ASCS Warrior Region At Lake Ozark Speedway Goes to Kyle Bellm

ELDON, Mo. (June 24, 2017) With funds and equipment keeping Kyle Bellm closer to home instead of chasing the National Tour to Dirt Cup, the “Nixa Nightmare” made the trip to Lake Ozark Speedway with the Speedway Motors ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps with a victorious outcome for the RAMS No. 14k.

Bellm’s third career victory with the Warrior Region of the American Sprint Car Series, Kyle bested a roster of 25 with Jonathan Cornell hustling from sixth to second. Randy Martin slipped back one from the start to complete the podium with Tyler Blank fourth. Making massive moves through the field, Higginsville’s Austin Alumbaugh advanced an impressive 17 spots to complete the top-five.

Evan Martin crossed sixth with Miles Paulus, Morgan Turpen, Taylor Walton, and Corey Nelson make up the night’s top-ten.

Coming up for the Speedway Motors ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps will be the Red, White, and Blue Tour. Three nights on the Independence Day Weekend will begin at Callaway Raceway in Fulton, Mo. on Friday, June 30. Lake Ozark Speedway again on Saturday, July 1 will be followed by a Sunday night at the Double X Speedway in California, Mo.

Race Results:

ASCS Warrior Region

Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, Mo.

Saturday, June 24, 2017

Car Count: 25

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 75-Tyler Blank, [2]; 2. 4-Evan Martin, [4]; 3. 24C-Lanny Carpenter, [1]; 4. 12S-Kameron Key, [5]; 5. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, [6]; 6. 83-Chris Solomon, [3]; 7. 98-J.C. Bland, [9]; 8. 33-Austin Alumbaugh, [8]; (DNS) 73-Lane Stone,

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 28-Jonathan Cornell, [1]; 2. 93-Taylor Walton, [4]; 3. 14-Randy Martin, [7]; 4. 38-Cody Baker, [3]; 5. 27-Danny Thoman, [6]; 6. 5-Matt Close, [5]; 7. 20K-Kevin Ulmer, [8]; 8. 3Z-Zach Davis, [2]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 21M-Miles Paulus, [2]; 2. 14K-Kyle Bellm, [6]; 3. 10M-Morgan Turpen, [3]; 4. 49B-Ben Brown, [1]; 5. 34-Corey Nelson, [7]; 6. 10-Terry Gray, [8]; 7. 7A-Paul Solomon, [5]; (DNS) 22-Dustin Barks,

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 14K-Kyle Bellm, [1]; 2. 28-Jonathan Cornell, [6]; 3. 14-Randy Martin, [2]; 4. 75-Tyler Blank, [5]; 5. 33-Austin Alumbaugh, [22]; 6. 4-Evan Martin, [3]; 7. 21M-Miles Paulus, [8]; 8. 10M-Morgan Turpen, [4]; 9. 93-Taylor Walton, [7]; 10. 34-Corey Nelson, [11]; 11. 24C-Lanny Carpenter, [10]; 12. 10-Terry Gray, [16]; 13. 12S-Kameron Key, [9]; 14. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, [13]; 15. 83-Chris Solomon, [19]; 16. 49B-Ben Brown, [15]; 17. 27-Danny Thoman, [14]; 18. 38-Cody Baker, [12]; 19. 20K-Kevin Ulmer, [18]; 20. 5-Matt Close, [17]; 21. 98-J.C. Bland, [20]; 22. 3Z-Zach Davis, [23]; 23. 7A-Paul Solomon, [21]; (DNS) 73-Lane Stone, ; (DNS) 22-Dustin Barks,