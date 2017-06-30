Terre Haute Action Track Loses Another Due To Rainfall

Up Next: Indiana Sprint Week On Wednesday, July 12

(Terre Haute, IN) The first ever clash between the World Of Outlaw Craftsman Late Models and the Summer National Late Models, scheduled for Friday, June 30 at the Terre Haute Action Track, has been canceled due to rain. For the Action Track, it’s the fourth rainout in a row, after a packed house for the season opening Sumar Classic. The track will next open on Wednesday, July 12 for Indiana Sprint Week and the Don Smith Classic.

Super Late Model fans across the Midwest were looking forward to the highly anticipated clash between the two series, a first of its kind. Last year, Federated Auto Parts Speedway in Pevely, MO and Lincoln Speedway, in Lincoln, IL were scheduled to have the same shows, which rain also took. The best of the best from the World Of Outlaw side as well as the Hell Tour side were scheduled to appear. The track was in pristine condition before a heavy downpour rained on the proverbial parade shortly before 1:00. The series now travel to Pevely, MO for a combo show on Saturday.

Historically, the biggest show of the year for the Terre Haute Action Track, with the best field of cars and the biggest attendance is the Don Smith Classic during Indiana Sprint Week. That event is coming up on Wednesday, July 12 and preparation now begins. This year, the Scott’s Custom Colors UMP Modifieds are also on the show, something that has not been the case in recent years.

Pit gates open on Wednesday, July 12 at 3:00, grandstands at 4:00, hotlaps will start at 6:30 with racing to take the green at 7:30. Grandstand admission will be $25 for adults, $15 for the infield, and free for kids 11 and under.

For the Track Enterprises promotion company, two big days of racing remain this weekend with the USAC National Midgets at Macon IL Speedway on Saturday and a combo show for the USAC National Midgets and Summer National Late Models at Lincoln IL Speedway on Sunday. Full info on those shows can be found at www.maconracing.com and www.lincolnspeedwayil.com.

