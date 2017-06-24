Butterfield Takes $1,000 Hornet Challenge At Lincoln Speedway

(Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway was back in action this past Friday, June 23 with Intrepid Fallen Heroes night presented by Charron’s Auto Repair. On schedule was the $1,000 to win Hornet Challenge, which ended up being the show of the night. The Midwest Big Ten Pro Late Models, Modifieds, Street Stocks, and POWRi DII Midgets presented by Nutech Seed were also on schedule.

A strong field of 19-cars and drivers entered the 2nd annual Hornet Challenge. Drivers from four different states, Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana, and Missouri were on hand going for the top prize. Early on in the event, it was two Wisconsin drivers, Jay Orr and Jake Balk, going back and forth for the lead. However, Mapleton, IL driver, Kenny Butterfield, entered the three car battle and took the top spot on lap seven. Back in the field, last year’s winner, Adam Webb was trying to work his way from the 10th starting spot. Webb methodically worked his way forward, moving into the second spot on lap 20. Unfortunately for Webb, a flat tire forced him to the pits to make a change, relegating him to the back with only five to go. The race which ran very clean with hardly any cautions waving, saw Butterfield go on to claim the $1,000 top prize. Jake Balk, Jay Orr, Derrick DeFord, and Dallas Lugge finished off the top five. The Hornets now move on to Macon Speedway for night two and another $1,000 top prize.

Co-headlining the show was the Midwest Big Ten Pro Late Models. By way of a good re-draw, Springfield, IL driver Jake Little started on the pole for the 20-lap main event. When the green dropped, Little raced out front with Tommy Sheppard, Jr. falling in line behind him. Roben Huffman, the 2016 champion, moved from seventh to third, while Ryan Little also put on a show. R. Little started sixth, moved up to second but then suffered a flat tire. After the change, Little restarted at the back and worked his way on the extreme topside of the track to the fifth spot. Matt Taylor was also putting on a show, after starting at the back. Once Taylor got rolling, he worked his way up to the fourth position. At the checkered, Jake Little claimed his first Lincoln feature of the season but fifth overall. Sheppard, Huffman, Taylor, and Ryan Little completed the top five.

In the UMP Modified class, Ashland, IL driver Brandon Roberts started on the outside of the front row for the 20-lap feature and proved to be too much for the rest of the field. Many time track champion, Brian Lynn, ran in line behind him for the race’s duration but could never mount a serious challenge. Austin Lynn was third, Cole Hussong fourth, and Tim Luttrell finished fifth. For Roberts, he extended his point lead to 26 with his second feature win of the season.

Belleville, IL driver, Tyler Vantoll, continued his hot streak in the POWRi DII Midget presented by Nutech Seed by claiming his third feature win in four tries at the track. Vantoll was able to keep Jack Routson comfortably behind him as well as Robby McQuinn, Josh Thomas, and Brandon Smith rounded out the top five.

The UMP Street Stocks may have had a small field of cars but they put on a really solid show for the fans in the 15-lap feature. After a number of different battles for position in the top five, former UMP Super Late Model campaigner, Chuck Mitchell claimed the feature win in the Rudy Zaragoza owned #67R. Mitchell was followed closely by Tyler Gilmour, Robert Cottom, Dane Arvin, and Justin Crowell.

Lincoln Speedway now prepares for a HUGE show next Sunday, July 2, as the DIRTcar Summer Nationals Hell Tour comes to town for the Super Late Model Graue Chevrolet Showdown. As if that isn’t enough, the USAC National Midgets will be on track as well for the first time at Lincoln. The Summit National Modified tour will be on hand as well. The best drivers in all three worlds will converge in Central Illinois for an outstanding show.

Pit gates will open Sunday, July 2 at 2:00, grandstands at 3:00, hotlaps will begin at 5:00, and racing will take the green at 6:00. Grandstand admission will be $30 for adults and $5 for kids 11 and under.

CURRENT STANDINGS (TOP 10’S)

UMP Pro Late Models

Pos Car # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 38J Jake Little Springfield IL 272 0 2 33H Roben Huffman Midland City IL 254 18 3 32M Cody Maguire Carlinville IL 246 26 4 11E Brandon Eskew Ashland IL 214 58 5 20 Dustin Ingram Lincoln IL 212 60 6 84 Myles Moos Lincoln IL 200 72 7 21 J.R. Maple Lincoln IL 138 134 8 1M Andy Minett New Berlin IL 136 136 9 67R Rudy Zaragoza Jacksonville IL 128 144 10 2K Kyle Van Dorn New Berlin IL 124 148



UMP Modifieds

Pos Car # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 35 Brandon Roberts Ashland IL 290 0 2 14 Brian Lynn Mason City IL 264 26 3 72A Austin Lynn Mason City IL 264 26 4 77 Ray Bollinger Kewanee IL 220 70 5 98C Cole Hussong Mattoon IL 186 104 6 3 Mike Brooks Peoria IL 176 114 7 10 Curt Rhodes Taylorville IL 134 156 8 99 Tim Luttrell Riverton IL 128 162 9 32 Donovan Lodge Andover IL 98 192 10 166 Travis Shoulders Greencastle IN 94 196



POWRi Lucas Oil DII MIdgets Presented By Nutech

Pos Car # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 30T Tyler Vantoll Belleville IL 236 0 2 10R Jack Routson Waterman IL 232 4 3 6B Andy Baugh Mason City IL 172 64 4 51R Gedd Ross Havana IL 164 72 5 7B Dave Baugh Bloomington IL 156 80 6 56 Mitchell Davis Auburn IL 146 90 7 5 Wyatt Teare Rankin IL 140 96 8 19E Daltyn England 124 112 9 2 Austin Archdale Brimfield IL 104 132 10 11 Brandon Smith Mason City IL 100 136



UMP Hornets