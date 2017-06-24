Repeat Winners Highlight Pepsi Lee County Speedway Action

by Brian Neal

Donnellson, IA (Friday, June 23, 2017) – What a difference a week can make as far as weather is concerned, with last Friday night being like a hot mid summer night and then this Friday night feeling like a cool mid spring night. This weeks great racing action at the Pepsi Lee County Speedway was presented by J.J. Nichting Company, Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, and Lee County EMS, as four drivers picked up repeat wins and one visited victory lane for the first time of the season at the track.

The 15 lap Armstrong Tractor IMCA Sport Compact feature was the first to take to the track, with Kenny Smith and David Prim leading the field to the drop of the green flag. But it was third place starter Josh Barnes who jumped out into the lead on lap 1 over Daniel Fellows, who started 6th, and Brandon Lambert, who started 7th. While Barnes worked to hold off Fellows, Brandon Reu, who started 9th and Barry Taft, who started 10th, were working their way towards the front. Fellows would follow in Barnes’ tire tracks, and even pulled up to his back bumper coming to the white flag. But Fellows wasn’t able to mount a challenge on the final lap, as Barnes held on in a caution free race to pick up his first win of the season at the Pepsi Lee County Speedway. Fellows was 2nd, Mike Reu was 4th, Taft got by Brandon Reu late to get 4th, with Brandon Reu rounding out the top 5.

Up next was the 18 lap Shottenkirk Parts Express IMCA SportMod feature, with Dave Kraus and Bob Cowman making up the front row. But third place starter John Oliver Jr. grabbed the lead on lap 1 over Vance Wilson, who started 6th, and Kraus. The action up front was slowed for the first time on lap 3, as new comer John Renies spun in turn 2 to bring out the yellow. On the restart Oliver Jr. moved back out front, with Brandon Lennox, who started 8th, and Wilson close behind. Oliver Jr., who worked the top of the track, and Lennox, who entered the corners on the top and then came off on the bottom, raced side-by-side on laps 7 and 8. Then coming off turn 4 to complete lap 9 Lennox was able to slid up in front of Oliver Jr. to take over the top spot. One lap later, lap 10, Kraus spun in turn 4 to bring out the second caution of the event. Lennox jumped back out front on the restart, with Austen Becerra getting past Oliver Jr. and Wilson to move into the runner up spot. Disaster would strike Becerra on lap 13, as he clipped a tire in turn 2 and spun to bring out the third caution. Once again Lennox moved back out front on the restart, but now had Tony Dunker, who started 9th, glued to his back bumper. A tire was clipped and pushed onto the track in turn 2 to slow the action for the final time on lap 15. On the restart Lennox jumped back out front, with Dunker and Wilson following. Dunker tried to work under Lennox over the final lap, but Lennox was able to hold him off to claim his third win of the season at the track. Dunker was 2nd, Wilson was 3rd, Oliver Jr. was 4th, with Kyle Hill coming from 10th to finish in 5th.

James Raleigh and Rich Smith led the field to green in the 20 lap Budweiser IMCA Modified feature, with Smith moving out front on lap 1 over Dakota Simmons and Bill Roberts Jr. Smith, who was working the top of the track, held onto the lead until lap 3 when Dennis LaVeine, worked under him to take over the top spot. Then disaster would strike Smith one lap later, lap 4, when he spun in turn 2 and collected Jardin Fuller to bring out the first caution of the race. On the restart LaVeine moved back out front, with Jeff Waterman, who started 8th, and Roberts Jr. close behind. Waterman, who was working the top of the track, used the momentum off of turn 4 to take the top spot away from LaVeine on lap 8. The action up front was slowed for the second and final time on lap 11, when Kelly Buckallew spun in turn 4 to bring out the yellow. Once again Waterman moved back out front on the restart, with LaVeine and Dean McGee, who started 7th, following. Waterman pulled away over the final laps to score his fourth win of the season at the Pepsi Lee County Speedway. LaVeine was 2nd, McGee was 3rd, Jerad Fuller was 4th, with Roberts Jr. coming home in 5th.

Up next was the 18 lap Donnellson Tire & Service IMCA Stock Car feature, with Corey Strothman and Jason Cook on the front row. Cook would take advantage of his starting spot to grab the lead on lap 1 over Strothman and Jason See. Just after the completion of lap 1 the first and only caution of the race appeared, as Chase Exline spun in turn 2 to bring out the yellow. On the restart Cook moved back out front, with Strothman and Jeremy Pundt close behind. While Cook worked the bottom of the track, John Oliver Jr., who started 5th, was working the top. Oliver Jr. would use the momentum off the top of the track to take the top spot away from Cook on lap 8. With Oliver Jr. setting the pace out front, See used the same groove as Oliver Jr. to move into the runner up spot on lap 14. See would then follow in Oliver Jr.’s tire tracks until the final lap, when they came up on a lapped car going into turn 3. Oliver Jr. went high to clear the lapped car, while See went to the bottom of the track. Coming off turn 4 Oliver Jr. was able to edge out See at the line to claim his fourth win of the season at the track. See settled for 2nd, Cook was 3rd, Pundt was 4th, with Strothman rounding out the top 5.

The final feature to take to the track on the night was the 20 lap Steffes UMP Pro Late Models, with Sam Halstead and Todd Frank drawing the front row. Halstead took advantage of his starting spot to jump out into the lead on lap 1 over Tommy Elston, who started 4th, and Denny Woodworth. The lead for Halstead only lasted until lap 3, when Elston used the top of the track to grab the lead away. Elston, Halstead and Woodworth then started to pull away from the rest of the field, when the first and only caution of the race brought the field back to their back bumpers on lap 16. Derek Liles would spin in turn 2 to bring out the yellow and set up a 4 lap dash to the finish. On the restart Elston jumped back out front, with Woodworth over taking Halstead for second. Woodworth got to Elston’s back bumper coming to the white flag, but wasn’t able to mount a challenge on Elston. As Elston went on to pick up his second win of the season at the track, and breaking Woodworth’s three week winning streak. Woodworth was 2nd, Halstead was 3rd, Frank over took Jeff Guengerich on the restart to finish in 4th, with Guengerich finishing in 5th.

