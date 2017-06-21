Macon IL Speedway Firecracker 40’s/Hornet Challenge/Fireworks Preview

Firecracker 40’s, Fireworks, and Hornet Challenge Set For Macon Speedway Saturday
Event Will Also Feature Topless Modifieds
(Macon, IL) Big races, more laps, topless Modifieds, extra prize money, and fireworks highlight this Saturday’s program at Macon Speedway. It will be an action packed night with a little something for everyone. In addition to the Firecracker 40 events for the Pro Late Models and Billingsley Elite Wash Modifieds, the UMP Hornets will be running in the $1,000 to win Hornet Challenge.
One of the headline events will be the $1,000 to win Hornet Challenge. It is the second year the event has been held. In 2016, over 20 cars were on track and put on a great race with drivers coming from all over the Midwest to compete. This year will again see the challenge at Lincoln Friday with Macon Speedway on Saturday.
Also in action will be the Midwest Big Ten UMP Pro Late Models running a 40-lap event. Carlinville, IL driver, Cody Maguire leads the Big Ten standings after finishing in the top four in each of the three races. Springfield, IL driver, Jake Little, who has won two of the three events, sits second in the standings, while Andy Minett, Rudy Zaragoza, and Tommy Sheppard complete the top five. As far as the track points go, Jeff Reed, Jr. from Blue Mound, IL is up by eight over Maguire. The Pro Late Model event will be paying $700 to win and $125 to start.
The other 40-lap event will be in the Billingsley Elite Wash Modifieds. In addition to the extra pay and laps, the Modifieds will be running topless this Saturday. It will give fans a chance to see down inside the cockpits as the drivers go to work around the fast 1/5-mile. Mason City, IL driver Brian Lynn currently leads the standings by ten over last year’s champion, Curt Rhodes. Brian Lynn is third, while Alan Crowder and Danny Smith complete the top five. The Modified event will also be paying $700 to win and $125 to start.
In the Macon Speedway Street Stock division, Brian Dasenbrock holds onto a two point lead over Shawn Ziemer. The two drivers have been in a tight battle since the season began. Jeremy Nichols, Jason Scrimpsher, and Terry Reed round out the top five. Despite the point battle, Dasenbrock and Ziemer are still looking for that evasive first feature win.
One of the best classes all season long has been the UMP B-Mod division. Mt. Olive, IL driver Tim Hancock, has been on a hot streak after coming up short on opening night for the first time in two years. Hancock won all 16 features in the division a year ago but has had some strong challengers this year. Cody Stillwell follows him in the points, while Jerry Thompson, Tom Riech, and Tim Riech round out the top five.
Pit gates will open Saturday at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, the pill draw will end at 5:50 when the drivers meeting begins, hotlaps begin at 6:00, and racing will begin at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $15, while kids 11 and under are free.
About Macon Speedway:
For more information, follow Macon Speedway online at www.maconracing.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/maconracing) and Twitter (@maconspeedway). It’s easy to join the Macon Speedway text service. Fans can text MSFANS to 74574 to receive fan information. Drivers text MSDRIVERS to 74574 to receive driver information. Message and date rates apply. Updates are also available by calling Macon Speedway at 217-764-3000.
Macon Speedway is located nine miles south of Decatur on U.S. 51, then 0.6 miles west on Andrews Street and south to 205 N. Wiles. Macon Speedway hosts racing every Saturday night, plus many weeknight specials. Macon Speedway is a proud member of the Contingency Connection’s $100,000 Racer Rewards Program.
CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10’s)
Midwest Big 10 Pro Late Models
|Pos
|Car
|Driver
|Points
|Gap
|1
|32M
|Cody Maguire
|168
|0
|2
|38J
|Jake Little
|158
|10
|3
|11
|Andy Minett
|140
|28
|4
|67R
|Rudy Zaragoza
|132
|36
|5
|T6
|Tommy Sheppard
|126
|42
|6
|44
|Guy Taylor
|116
|52
|7
|11E
|Brandon Eskew
|114
|54
|8
|38R
|Ryan Little
|110
|58
|9
|33H
|Roben Huffman
|92
|76
|10
|2K
|Kyle VanDorn
|92
|76
Macon Speedway Pro Late Models
|Pos
|Car
|Driver
|Points
|Gap
|1
|52R
|Jeff Reed, Jr
|398
|0
|2
|32M
|Cody Maguire
|390
|8
|3
|T6
|Tommy Sheppard Jr
|386
|12
|4
|38J
|Jake Little
|348
|50
|5
|33H
|Roben Huffman
|294
|104
|6
|67R
|Rudy Zaragoza
|288
|110
|7
|24
|Matt Taylor
|228
|170
|8
|84
|Myles Moos
|202
|196
|9
|77
|Patrick Younger
|180
|218
|10
|10A
|Shawn Vaughn
|174
|224
Billingsley Elite Wash UMP Modifieds
|Pos
|Car
|Driver
|Points
|Gap
|1
|72A
|Austin Lynn
|392
|0
|2
|10
|Curt Rhodes
|382
|10
|3
|14
|Brian Lynn
|320
|72
|4
|14C
|Alan Crowder
|316
|76
|5
|98
|Danny Smith
|288
|104
|6
|71
|Jeff Graham
|284
|108
|7
|7
|Blake Thompson
|254
|138
|8
|7S
|Ethan Schnapp
|192
|200
|9
|51
|Jamie Riech
|170
|222
|10
|99
|Tim Luttrell
|160
|232
UMP B-Mods
|Pos
|Car
|Driver
|Points
|Gap
|1
|0
|Tim Hancock
|336
|0
|2
|00s
|Cody Stillwell
|308
|28
|3
|18
|Jerry Thompson
|280
|56
|4
|57R
|Tom Riech
|278
|58
|5
|55
|Tim Riech
|260
|76
|6
|43
|Jared Thomas
|226
|110
|7
|74
|Amanda Adams
|208
|128
|8
|74
|Billy Adams
|200
|136
|9
|0JR
|Tim Hancock Jr
|164
|172
|10
|42
|Clint Young
|144
|192
UMP Street Stocks
|Pos
|Car
|Driver
|Points
|Gap
|1
|08
|Brian Dasenbrock
|454
|0
|2
|23Z
|Shawn Ziemer
|452
|2
|3
|J24
|Jeremy Nichols
|418
|36
|4
|55S
|Jason Scrimpsher
|418
|36
|5
|5
|Terry Reed
|304
|150
|6
|28L
|Garrett Lewis
|296
|158
|7
|1
|Fredie Thomas
|296
|158
|8
|22X
|Darrell Dick
|272
|182
|9
|67
|Rudy Zaragoza
|258
|196
|10
|36
|Nick Justice
|184
|270
UMP Hornets
|Pos
|Car
|Driver
|Points
|Gap
|1
|1R
|Dustin Reed
|384
|0
|2
|64CK
|Cook Crawford
|370
|14
|3
|39M
|Marty Sullivan
|254
|130
|4
|87
|Ryan Cantrell
|244
|140
|5
|40
|Adam Webb
|240
|144
|6
|63
|Paul Peters
|196
|188
|7
|J4
|Bradley Dasenbrock
|144
|240
|8
|33
|Jeremy Reed
|118
|266
|9
|87K
|Kasey Cantrell
|112
|272
|10
|911
|Brad Rexroad
|112
|272