Dennis Erb, Jr. with dramatic pass on final lap to win Tri-City Speedway’s UMP DIRTcar Summer Nationals!

Dennis Erb, Jr.

Pontoon Beach, IL (June 23rd, 2017) Dennis Erb, Jr. only led about 200 feet of Friday’s UMP DIRTcar Summer Nationals feature event at Tri-City Speedway, but it was the final 200 feet as he stole the win from Tony Jackson, Jr. Erb pressured Jackson for the lead for the final twenty laps, but couldn’t make a move to get past Jackson. On the final lap, Erb drove hard into turns one and two on the outside of Jackson and made it stick. He pulled even with Jackson down the back stretch and the two went side by side into turns three and four. Erb had the momentum coming out of turn four, but got into the outside wall on the front stretch and had to lift, allowing Jackson to power back to inside and the two crossed the finish line side by side with Erb just a nose out front for the win. Chris Simpson stayed in the hunt for the lead as well, but would settle for a third place finish.

Heat 1:
1. Tim Manville
2. Chris Simpson
3. Billy Moyer
4. Brent Larson
5. Rob Mayea
6. Rusty Griffaw
7. Mark Voigt
8. Blake Spencer
9. Derek Fetter

Heat 2:
1. Tony Jackson, Jr.
2. Dennis Erb, Jr.
3. Jason Feger
4. Kolby Vandenbergh
5. Billy Laycock
6. Bob Gardner
7. Matt Furman
8. Adam Tischhauser

Heat 3:
1. Shannon Babb
2. Brian Shirley
3. Michael Kloos
4. Dustin Nobbe
5. Paul Stubber
6. Claude Walker, Jr.
7. Jeremy Sneed
8. Scott Geaschel

Heat 4:
1. Bobby Pierce
2. Billy Moyer, Jr.
3. Ryan Unzicker
4. Rickey Frankel
5. Jose Parga
6. Raymond Merrill
7. Mike Hammerle
8. Gordy Gundaker

Semi:
1. Billy Laycock
2. Rob Mayea
3. Paul Stubber
4. Jose Parga
5. Bob Gardner
6. Claude Walker, Jr.
7. Mark Voigt
8. Jeremy Sneed
9. Matt Furman
10. Derek Fetter
11. Raymond Merrill
12. Blake Spencer
13. Adam Tischhauser
14. Mike Hammerle
15. Rusty Griffaw
16. Gordy Gundaker

Feature:
1. Dennis Erb, Jr.
2. Tony Jackson, Jr.
3. Chris Simpson
4. Shannon Babb
5. Bobby Pierce
6. Billy Moyer
7. Billy Moyer, Jr.
8. Ryan Unzicker
9. Brian Shirley
10. Jason Feger
11. Brent Larson
12. Michael Kloos
13. Dustin Nobbe
14. Bob Gardner
15. Billy Laycock
16. Gordy Gundaker
17. Rusty Griffaw
18. Rickey Frankel
19. Jeremy Sneed
20. Tim Manville
21. Kolby Vandenbergh
22. Rob Mayea

  1. Jeremy Austin Morrow
    June 24, 2017 at 12:54 am

    Susan Morrow

  2. Johnnie JohnBoat Coultas
    June 24, 2017 at 1:05 am

    Bill Shireman

  3. Bob Winslow
    June 24, 2017 at 1:22 am

    It was a awesome race. Jackson , Simpson, Erb, Babb and Manville put on one hell of a show! Erb and Simpson tried for 30 laps to pass Jackson. Who ran a perfect race! Erb just made that move work somehow! Wow! Earned it the Hard Way!

  4. Brian Dulceak
    June 24, 2017 at 7:14 am

    Raymond Korn the one man band does it again

  5. Ryan McKey
    June 24, 2017 at 7:21 am

    It was a hell of a show!

  6. Mary Simmons
    June 24, 2017 at 8:07 am

    WY to go, dennis

