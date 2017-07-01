Home --> Open Wheel Modified News --> Jacob Hawkins found in violation of World Racing Group Substance Abuse Policy

Jacob Hawkins found in violation of World Racing Group Substance Abuse Policy

Jacob Hawkins, DIRTcar Racing Late Model driver was found in violation of the World Racing Group Substance Abuse Policy per the 2017 DIRTcar Racing General Rules and Specifications – Section 17 administered on Friday, June 9, 2017, Eldora Speedway

Any tests conducted under the Policy will be considered “positive” under the following circumstances:
. 1) If any prohibited substance is detected in the specimen provided by the Participant.

. 2) A Participant fails or refuses to take a test pursuant to Section IV or otherwise engages in activity that prevents the collection of a specimen under the Policy.

. 3) A Participant attempts to substitute, dilute, mask or alter a specimen, attempts to impair the excretion of a prohibited substance in a specimen, or attempts to tamper with a test in any way (including, but not limited to, catheterization, specimen substitution and/or adulteration).

Event and explanation: Participant tested positive for a prohibited substance. Penalty is outlined below as a first offense.
Penalty/Fine: First Offense of 2017 Substance Abuse Policy with corresponding Penalties and Fines
Sanctions Concerning All Prohibited Substances:
. 1) Upon being notified by the designated Administrator official (or officials) of a true positive test result for a WRG Participant, the WRG Officials shall inform that Participant of the positive result and the following sanctions shall apply.

. 2) First Offense: Participants will be withheld from competition for 90 days from the date of the test and fined $1000. This suspension term may be reduced to 60 days with the completion of an alcohol or drug-education program. Reinstatement will be conditional on two negative tests over the final 14-day period of the suspension and payment of the fine (Note: a positive result on a re-test will count as a second offense).

. 3) Second Offense: Participants will be withheld from competition for 180 days from the date of the test and fined $2500. This suspension term may be reduced to 120 days with the completion of an enhanced alcohol or drug-education program. Reinstatement will be conditional on two negative tests over the final 14-day period of the suspension and payment of the fine (Note: a positive result on a re-test will count as a third offense).

