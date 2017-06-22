Dennis Erb, Jr. Invades Summer Nationals After Runner-Up Effort in Clash at the Mag

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) Dennis Erb, Jr. and his #28 team were back on the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series grind on June 16-17 in the annual running of the ‘Clash at the Mag’ on the black-ice of Magnolia Motor Speedway in Columbus, Mississippi. Following a rain-out of Friday’s preliminary action, the entire show was condensed into a single-day shootout on Saturday evening at “The Mag.”

Dennis tripped the clock ninth fastest in Group A during the qualifying session and later placed third in his loaded heat race. After rolling off from the inside of the fifth row in the $12,000 to win headliner, Dennis maneuvered his Black Diamond Chassis past seven competitors during the 60-lap affair, which landed him in the runner-up position at the checkers behind only victor Mike Marlar. The Carpentersville, Illinois standout still sits eighth in the latest version of the LOLMDS point standings exiting the ‘Clash at the Mag.’ Full results from Magnolia Motor Speedway can be viewed online at www.lucasdirt.com.

After building a new Black Diamond car at Stuckey Enterprises in Louisiana earlier this week, the Dennis Erb Racing team is currently en route to Spoon River Speedway in Banner, Illinois for tonight’s UMP DIRTcar Summer Nationals tussle. In fact, Dennis is scheduled to tackle the next five “Hell Tour” showdowns in the states of Illinois, Indiana, and Tennessee from June 22-26.

The three-time UMP Summer Nationals Champion and the owner of twenty career series victories will vie for a total of $35,000 worth of top prizes at Spoon River Speedway in Banner, Illinois, Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, Illinois, Fairbury American Legion Speedway in Fairbury, Illinois, Tri-State Speedway in Haubstadt, Indiana, and Clarksville Speedway in Clarksville, Tennessee. More information on these races can be obtained by pointing your web browser to www.thehelltour.com.

Dennis would like to thank all of his sponsors including: J.R. McBride Leasing, McBridle Mack, M&S Concrete, Ideal Ready Mix, M&M Painting & Construction, VoMac Truck Sales, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Midwest Sheet Metal, Jay D1ckens Racing Engines, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Clements Racing Engines, Hoosier Racing Tires, PrintWorx, Allstar Performance, Aurora Rod Ends, Base Racing Fuel, Beyea Custom Headers, Black Diamond Chassis, Brinn Transmissions, Butlerbuilt Safety Systems, CV Products, Delph Communications, Dyer’s Top Rods, Envy Suspension & Race Consultants, Five Star Performance Bodies, Frankland Racing Supply, Hooker Harness, Hypercoils, Jones Racing Products, K-B Carburetors, Outerwears, Out-Pace Racing Products, Peterson Fluid Systems, Quarter Master, Quickcar Racing Products, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Mfg., T&D Machine Products, TWM Racing Products, Wiles Driveshafts, and Wilwood Engineering.

