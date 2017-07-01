Phillips charges late for Salina Highbanks victory

By Trenton Berry – Salina, Oklahoma (June 30, 2017) – Action picked up late in the running of the opening night of the 4th Annual Buddy’s Home Furnishings Freedom Classic, Friday, at Salina Highbanks Speedway in Salina, Oklahoma.

Jesse Stovall sliced his way to the lead early and led for the majority of the feature. However, Terry Phillips charged forward, from 11th and passed Stovall on lap 28, to secure his second straight Lucas Oil MLRA win.

“I took a little guess at what we needed after the heat race, it kind of came to me,” said Phillips in Andy’s Frozen Custard Victory Lane. “He (Stovall) was really tight getting in (the corner) I noticed. If he wasn’t so tight getting in, I probably couldn’t have run him down. I hit it a little better than he did tonight I guess. He makes fun of me for being old all the time, I showed him what old is!”

On Phillips march to the front he only had the benefit of two back to back yellows over the course of the 30 lap feature. The win for Phillips is his 113 in MLRA action.

Jesse Stovall followed Phillips to the checkers and Indiana’s Joe Godsey rounded out the top three, notching his best ever performance with the series. Godsey ran second for over half the feature and once even challenged for the lead.

In a new Rocket XR1Chassis Payton Looney finished fourth. Rodney Sanders was the Casey’s General Stores Hard Charger moving form 22nd to finish fifth.

Tomorrow night the Freedom Classic wraps up with $5,000 awaiting the winner. Modifieds will also race for a $2,500 top prize. Friday, both Phillips and Sanders raced Modifieds as well. The win went to Salina, Oklahoma driver Jason Hughes.

Live PPV will be available Saturday if you can not make the race in person. Visit RacinDirt.com for ordering information.

Salina Highbanks Speedway Contingencies 6/30/17

Andy’s Frozen Custard Victory Lane – Terry Phillips

Casey’s General Store’s “Hard Charger of the Race” – Rodney Sanders

DirtonDirt.com “Pole Award” – Tony Jackson Jr

Hooker Harness “11th Place” – Jacob Magee

KRC “Hard Luck Award” – Joe Gorby

Landrum Springs “Landrum Springs Performer of the Race” – Rodney Sanders

Malvern Bank & Trust “Most Laps Led” – Jesse Stovall

Midwest Sheet Metal “Points Leader Spoiler Challenge” – Jesse Stovall

Mittler Brothers Machine and Tool “Crew Chief of the Race” – Rocky Miller

Performance Bodies “Performer of the Race” – Terry Phillips

Real Racing Wheels – Randy Timms

Sunoco “Rookie of the Race” – Rodney Sanders

Wehrs Machine – Jacob Magee

Lucas Oil Products A Feature (30 Laps): 1. Terry Phillips 2. Jesse Stovall 3. Joe Godsey 4. Payton Looney 5. Rodney Sanders 6. Brantlee Gotschall 7. Tony Jackson Jr. 8. JC Wyman 9. Jeff Roth 10. Mason Oberkramer 11. Jacob Magee 12. Jeremy Grady 13. Randy Timms 14. Shannon Scott 15. Dillon Rupe 16. Raymond Merrill 17. Bob King 18. Gary Gorby 19. Brandon Mitchell 20. Joe Gorby 21. Will Vaught 22. Garrett Murrell

Swift Springs Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. Joe Godsey 2. Randy Timms 3. Joe Gorby 4. Jacob Magee 5. Gary Gorby 6. Bob King 7. Garrett Murrell 8. Rodney Sanders

Casey’s General Stores Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. Jesse Stovall 2. Payton Looney 3. Will Vaught 4. Terry Phillips 5. Brantlee Gotschall 6. Raymond Merrill 7. Dillon Rupe

Chix Gear Racewear Heat 3 (10 Laps): 1. Tony Jackson Jr 2. Jeff Roth 3. Mason Oberkramer 4. Shannon Scott 5. JC Wyman 6. Jeremy Grady 7. Brandon Mitchell

For all of the latest news and information fans are encouraged to visit the series website at www.MLRARacing.com.

Fans may also “like” the Lucas Oil MLRA Facebook page by clicking www.Facebook.com/lucasoilmlra or follow us on Twitter at www.Twitter.com/MLRA.