Dennis Erb, Jr. with dramatic pass on final lap to win Tri-City Speedway’s UMP DIRTcar Summer Nationals!

Pontoon Beach, IL (June 23rd, 2017) Dennis Erb, Jr. only led about 200 feet of Friday’s UMP DIRTcar Summer Nationals feature event at Tri-City Speedway, but it was the final 200 feet as he stole the win from Tony Jackson, Jr. Erb pressured Jackson for the lead for the final twenty laps, but couldn’t make a move to get past Jackson. On the final lap, Erb drove hard into turns one and two on the outside of Jackson and made it stick. He pulled even with Jackson down the back stretch and the two went side by side into turns three and four. Erb had the momentum coming out of turn four, but got into the outside wall on the front stretch and had to lift, allowing Jackson to power back to inside and the two crossed the finish line side by side with Erb just a nose out front for the win. Chris Simpson stayed in the hunt for the lead as well, but would settle for a third place finish.

Heat 1:

1. Tim Manville

2. Chris Simpson

3. Billy Moyer

4. Brent Larson

5. Rob Mayea

6. Rusty Griffaw

7. Mark Voigt

8. Blake Spencer

9. Derek Fetter

Heat 2:

1. Tony Jackson, Jr.

2. Dennis Erb, Jr.

3. Jason Feger

4. Kolby Vandenbergh

5. Billy Laycock

6. Bob Gardner

7. Matt Furman

8. Adam Tischhauser

Heat 3:

1. Shannon Babb

2. Brian Shirley

3. Michael Kloos

4. Dustin Nobbe

5. Paul Stubber

6. Claude Walker, Jr.

7. Jeremy Sneed

8. Scott Geaschel

Heat 4:

1. Bobby Pierce

2. Billy Moyer, Jr.

3. Ryan Unzicker

4. Rickey Frankel

5. Jose Parga

6. Raymond Merrill

7. Mike Hammerle

8. Gordy Gundaker

Semi:

1. Billy Laycock

2. Rob Mayea

3. Paul Stubber

4. Jose Parga

5. Bob Gardner

6. Claude Walker, Jr.

7. Mark Voigt

8. Jeremy Sneed

9. Matt Furman

10. Derek Fetter

11. Raymond Merrill

12. Blake Spencer

13. Adam Tischhauser

14. Mike Hammerle

15. Rusty Griffaw

16. Gordy Gundaker

Feature:

1. Dennis Erb, Jr.

2. Tony Jackson, Jr.

3. Chris Simpson

4. Shannon Babb

5. Bobby Pierce

6. Billy Moyer

7. Billy Moyer, Jr.

8. Ryan Unzicker

9. Brian Shirley

10. Jason Feger

11. Brent Larson

12. Michael Kloos

13. Dustin Nobbe

14. Bob Gardner

15. Billy Laycock

16. Gordy Gundaker

17. Rusty Griffaw

18. Rickey Frankel

19. Jeremy Sneed

20. Tim Manville

21. Kolby Vandenbergh

22. Rob Mayea