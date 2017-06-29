Home --> Dirt Late Model News --> Brandon Sheppard edges out Scott Bloomquist for Plymouth Summer Nationals win!

Brandon Sheppard edges out Scott Bloomquist for Plymouth Summer Nationals win!

Brandon Sheppard – Jim Denhamer photo

June 29th, 2017

Feature:
1. Brandon Sheppard
2. Scott Bloomquist
3. Brian Shirley
4. Tyler Erb
5. Billy Moyer
6. Kyle Bronson
7. Bobby Pierce
8. Brent Larson
9. Billy Moyer, Jr.
10. Chase Junghans
11. Gordy Gundaker
12. Bob Gardner
13. Rusty Schlenk
14. Curt Spalding
15. Paul Stubber
16. Zeke McKenzie
17. Jose Parga
18. Dan Gehring
19. Dustin Nobbe
20. Shannon Babb
21. Brandon Williams
22. Eric Spangler

Print Friendly

Related posts:

  1. Jason Fegers edges Brandon Sheppard in Jacksonville UMP DIRTcar Summer Nationals thriller!
  2. Brandon Sheppard takes Fairbury Speedway’s Summer Nationals win!
  3. Brandon Sheppard takes Peoria UMP Summer Nationals win!
  4. Brandon Sheppard gets to victory lane at Clayhill UMP DIRTcar Summer Nationals event!
  5. Brandon Sheppard takes Clay Hill Motor Sports Park Summer Nationals win!
  6. Brandon Sheppard gets first career UMP Summer Nationals win at Lincoln Speedway!

Tagged with:

8 comments

  1. Roger Lents
    June 29, 2017 at 7:37 pm

    what time did they race today 3:00 pm !!!!

    Reply
  2. Rick Schneider
    June 29, 2017 at 8:02 pm

    That’s what I was thinking Roger!!!

    Reply
  3. Terry Brannan
    June 29, 2017 at 9:17 pm

    👍👍👍👍that’s what I’m talking about! That is awesome!

    Reply
  4. Paul Kappus
    June 29, 2017 at 9:26 pm

    Wow Bloomquist raced a Summer Nationals race.

    Reply
  5. Kevin Heubner
    June 29, 2017 at 11:02 pm

    Great job B Shep. Keep it up!!!

    Reply

POST A COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE!

© Copyright 2017 STLRacing.com, All Rights Reserved.                        Privacy Policy