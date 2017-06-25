Fireworks For Overton at Firecracker 100

Fireworks For Overton

Brandon Overton and Brandon Sheppard claim the checkers during doubleheader

SARVER, Pa.- June 24, 2017- The 11th annual Firecracker 100 was combined for one huge event on Saturday with back-to-back World of Outlaws Craftsman® Late Model Series action at the famed 4/10-mile oval- Lernerville Speedway. The afternoon matinee included a full show with a 30-lap feature which then lead to the main events later that evening- the Uncle Sam 30 and the Firecracker 100.

Firecracker 100 is Overton’s Flair

Brandon Overton claimed the biggest win of his career as he parked it in Victory Lane after leading every lap of the Firecracker 100 at Lernerville Speedway.

“Man I tell you what, I come here and get my first Outlaw win and then I get the biggest win of my career,” said Overton. “I just can’t thank my boys enough. I crashed the crap out of this thing earlier today and my boys fixed it up, and tuned it up, and we put ourselves in position to win. This is a dream come true.”

Overton claimed his first-ever Outlaw win during his sophomore season with the Series at the preliminary event for the 10th annual Firecracker 100. His win in 2016 was dedicated to his father’s commitment to helping him to reach that point in his career. Just one year later, Overton was able to put the cherry on top of his experience at Lernerville Speedway with a $30,000 payday.

Mike Marlar and Tim McCreadie were looking to capitalize on any mistakes made by the young gun, but Overton’s run was faultless. With just nine laps remaining in the show, only .429 seconds stood between Marlar and Overton but the Randy Weaver 116 Dream Ride was able to hold him off.

“There really wasn’t a lot of room there to pass him but I was right under him a lot of times,” said Mike Marlar. “They had one little sweet spot on the track and I tip-toed to the left of it and to the right of it but I just couldn’t make anything happen out there.”

Although Marlar couldn’t complete his pass for the lead, he was able to pass McCreadie for second on lap 37.

“I know it’s not easy,” said McCreadie. “I know these two guys up here [Overton and Marlar] made it look easy but it’s not easy. I’m thankful I have a good ride.”

McCreadie sustained a late race charge by Don O’Neal who found his way to contend for the podium with just a few laps to go.

Smith Triumphs in Uncle Sam

G.R. Smith’s first ever visit to Lernerville Speedway ended victorious as he won the Uncle Sam race and $3,000. Smith out ran Boom Briggs in second by 2.961.

“It’s not the one we wanted to win and we hate that we missed the big show but it’s not a bad night,” said Smith. “We came a long way from Charlotte, N.C. to race up here and it’s great to see a dirt track with all of these people here. It’s great to come up and race in front of you guys and I’m honored to do so.”

Sheppard’s Time to Shine

Sheppard selected a fan from the crowd to draw his starting position for the afternoon event and his redraw luck didn’t run dry as the number one Craftsman wrench was pulled from the toolbox placing him on the pole for the 30-lap feature.

“We had a good heat race and were able to finish second which put us in the redraw. That was key here,” said Sheppard. “I assume it was pretty hard to pass out there. We had a pretty balanced racecar and we were able to keep a good momentum line and get it done.”

Sheppard held on to the lead position for all 30-laps but Mike Marlar tried his best to maneuver around the Rocket1. By lap 13 only .808 seconds stood between Marlar and Sheppard but Marlar could not find the extra push he needed to complete the pass.

Once the pair approached lap traffic, the Rocket Shepp was able slide by cars without a problem allowing him to widen the gap on Marlar to a 1.650 by lap 18 before returning to a 1.1 second difference at the finish.

Chub Frank was all smiles in Victory Lane after he claimed his best finish of the season in his home state of Pennsylvania.

The World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Model Series will return to Lernerville Speedway on Sept. 2 for the Working Man 50. The next stop for the Series will be on June 28 at the Dirt Oval at Route 66 Raceway for the FVP Outlaw Clay Classic. For more information click here. For tickets click here.

Firecracker 100 at Lernerville Speedway Results:

Craftsman Club Feature: 1. 116- Brandon Overton[1]; 2. 157- Mike Marlar[3]; 3. 39- Tim McCreadie[4]; 4. 5- Don O’Neal[6]; 5. 44- Chris Madden[8]; 6. 17M- Dale McDowell[13]; 7. 56- Russ King[9]; 8. 1- Brandon Sheppard[12]; 9. 72- Mike Norris[7]; 10. 1*- Chub Frank[11]; 11. 25- Shane Clanton[17]; 12. 9- Devin Moran[14];13. 18c- Chase Junghans[16]; 14. 22- Gregg Satterlee[22]; 15. 7- Rick Eckert[19]; 16. 18- Eric Wells[23]; 17. 91- Tyler Erb[21]; 18. 99j- Frank Heckenast Jr[20]; 19. 2c- Joey Coulter[27]; 20. 14m- Morgan Bagley[24]; 21. 10- Alex Ferree[25]; 22. H1- Jared Miley[10]; 23. 40B- Kyle Bronson[15]; 24. 25z- Mason Zeigler[18]; 25. 111- Matt Lux[26]; 26. 14- Darrell Lanigan[2]; 27. 0- Scott Bloomquist[5]

Uncle Sam: 1. 22*- G.R. Smith[5]; 2. 99B- Boom Briggs[6]; 3. 14a- Dan Angellicchio[8]; 4. 27- Michael Lake[3]; 5. 2- Dan Stone[7]; 6. 4-D- Chad Hollenbeck[9]; 7. B22- Bump Hedman[10]; 8. 94- Charles Powell Jr.[2]; 9. 75- Colton Flinner[16]; 10. 44j- Joe Petyak[11]; 11. 29- Ken Schaltenbrand[12]; 12. 66- Todd Bachman[4]; 13. 7g- Jake Gunn[15]; 14. W3- John Weaver[14]; 15. 11- Joshua Powell[19]; 16. 10L- Gary Lyle[13]; DNS. 1J- Davey Johnson

Last Chance Showdown 1: 1. 25- Shane Clanton[1]; 2. 7- Rick Eckert[3]; 3. 91- Tyler Erb[4[; 4. 1J- Davey Johnson[2]; 5. 10- Alex Ferree[6]; 6. 94- Charles Powell Jr.[9]; 7. 66- Todd Bachman[5]; 8. 2c- Joey Coulter[10]; 9. 2- Dan Stone[8]; 10. 14a- Dan Angellicchio[7]; 11. B22- Bump Hedman[11]; 12. 29- Ken Schaltenbrand[12]; 13. W3- John Weaver[13]; 14. 75- Colton Flinner[14];

Last Chance Showdown 2: 1. 25z- Mason Zeigler[2]; 2. 99j- Frank Heckenast Jr[1]; 3. 22- Gregg Satterlee[4]; 4. 14m- Morgan Bagley[3]; 5. 18- Eric Wells[5]; 6. 27- Michael Lake[9]; 7. 22*- G.R. Smith[6]; 8. 99B- Boom Briggs[8]; 9. 111- Matt Lux[7]; 10. 4-D- Chad Hollenbeck[11]; 11. 44j- Joe Petyak[10]; 12. 10L- Gary Lyle[14]; 13. 7g- Jake Gunn[12]; 14. 11- Joshua Powell[13]

Heat 1: 1. 39- Tim McCreadie[2]; 2. 72- Mike Norris[1]; 3. 56- Russ King[6]; 4. 17M- Dale McDowell[3]; 5. 25- Shane Clanton[4]; 6. 7- Rick Eckert[5]; 7. 66- Todd Bachman[9]; 8. 14a- Dan Angellicchio[8]; 9. 94- Charles Powell Jr.[7]; 10. B22- Bump Hedman[10]; 11. W3- John Weaver[11];

Heat 2: 1. 0- Scott Bloomquist[2]; 2. 157- Mike Marlar[1]; 3. H1- Jared Miley[7]; 4. 9- Devin Moran[4]; 5. 1J- Davey Johnson[5]; 6. 91- Tyler Erb[6]; 7. 10- Alex Ferree[8]; 8. 2- Dan Stone[9]; 9. 2c- Joey Coulter[3]; 10. 29- Ken Schaltenbrand[10]; 11. 75- Colton Flinner[11]

Heat 3: 1. 44- Chris Madden[3]; 2. 14- Darrell Lanigan[2]; 3. 1*- Chub Frank[4]; 4. 40B- Kyle Bronson[1]; 5. 99j- Frank Heckenast Jr[6]; 6. 14m- Morgan Bagley[5]; 7. 18- Eric Wells[7]; 8. 111- Matt Lux[9]; 9. 27- Michael Lake[8]; 10. 4-D- Chad Hollenbeck[10]; 11. 11- Joshua Powell[11];

Heat 4: 1. 116- Brandon Overton[4]; 2. 5- Don O’Neal[1]; 3. 1- Brandon Sheppard[2] 4. 18c- Chase Junghans[7]; 5. 25z- Mason Zeigler[6]; 6. 22- Gregg Satterlee[3]; 7. 22*- G.R. Smith[8]; 8. 99B- Boom Briggs[5] 9. 44j- Joe Petyak 10. 7g- Jake Gunn 11. 10L- Gary Lyle

Qualifying Group A: 1. 72- Mike Norris, 16.889; 2. 157- Mike Marlar, 17.028; 3. 39- Tim McCreadie, 17.163; 4. 0- Scott Bloomquist, 17.214; 5. 17M- Dale McDowell, 17.261; 6. 2c- Joey Coulter, 17.38; 7. 25- Shane Clanton, 17.467; 8. 9- Devin Moran, 17.492; 9. 7- Rick Eckert, 17.543; 10. 1J- Davey Johnson, 17.575; 11. 56- Russ King, 17.659; 12. 91- Tyler Erb, 17.766; 13. 94- Charles Powell Jr., 17.806; 14. H1- Jared Miley, 17.834; 15. 14a – Dan Angellicchio, 17.876; 16. 10- Alex Ferree, 17.888; 17. 66- Todd Bachman, 17.976; 18. 2- Dan Stone, 18.105; 19. B22- Bump Hedman, 18.449; 20. 29- Ken Schaltenbrand, 18.581; 21. W3- John Weaver, 18.669; 22. 75- Colton Flinner, NT.

Qualifying Group B: 1. 40B- Kyle Bronson, 17.445; 2. 5- Don O’Neal, 17.456; 3. 14- Darrell Lanigan, 17.532; 4. 1- Brandon Sheppard, 17.544; 5. 44- Chris Madden, 17.592; 6. 22- Gregg Satterlee, 17.61; 7. 1*- Chub Frank, 17.663; 8. 116- Brandon Overton, 17.729; 9. 14m- Morgan Bagley, 17.739; 10. 99B- Boom Briggs, 17.748; 11. 99j- Frank Heckenast Jr, 17.859; 12. 25z- Mason Zeigler, 17.874; 13. 18- Eric Wells, 17.888; 14. 18c- Chase Junghans, 17.905; 15. 27- Michael Lake, 17.974; 16. 22*- G.R. Smith, 18.037; 17. 111- Matt Lux, 18.067; 18. 44j- Joe Petyak, 18.292; 19. 4-D- Chad Hollenbeck, 18.633; 20. 7g- Jake Gunn, 18.843; 21. 11- Joshua Powell, 18.873; 22. 10L- Gary Lyle, 19.448

Firecracker 100 Matinee

Craftsman Club Feature: 1. 1- Brandon Sheppard[1]; 2. 157- Mike Marlar[2]; 3. 1*- Chub Frank[3]; 4. 5- Don O’Neal[4]; 5. 22- Gregg Satterlee[11]; 6. 9- Devin Moran[7]; 7. H1- Jared Miley[12]; 8. 91- Tyler Erb[6]; 9. 18c- Chase Junghans[10]; 10. 99j- Frank Heckenast Jr[9]; 11. 7- Rick Eckert[23]; 12. 25- Shane Clanton[21]; 13. 18- Eric Wells[24]; 14. 72- Mike Norris[18]; 15. 56- Russ King[19]; 16. 14m- Morgan Bagley[25]; 17. 14- Darrell Lanigan[17]; 18. 2c- Joey Coulter[26]; 19. 2- Dan Stone[16]; 20. 116- Brandon Overton[5]; 21. 44- Chris Madden[8]; 22. 10- Alex Ferree[14]; 23. 22*- G.R. Smith[22]; 24. 0- Scott Bloomquist[15]; 25. 39- Tim McCreadie[20]; 26. 17M- Dale McDowell[13]

Last Chance Showdown 1: 1. 14- Darrell Lanigan[8]; 2. 56- Russ King[1]; 3. 25- Shane Clanton[10]; 4. 27- Michael Lake[3]; 5. 94- Charles Powell Jr.[5]; 6. 2c- Joey Coulter[7]; 7. 7g- Jake Gunn[11]; 8. W3- John Weaver[12]; 9. 111- Matt Lux[2]; 10. 40B- Kyle Bronson[4]; 11. 4-D- Chad Hollenbeck[9]; DNS. 75- Colton Flinner[6]; DNS. 1C- Mike Pegher[13]; DNS. 11- Joshua Powell[14]; DNS. 10L- Gary Lyle[15]

Last Chance Showdown 2: 1. 72- Mike Norris[1]; 2. 39- Tim McCreadie[6]; 3. 22*- G.R. Smith[2]; 4. 7- Rick Eckert[3]; 5. 18- Eric Wells[13]; 6. 14a- Dan Angellicchio[5]; 7. 14m- Morgan Bagley[7]; 8. 99B- Boom Briggs[14]; 9. 1J- Davey Johnson[12]; 10. 44j- Joe Petyak[8]; 11. 66- Todd Bachman[10] 12. B22- Bump Hedman[4]; 13. 29- Ken Schaltenbrand[9]; DNS. 25z- Mason Zeigler[11];

Heat 1: 1. 157- Mike Marlar[1];2. 116- Brandon Overton[4];3. 99j- Frank Heckenast Jr[3]; 4. 17M- Dale McDowell[5]; 5. 56- Russ King[2]; 6. 27- Michael Lake[8]; 7. 94- Charles Powell Jr.[9]; 8. 2c- Joey Coulter[8]; 9. 4-D- Chad Hollenbeck[7]; 10. 7g- Jake Gunn[11]; 11. 1C- Mike Pegher[DNS]; 12. 10L- Gary Lyle[DNS]

Heat 2: 1. 44- Chris Madden[1]; 2. 9- Devin Moran[5]; 3. 18c- Chase Junghans[2]; 4. 10- Alex Ferree[6]; 5. 111- Matt Lux[7]; 6. 40B- Kyle Bronson[4]; 7. 75- Colton Flinner[8]; 8. 14- Darrell Lanigan[3]; 9. 25- Shane Clanton[9]; 10. W3- John Weaver[11]; 11. 11- Joshua Powell[10]

Heat 3: 1. 91- Tyler Erb[3]; 2. 1*- Chub Frank[1]; 3. 22- Gregg Satterlee[4]; 4. 0- Scott Bloomquist[5]; 5. 72- Mike Norris[2]; 6. 7- Rick Eckert[10]; 7. 14a- Dan Angellicchio[7]; 8. 14m- Morgan Bagley[11]; 9. 29- Ken Schaltenbrand[9]; 10. 25z- Mason Zeigler[8]; 11. 18- Eric Wells[6]

Heat 4: 1. 5- Don O’Neal[1]; 2. 1- Brandon Sheppard[4]; 3. H1- Jared Miley[6]; 4. 2- Dan Stone[9]; 5. 22*- G.R. Smith[2]; 6. B22- Bump Hedman[10]; 7. 39- Tim McCreadie[3]; 8. 44j- Joe Petyak[11]; 9. 66- Todd Bachman[8]; 10. 1J- Davey Johnson[5]; 11. 99B- Boom Briggs[7]

Qualifying Group A: 1. 157- Mike Marlar, 16.353; 2. 44- Chris Madden, 16.486; 3. 56- Russ King, 16.524; 4. 18c- Chase Junghans, 16.634; 5. 99j- Frank Heckenast Jr, 16.723; 6. 14- Darrell Lanigan, 16.772; 7. 116- Brandon Overton, 16.87; 8. 40B- Kyle Bronson, 16.877; 9. 17M- Dale McDowell, 16.888; 10. 9- Devin Moran, 16.897; 11. 1C- Mike Pegher, 16.94; 12. 10- Alex Ferree, 16.973; 13. 4-D- Chad Hollenbeck, 16.992; 14. 111- Matt Lux, 17.029; 15. 2c- Joey Coulter, 17.193; 16. 75- Colton Flinner, 17.3; 17. 94- Charles Powell Jr., 17.309; 18. 25- Shane Clanton, 17.317; 19. 27- Michael Lake, 17.516; 20. 11- Joshua Powell, 17.759; 21. 7g- Jake Gunn, 17.902; 22.W3- John Weaver, 18.29; DNS. 10L- Gary Lyle

Qualifying Group B: 1. 1*- Chub Frank, 16.377; 2. 5- Don O’Neal, 16.501; 3. 72- Mike Norris, 16.57; 4. 22*- G.R. Smith, 16.582; 5. 91- Tyler Erb, 16.613; 6. 39- Tim McCreadie, 16.68; 7. 22- Gregg Satterlee, 16.703; 8. 1- Brandon Sheppard, 16.711; 9. 0- Scott Bloomquist, 16.757; 10. 1J- Davey Johnson, 16.767; 11. 18- Eric Wells, 16.854; 12. H1- Jared Miley, 16.914; 13. 14a- Dan Angellicchio, 16.94; 14. 99B- Boom Briggs, 16.983; 15. 25z- Mason Zeigler, 16.99; 16. 66- Todd Bachman, 17.186; 17. 29- Ken Schaltenbrand, 17.288; 18. 2- Dan Stone, 17.3; 19. 7- Rick Eckert, 17.332; 20. B22- Bump Hedman, 17.406; 21. 14m- Morgan Bagley, 17.507; 22. 44j- Joe Petyak, 18.089