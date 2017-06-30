Home --> Dirt Late Model News --> Thirteen Different Winners in Fierce Lucas Oil Competition

Thirteen Different Winners in Fierce Lucas Oil Competition

BATAVIA, OH (June 30, 2017) – The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series is widely acknowledged as the premier national tour for dirt late models – showcasing the talents of the nation’s top dirt late model drivers each week.

The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series has completed twenty-three (23) sanctioned events thus far in 2017, with thirteen (13) different drivers visiting victory lane to date. A total of 266 different drivers have entered Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series competition in 2017 – with nearly $1.1 million in prize money paid out to date.

“It’s been a great season so far,” said Rick Schwallie, Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Director. “With thirteen different winners to date – the level of competition this year speaks for itself. I’m looking forward to what the remainder of the 2017 season has in store for everyone.”

The defending Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series National Champion, Scott Bloomquist, leads the current championship standings by 170-points over Tim McCreadie. Bloomquist has claimed five (5) Lucas Oil Victories in 2017, finished inside the top-five on thirteen (13) occasions, and recorded seventeen (17) top-ten efforts.

“We’re excited to get off to a great start this year and defend the series title,” said Bloomquist. To have the current points lead against the level of competition this season, it’s a testament to how hard we’re working. I’m pumped up and ready to contend for a fourth championship title.”

Gregg Satterlee leads the current Lucas Oil Products Rookie of the Year – presented by Hot Rod Processing standings. Satterlee, while winless on the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series tour this season, has managed four (4) top-five finishes and ten (10) top-ten performances.

“I am really excited to have the opportunity to run the entire Lucas Oil tour this year and chase the Rookie of the Year title,” said Satterlee. “We got off to a slow start early in the season but have since been able to get back on track – I’m pleased with our recent performances. “Traveling to new tracks has been challenging, but also fun. So far it has been a great learning experience and I am looking forward to the remainder of the season.”

The stars of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series are set for a busy month of July, which features eleven marquee events, including the $53,000-to-win, Silver Dollar Nationals at I-80 Speedway. Throughout July, the nation’s elite dirt late model teams will travel countless miles, chasing over $600,000 in prize money.

For the latest breaking news concerning the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, including the latest series standings, 2017 tour schedule, driver information and more, visit the official website at: www.lucasdirt.com.

Lucas Oil Championship Standings:

POS CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN POINTS TRAIL BY
1 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN 3745
2 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 3575 -170
3 1R Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 3520 -225
4 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN 3365 -380
5 1 Earl Pearson Jr. Jacksonville, FL 3330 -415
6 14 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY 3205 -540
7 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 3170 -575
8 28e Dennis Erb Jr. Carpentersville, IL 3155 -590
9 22 Gregg Satterlee ® Rochester Mills, PA 2925 -820
10 15 Steve Francis Bowling Green, KY 2895 -850
11 71 Hudson O’Neal ® Martinsville, IN 2695 -1050
12 99 Boom Briggs ® Bear Lake, PA 2650 -1095

 

