Macon IL Speedway Firecracker 40’s/Hornet Challenge/Fireworks Preview

Firecracker 40’s, Fireworks, and Hornet Challenge Set For Macon Speedway Saturday

Event Will Also Feature Topless Modifieds

(Macon, IL) Big races, more laps, topless Modifieds, extra prize money, and fireworks highlight this Saturday’s program at Macon Speedway. It will be an action packed night with a little something for everyone. In addition to the Firecracker 40 events for the Pro Late Models and Billingsley Elite Wash Modifieds, the UMP Hornets will be running in the $1,000 to win Hornet Challenge.

One of the headline events will be the $1,000 to win Hornet Challenge. It is the second year the event has been held. In 2016, over 20 cars were on track and put on a great race with drivers coming from all over the Midwest to compete. This year will again see the challenge at Lincoln Friday with Macon Speedway on Saturday.

Also in action will be the Midwest Big Ten UMP Pro Late Models running a 40-lap event. Carlinville, IL driver, Cody Maguire leads the Big Ten standings after finishing in the top four in each of the three races. Springfield, IL driver, Jake Little, who has won two of the three events, sits second in the standings, while Andy Minett, Rudy Zaragoza, and Tommy Sheppard complete the top five. As far as the track points go, Jeff Reed, Jr. from Blue Mound, IL is up by eight over Maguire. The Pro Late Model event will be paying $700 to win and $125 to start.

The other 40-lap event will be in the Billingsley Elite Wash Modifieds. In addition to the extra pay and laps, the Modifieds will be running topless this Saturday. It will give fans a chance to see down inside the cockpits as the drivers go to work around the fast 1/5-mile. Mason City, IL driver Brian Lynn currently leads the standings by ten over last year’s champion, Curt Rhodes. Brian Lynn is third, while Alan Crowder and Danny Smith complete the top five. The Modified event will also be paying $700 to win and $125 to start.

In the Macon Speedway Street Stock division, Brian Dasenbrock holds onto a two point lead over Shawn Ziemer. The two drivers have been in a tight battle since the season began. Jeremy Nichols, Jason Scrimpsher, and Terry Reed round out the top five. Despite the point battle, Dasenbrock and Ziemer are still looking for that evasive first feature win.

One of the best classes all season long has been the UMP B-Mod division. Mt. Olive, IL driver Tim Hancock, has been on a hot streak after coming up short on opening night for the first time in two years. Hancock won all 16 features in the division a year ago but has had some strong challengers this year. Cody Stillwell follows him in the points, while Jerry Thompson, Tom Riech, and Tim Riech round out the top five.

Pit gates will open Saturday at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, the pill draw will end at 5:50 when the drivers meeting begins, hotlaps begin at 6:00, and racing will begin at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $15, while kids 11 and under are free.

For more information, follow Macon Speedway online at www.maconracing.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/maconracing) and Twitter (@maconspeedway). It’s easy to join the Macon Speedway text service. Fans can text MSFANS to 74574 to receive fan information. Drivers text MSDRIVERS to 74574 to receive driver information. Message and date rates apply. Updates are also available by calling Macon Speedway at 217-764-3000.

Macon Speedway is located nine miles south of Decatur on U.S. 51, then 0.6 miles west on Andrews Street and south to 205 N. Wiles. Macon Speedway hosts racing every Saturday night, plus many weeknight specials. Macon Speedway is a proud member of the Contingency Connection’s $100,000 Racer Rewards Program.

CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10’s)

Midwest Big 10 Pro Late Models

Pos Car Driver Points Gap 1 32M Cody Maguire 168 0 2 38J Jake Little 158 10 3 11 Andy Minett 140 28 4 67R Rudy Zaragoza 132 36 5 T6 Tommy Sheppard 126 42 6 44 Guy Taylor 116 52 7 11E Brandon Eskew 114 54 8 38R Ryan Little 110 58 9 33H Roben Huffman 92 76 10 2K Kyle VanDorn 92 76

Macon Speedway Pro Late Models

Pos Car Driver Points Gap 1 52R Jeff Reed, Jr 398 0 2 32M Cody Maguire 390 8 3 T6 Tommy Sheppard Jr 386 12 4 38J Jake Little 348 50 5 33H Roben Huffman 294 104 6 67R Rudy Zaragoza 288 110 7 24 Matt Taylor 228 170 8 84 Myles Moos 202 196 9 77 Patrick Younger 180 218 10 10A Shawn Vaughn 174 224



Billingsley Elite Wash UMP Modifieds

Pos Car Driver Points Gap 1 72A Austin Lynn 392 0 2 10 Curt Rhodes 382 10 3 14 Brian Lynn 320 72 4 14C Alan Crowder 316 76 5 98 Danny Smith 288 104 6 71 Jeff Graham 284 108 7 7 Blake Thompson 254 138 8 7S Ethan Schnapp 192 200 9 51 Jamie Riech 170 222 10 99 Tim Luttrell 160 232



UMP B-Mods

Pos Car Driver Points Gap 1 0 Tim Hancock 336 0 2 00s Cody Stillwell 308 28 3 18 Jerry Thompson 280 56 4 57R Tom Riech 278 58 5 55 Tim Riech 260 76 6 43 Jared Thomas 226 110 7 74 Amanda Adams 208 128 8 74 Billy Adams 200 136 9 0JR Tim Hancock Jr 164 172 10 42 Clint Young 144 192



UMP Street Stocks

Pos Car Driver Points Gap 1 08 Brian Dasenbrock 454 0 2 23Z Shawn Ziemer 452 2 3 J24 Jeremy Nichols 418 36 4 55S Jason Scrimpsher 418 36 5 5 Terry Reed 304 150 6 28L Garrett Lewis 296 158 7 1 Fredie Thomas 296 158 8 22X Darrell Dick 272 182 9 67 Rudy Zaragoza 258 196 10 36 Nick Justice 184 270



UMP Hornets