21. Jason Perry

Print Friendly

Related posts:

  1. Billy Moyer, Jr. sweeps UMP Summer Nationals events at Cedar Lake!
  2. Jason Fegers edges Brandon Sheppard in Jacksonville UMP DIRTcar Summer Nationals thriller!
  3. Feger Scores Dramatic Summer Nationals Victory at Jacksonville Speedway
  4. Bobby Pierce takes Jacksonville Speedway’s UMP DIRTcar Summer Nationals victory!
  5. Billy Moyer takes UMP Summer Nationals win at Sycamore Speedway!
  6. Billy Moyer gets Farmer City Raceway UMP DIRTcar Summer Nationals win!

Tagged with:

8 comments

  1. Bill Perry
    June 21, 2017 at 12:27 am

    Congratulations Mr smooth

    Reply
  2. John D Daniels
    June 21, 2017 at 12:30 am

    On a roll showing them kids how it’s done!

    Reply
  3. Bob Hooker
    June 21, 2017 at 12:33 am

    Thought last year was his last? Cool

    Reply
  4. Travis Logue
    June 21, 2017 at 12:35 am

    Bubba photo bomb lol

    Reply
  5. Kay Hunt
    June 21, 2017 at 12:38 am

    Jason 5th? this must be last year!

    Reply
  6. Kay Hunt
    June 21, 2017 at 12:40 am

    Never mind the was just the heat race

    Reply
  7. Chris Corman
    June 21, 2017 at 12:43 am

    Was a good show! Top3 were all right there battling.

    Reply
  8. Rian Cale Waterman
    June 21, 2017 at 12:44 am

    Congratulation Billy Moyer. Also one of the nicest guys out there.

    Reply

POST A COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE!

© Copyright 2017 STLRacing.com, All Rights Reserved.                        Privacy Policy