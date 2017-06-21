Home --> Race Track News --> Illinois --> Mike Harrison storms to Jacksonville UMP Summit Modified Nationals win!

Mike Harrison storms to Jacksonville UMP Summit Modified Nationals win!

Mike Harrison

Summit Modified Nationals
June 20th, 2017

30 Entries
Heat 1:
1. Mike Harrison
2. Kenny Wallace
3. Dave Wietholder
4. Michael Long
5. Tyler Diebert
6. Wes O’Dell

Heat 2:
1. Allen Weisser
2. Jeff Leka
3. Justin Allgaier
4. Brian Lynn
5. Zach Schantz

Heat 3:
1. Nick Hoffman
2. Ray Bollinger
3. Gabe Menser
4. Kyle Byerline
5. Shaun Horstman

Semi:
1. Troy Dobson
2. Wes O’Dell
3. Cole Hussong
4. Charles Baker
5. Shannon Mudro
6. Kendal Watkins
7. Rick Weitekamp
8. Ryan Blakeman
9. Levi Kissinger
10. Gary Bentley
11. Russ Coultas
12. Steve Theivagt
13. Rick Conoyer
14. Tim Luttrell
15. Austin Lynn

Feature:
1. Mike Harrison
2. Nick Hoffman
3. Michael Long
4. Allen Weisser
5. Jeff Leka
6. Dave Wietholder
7. Ray Bollinger
8. Kyle Byerline
9. Gabe Menser
10. Zach Schantz
11. Rick Conoyer
12. Levi Kissinger
13. Cole Hussong
14. Shaun Horstman
15. Justin Allgaier
16. Kenny Wallace
17. Russ Coultas
18. Rick Weitekamp
19. Tyler Diebert
20. Troy Dodson
21. Brian Lynn
22. Wes O’Dell

4 comments

  1. John Denver
    June 21, 2017 at 5:27 am

    How you going to post an article without the results?….lol

  2. R Scott Goodiel
    June 21, 2017 at 9:32 pm

    Seems no one can beat Harrison

