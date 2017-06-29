Brandon Sheppard edges out Scott Bloomquist for Plymouth Summer Nationals win!

June 29th, 2017
Feature:
1. Brandon Sheppard
2. Scott Bloomquist
3. Brian Shirley
4. Tyler Erb
5. Billy Moyer
6. Kyle Bronson
7. Bobby Pierce
8. Brent Larson
9. Billy Moyer, Jr.
10. Chase Junghans
11. Gordy Gundaker
12. Bob Gardner
13. Rusty Schlenk
14. Curt Spalding
15. Paul Stubber
16. Zeke McKenzie
17. Jose Parga
18. Dan Gehring
19. Dustin Nobbe
20. Shannon Babb
21. Brandon Williams
22. Eric Spangler
what time did they race today 3:00 pm !!!!
6:00pm. was done by 8:30pm
They are in eastern time zone. But they were rushing to beat the rain as well.
That’s what I was thinking Roger!!!
i just read rain was coming in tonight.
👍👍👍👍that’s what I’m talking about! That is awesome!
Wow Bloomquist raced a Summer Nationals race.
Great job B Shep. Keep it up!!!