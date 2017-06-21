Home --> Race Track News --> Illinois --> Mike Harrison storms to Jacksonville UMP Summit Modified Nationals win!

Mike Harrison storms to Jacksonville UMP Summit Modified Nationals win!

Mike Harrison

Summit Modified Nationals
June 20th, 2017

30 Entries
Heat 1:
1. Mike Harrison
2. Kenny Wallace
3. Dave Wietholder
4. Michael Long
5. Tyler Diebert
6. Wes O’Dell

Heat 2:
1. Allen Weisser
2. Jeff Leka
3. Justin Allgaier
4. Brian Lynn
5. Zach Schantz

Heat 3:
1. Nick Hoffman
2. Ray Bollinger
3. Gabe Menser
4. Kyle Byerline
5. Shaun Horstman

Feature:
1. Mike Harrison
2. Nick Hoffman
3. Michael Long
4. Allen Weisser
5. Jeff Leka
6. Dave Wietholder
7. Ray Bollinger

Complete results later



One comment

  1. John Denver
    June 21, 2017 at 5:27 am

    How you going to post an article without the results?….lol

    Reply

