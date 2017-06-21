Lincoln IL Speedway To Feature Buy One Get One Admission This Friday Night

Buy One Get One Free Ticket Night This Friday At Lincoln Speedway

Special Promotion Part Of Fallen Heroes Night

(Lincoln, IL) This coming Friday, June 23, Lincoln Speedway fans will be treated to a night of great racing and they can bring a guest at no cost. It’s “Buy One Ticket, Get One Free” night at the Logan County Fairgrounds race track. Five divisions of racing are scheduled, including the Midwest Big Ten Pro Late Models and the $1,000 to win Hornet Challenge. A special pre-race ceremony will honor the fallen heroes of our country, presented by Charron’s Auto Repair.

Headlining the on-track action will be the $1,000 to win Hornet Challenge. It is the second year the event has been held. In 2016, over 20 cars were on track and put on a great race with drivers coming from all over the Midwest to compete. This year will again see the challenge at Lincoln Friday with Macon Speedway on Saturday.

Also in action will be the Midwest Big Ten UMP Pro Late Models. Much like the Hornets, it will be a Lincoln/Macon doubleheader weekend for the Pro Lates. Carlinville, IL driver, Cody Maguire leads the Big Ten standings after finishing in the top four in each of the three races. Springfield, IL driver, Jake Little, who has won two of the three events, sits second in the standings, while Andy Minett, Rudy Zaragoza, and Tommy Sheppard complete the top five.

The UMP Modifieds will also be on track for the fifth time this season at Lincoln Speedway. Ashland, IL driver, Brandon Roberts, won on opening night and leads the standings coming into the event. Kewanee, IL driver, Ray Bollinger, is just ten points behind Roberts in the track standings but actually leads the DIRTcar UMP National standings by a substantial margin. Austin Lynn, Brian Lynn, and Mike Brooks round out the top five in the track points.

Belleville, IL driver Tyler Vantoll leads the POWRi Lucas Oil Division II Midgets presented by Nutech Seed. Vantoll is up by just two points on Waterman, IL’s Jack Routson. Andy Baugh sits third in the points with Gedd Ross and Dave Baugh completing the top five. Vantoll has claimed two wins this year, while Ross has won the other two.

Rounding out the list of divisions Friday night will be the UMP Street Stocks. The class only makes a handful of appearances at Lincoln each year, with this being the second of 2017. On opening night, the division raced under the MSSC banner with 20 cars taking the green flag. Lovington, IL driver, Jeremy Nichols took the win with Dave Crawley, Jr., Luke Gash, Darrell Dick, and Nick Macklin completing the top five.

Pit gates will open Friday at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, the pill draw will end at 6:00 when the drivers meeting begins, hotlaps begin at 6:00, and racing will begin at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $15 but if you bring a guest, they get in free.

About Lincoln Speedway:

For more information on the track, follow Lincoln Speedway online at www.lincolnspeedwayil.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/LincolnILSpeedway), and Twitter (@LincolnILSpdwy). Updates are also available by calling the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200.

Lincoln Speedway is located at the Logan County Fairgrounds, in Lincoln, IL. The physical address is 1408 Short 11th St., Lincoln, IL 62656. Lincoln Speedway races a number of UMP classes as well as specials on a near bi-weekly schedule of Friday and Sunday evenings. Lincoln Speedway is a proud member of the Contingency Connection’s $100,000 Racer Rewards Program.

CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10’s)

Midwest Big 10 Pro Late Models

Pos Car Driver Points Gap 1 32M Cody Maguire 168 0 2 38J Jake Little 158 10 3 11 Andy Minett 140 28 4 67R Rudy Zaragoza 132 36 5 T6 Tommy Sheppard 126 42 6 44 Guy Taylor 116 52 7 11E Brandon Eskew 114 54 8 38R Ryan Little 110 58 9 33H Roben Huffman 92 76 10 2K Kyle VanDorn 92 76



Lincoln Speedway Pro Late Models

Pos Car Driver Points Gap 1 38J Jake Little 212 0 2 32M Cody Maguire 202 10 3 84 Myles Moos 200 12 4 33H Roben Huffman 198 14 5 20 Dustin Ingram 174 38 6 11E Brandon Eskew 166 46 7 21 J.R. Maple 138 74 8 67R Rudy Zaragoza 96 116 9 1M Andy Minett 90 122 10 11 Jarod Shasteen 88 124



UMP Modifieds

Pos Car Driver Points Gap 1 35 Brandon Roberts 230 0 2 77 Ray Bollinger 220 10 3 72A Austin Lynn 208 22 4 14 Brian Lynn 206 24 5 3 Mike Brooks 176 54 6 10 Curt Rhodes 134 96 7 98C Cole Hussong 132 98 8 32 Donovan Lodge 98 132 9 166 Travis Shoulders 94 136 10 97 Charles Hess 92 138



POWRi Lucas Oil DII Midgets Presented By Nutech Seed

Pos Car Driver Points Gap 1 30T Tyler Vantoll 176 0 2 10R Jack Routson 174 2 3 6B Andy Baugh 172 4 4 51R Gedd Ross 164 12 5 7B Dave Baugh 156 20 6 56 Mitchell Davis 146 30 7 5 Wyatt Teare 140 36 8 19E Daltyn England 124 52 9 2 Austin Archdale 104 72 10 73 Broc Hunnell 98 78



UMP Hornets