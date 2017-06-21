Mike Harrison storms to Jacksonville UMP Summit Modified Nationals win!

Summit Modified Nationals
June 20th, 2017
30 Entries
Heat 1:
1. Mike Harrison
2. Kenny Wallace
3. Dave Wietholder
4. Michael Long
5. Tyler Diebert
6. Wes O’Dell
Heat 2:
1. Allen Weisser
2. Jeff Leka
3. Justin Allgaier
4. Brian Lynn
5. Zach Schantz
Heat 3:
1. Nick Hoffman
2. Ray Bollinger
3. Gabe Menser
4. Kyle Byerline
5. Shaun Horstman
Feature:
1. Mike Harrison
2. Nick Hoffman
3. Michael Long
4. Allen Weisser
5. Jeff Leka
6. Dave Wietholder
7. Ray Bollinger
Complete results later
How you going to post an article without the results?….lol