Double X Speedway Results – 6/25/17

It was the “Battle of the Badges” version of Sunday Night Thunder at
Double-X Speedway near California, MO on June 25. With law enforcement and
corrections officers representing four separate departments, the annual event
was able to raise over $1600 for the Shriner’s Children Hospital. With local
Shriners on hand to accept the funds raised, the officers turned race
drivers, took to the track for a qualifying heat race and a 12 lap feature event.
Kyle McIntyre, representing the Holts Summit Police Department, was the
victor in the feature event. It was not an easy win as Mike Demkkowicz of the
Fulton Regional Diagnostic Center (FRDC) made some strong challenges, but
was unable to pass for the lead. Demkowicz would finish second, Michael
Pierson of the O’Fallon Police Department would finish third and Mike Saunders
of FRDC would claim fourth. Two drivers were unable to make the green
flag. Demkowicz claimed the heat race for the special event.
The Winged Sprint Car division saw Cody Baker and Jonathan Cornell on the
front row as a result of claiming their respective heat races. Cornell would
win the race out of turns one and two and settle into a comfortable lead
for most of the race. A close call came on about lap 20 as he was trying to
overtake some lapped cars racing for position. The second challenge came on
a lap 23 restart when Tyler Blank made a serious bid for the lead but
could not quite get the bite out of turn 2 which allowed Cornell to tun the
cushion to claim the victory. Blank would claim second, Ayrton Gennetten was
third, Cody Baker was fourth and Taylor Walton completed the top five.
The 600cc Micro Sprints Took to the track for two heats and a feature
event. It was a night of strong performances by Lone Jack, MO driver Jack
Wagner. Starting on the pole as a result of claiming the heat race victory,
Wagner would lead green to checkers with a couple of challenges from second
place finisher Miles Paulus. Nick Rasa would finish third with Garret
Williamson fourth and Austin Crane claiming fifth. The winner of the second heat
race, Rudy Reyes, would finish 10th.
In the Street Stock division, veteran driver Steve Beach was wheeling a car
that he has been putting together over the past week and a half. While he
admitted he was still trying to figure the car out, one would be hard
pressed to see that as he ran the top side the majority of the feature to claim
the victory in only the second outing for this new ride. Evan Hays ran a
stong second challenging Beach on several occasions. James Keeran had another
good run in his 52J to finish third with Marshall Berry fourth and John
Ketterer rounding out the top five. Beach and Dalton Imhoff claimed the heat
races.
Racing continues next Sunday night with the third round of the ASCS Warrior
Red, White and Blue Tour 360 Sprint Cars on the card along with the Street
Stocks, Hobby Stocks and 600cc Winged Micro Sprints in competition also.
The following week July 9 is the annual Riley Hudson Memorial. the :Race for
Riley” will feature specials for the Street Stocks. Please plan to join us
on the evenings for more “Sunday Night Thunder”
Double-X Speedway Results
June 25, 2017
“Battle of the Badges”
Feature Event-
1. 501-Kyle McIntyre, Holt Summit PD; 2. 10-49 Mike Demkowicz, Fulton
Regional Diagnostic Center; 3. 293- Michael Pierson, O’Fallon PD; 4. 15-21 Mike
Saunders, FRDC; 5. 257 Russell Wheat, FRDC; 6. 18S- Fred Stotler, St.
Charles County PD
Heat Race-
1. Demkowicz; 2. McIntyre; 3. Saunders; 4. Wheat; 5. Pierson; 6. Stotler
Winged Sprint Cars
Feature Event-
1. 28-Jonathan Cornell, Sedalia; 2, 75-Tyler Blank, California; 3. 3-Ayrtin
Gennetten, Versailles; 4. 38-Cody Baker, Lone Jack; 5. 93-Taylor Walton;
6. 83-Chris Solomon, Grisbane,Austrailia; 7. 24-Lanny Carpenter, Clarksburg;
8, 49B-Ben Brown, Marshall; 9. 34-Corey Nelson, Eugene; 10. 7-Paul
Solomon, Grisbane, Australia.
Heat 1-
1. Baker; 2. C. Solomon; 3. Gennetten; 4. Carpenter; 5. Nelson
Heat 2-
1. Cornell; 2. Blank; 3. Walton; 4. P. Solomon; 5. Brown
600cc Winged Micro Sprints
Feature Event–
1. 73J- Jack Wagner, Lone Jack; 2. 98P-Miles Paulus, Marshall; 3. 26B-Nick
Rasa, Sedalia; 4. 3G-Garret Williamson, Columbia; 5. 02-Austin Crane,
Ashland; 6.11-Riley Goodno, Knoxville,IA; 7. 73S- Samuel Wagner, Lone Jack; 8.
92- Brian Wood, California; 9. 75-Travis Arnold, Pilot Grove; 10. 81T-Rudy
Reyes, Marshall; 11. 15-Kaitlyn Boland, Columbia; 12. 4C-Braydon Cromwell,
Lone Jack; 13. 7JRK-Kameron Key, Warrensburg
Heat 1-
1, J. Wagner; 2. Paulus; 3. Rasa; 4. S. Wagner; 5. Cromwell’ 6. Williamson;
7. Arnold
Heat 2-
1, Reyes; 2. Goodno’ 3. Crane; 4. Wood; 5. Boland 6. Key
Street Stocks
Feature Event-
1. 10-Steve Beach, Eldon; 2.54*Evan Hays, California; 3. 52J-James Keeran,
California; 4. 4-Marshall Berry, Tuscumbia; 5. 4K-John Ketterer,
Marthasville; 6. 31C Cole Henson, Russellville; 7. 96-Dalton Imhoff, Jamestown; 8.
56-Mark Davis, Grovespring
Heat 1-
1. Imhoff; 2. Hays; 3. Berry; 4. Ketterer
Heat 2-
1. Beach; 2. Henson; 3. Keeran; 4. Davis