Double X Speedway Results – 6/25/17

It was the “Battle of the Badges” version of Sunday Night Thunder at

Double-X Speedway near California, MO on June 25. With law enforcement and

corrections officers representing four separate departments, the annual event

was able to raise over $1600 for the Shriner’s Children Hospital. With local

Shriners on hand to accept the funds raised, the officers turned race

drivers, took to the track for a qualifying heat race and a 12 lap feature event.

Kyle McIntyre, representing the Holts Summit Police Department, was the

victor in the feature event. It was not an easy win as Mike Demkkowicz of the

Fulton Regional Diagnostic Center (FRDC) made some strong challenges, but

was unable to pass for the lead. Demkowicz would finish second, Michael

Pierson of the O’Fallon Police Department would finish third and Mike Saunders

of FRDC would claim fourth. Two drivers were unable to make the green

flag. Demkowicz claimed the heat race for the special event.

The Winged Sprint Car division saw Cody Baker and Jonathan Cornell on the

front row as a result of claiming their respective heat races. Cornell would

win the race out of turns one and two and settle into a comfortable lead

for most of the race. A close call came on about lap 20 as he was trying to

overtake some lapped cars racing for position. The second challenge came on

a lap 23 restart when Tyler Blank made a serious bid for the lead but

could not quite get the bite out of turn 2 which allowed Cornell to tun the

cushion to claim the victory. Blank would claim second, Ayrton Gennetten was

third, Cody Baker was fourth and Taylor Walton completed the top five.

The 600cc Micro Sprints Took to the track for two heats and a feature

event. It was a night of strong performances by Lone Jack, MO driver Jack

Wagner. Starting on the pole as a result of claiming the heat race victory,

Wagner would lead green to checkers with a couple of challenges from second

place finisher Miles Paulus. Nick Rasa would finish third with Garret

Williamson fourth and Austin Crane claiming fifth. The winner of the second heat

race, Rudy Reyes, would finish 10th.

In the Street Stock division, veteran driver Steve Beach was wheeling a car

that he has been putting together over the past week and a half. While he

admitted he was still trying to figure the car out, one would be hard

pressed to see that as he ran the top side the majority of the feature to claim

the victory in only the second outing for this new ride. Evan Hays ran a

stong second challenging Beach on several occasions. James Keeran had another

good run in his 52J to finish third with Marshall Berry fourth and John

Ketterer rounding out the top five. Beach and Dalton Imhoff claimed the heat

races.

Racing continues next Sunday night with the third round of the ASCS Warrior

Red, White and Blue Tour 360 Sprint Cars on the card along with the Street

Stocks, Hobby Stocks and 600cc Winged Micro Sprints in competition also.

The following week July 9 is the annual Riley Hudson Memorial. the :Race for

Riley” will feature specials for the Street Stocks. Please plan to join us

on the evenings for more “Sunday Night Thunder”

Double-X Speedway Results

June 25, 2017

“Battle of the Badges”

Feature Event-

1. 501-Kyle McIntyre, Holt Summit PD; 2. 10-49 Mike Demkowicz, Fulton

Regional Diagnostic Center; 3. 293- Michael Pierson, O’Fallon PD; 4. 15-21 Mike

Saunders, FRDC; 5. 257 Russell Wheat, FRDC; 6. 18S- Fred Stotler, St.

Charles County PD

Heat Race-

1. Demkowicz; 2. McIntyre; 3. Saunders; 4. Wheat; 5. Pierson; 6. Stotler

Winged Sprint Cars

Feature Event-

1. 28-Jonathan Cornell, Sedalia; 2, 75-Tyler Blank, California; 3. 3-Ayrtin

Gennetten, Versailles; 4. 38-Cody Baker, Lone Jack; 5. 93-Taylor Walton;

6. 83-Chris Solomon, Grisbane,Austrailia; 7. 24-Lanny Carpenter, Clarksburg;

8, 49B-Ben Brown, Marshall; 9. 34-Corey Nelson, Eugene; 10. 7-Paul

Solomon, Grisbane, Australia.

Heat 1-

1. Baker; 2. C. Solomon; 3. Gennetten; 4. Carpenter; 5. Nelson

Heat 2-

1. Cornell; 2. Blank; 3. Walton; 4. P. Solomon; 5. Brown

600cc Winged Micro Sprints

Feature Event–

1. 73J- Jack Wagner, Lone Jack; 2. 98P-Miles Paulus, Marshall; 3. 26B-Nick

Rasa, Sedalia; 4. 3G-Garret Williamson, Columbia; 5. 02-Austin Crane,

Ashland; 6.11-Riley Goodno, Knoxville,IA; 7. 73S- Samuel Wagner, Lone Jack; 8.

92- Brian Wood, California; 9. 75-Travis Arnold, Pilot Grove; 10. 81T-Rudy

Reyes, Marshall; 11. 15-Kaitlyn Boland, Columbia; 12. 4C-Braydon Cromwell,

Lone Jack; 13. 7JRK-Kameron Key, Warrensburg

Heat 1-

1, J. Wagner; 2. Paulus; 3. Rasa; 4. S. Wagner; 5. Cromwell’ 6. Williamson;

7. Arnold

Heat 2-

1, Reyes; 2. Goodno’ 3. Crane; 4. Wood; 5. Boland 6. Key

Street Stocks

Feature Event-

1. 10-Steve Beach, Eldon; 2.54*Evan Hays, California; 3. 52J-James Keeran,

California; 4. 4-Marshall Berry, Tuscumbia; 5. 4K-John Ketterer,

Marthasville; 6. 31C Cole Henson, Russellville; 7. 96-Dalton Imhoff, Jamestown; 8.

56-Mark Davis, Grovespring

Heat 1-

1. Imhoff; 2. Hays; 3. Berry; 4. Ketterer

Heat 2-

1. Beach; 2. Henson; 3. Keeran; 4. Davis