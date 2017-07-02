Ian Madsen Holds Off Brother Kerry to Win $4,000 at Knoxville!

Calvin Landis Tops 40-car Field in 360’s, Eric Bridger Scores First Win in 305’s

by Bill Wright

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (July 1, 2017) – On Pizza Hut/Knoxville Hospitals and Clinics Night, Ian Madsen put on a clinic of his own, leading all 20 laps to record his tenth career feature win at the Knoxville Raceway in the 410 class Saturday. The St. Mary’s, New South Wales, Australia native earned $4,000 and kept his position on top of a competitive point race. Calvin Landis stormed to his third career 360 win, over a 40-car field that included representatives of the Nebraska 360 Sprint Series and the Upper Midwest Sprint Series (UMSS). Rookie Eric Bridger won an emotional 305 feature, his first here.

Justin Henderson stormed from the pole in the 20-lap 410 feature, but Ian Madsen crossed under him in turn two to take command. Two laps in, contact from another car sent Tasker Phillips into a spin in turn three, bringing the only caution of the event.

Madsen led Henderson, Kerry Madsen, Brian Brown and Terry McCarl back to the green. Kerry quickly picked up second, and began pursuing his brother. Brown shot under Henderson to take over third.

By lap eight, Ian was entering lapped traffic. He guided the KCP Racing #18 high and low, but faltered a bit on the 14th lap. Kerry shot to the low side of turn one on lap 15 to take the lead briefly. Ian would shoot off the bottom of turn two and storm back by.

Ian would pull away to the checkers for his third 410 feature win here this year, ahead of Kerry, Brown, Henderson and Terry McCarl. Austin McCarl gained a few spots late for sixth, and Brooke Tatnell, Danny Lasoski, Dakota Hendrickson and Lynton Jeffrey rounded out the top ten. Brown posted quick time and won his heat race. Terry McCarl and Josh Schneiderman were other heat winners.

“I knew Kerry and Brian were going to be coming,” said Ian in Victory Lane. “It’s tough sometimes when you’re leading in lapped traffic. You don’t get to move around as much. Kerry got by me and I just had to get up on the wheel and run the top as hard as I could. I got some good breaks in lapped traffic and was lucky enough to hold on to win. It’s awesome to get another win here at Knoxville this year, and I can’t thank my team enough.”

With two sanctions joining the 360 regulars at Knoxville the car count swelled to 40. McKenna Haase flipped several times when the main event began after contact with Chris Martin sent her careening into turn one. Fortunately, she was o.k.

Brooke Tatnell started on the pole of the 20-lap feature and led lap one. Calvin Landis was right beside him, however, and had the lead by the first turn of the second lap. Devin Kline followed Landis into second, but spun in turn four with two laps in the books.

Landis led Tatnell, Jon Agan, Matt Moro and Ryan Giles back to green after Joe Beaver was sent into the turn one wall on the initial restart. He was uninjured. Moro and Agan exchanged third, before Agan asserted himself and shot by Tatnell for second on lap five.

At the halfway point, Landis had a 3.4 second lead and was entering lapped traffic. He continued to pull away, with Agan trailing him. Disaster came for Agan on lap 18, however, when he went up in smoke.

A green, white, checker finish saw Landis hold on for his third career 360 win here, ahead of Moro, Tatnell, Giles and Cody Ledger. Clint Garner, Jason Martin, Nebraska 360 Sprint Series Speedway Motors $200 Hard-charger Sawyer Phillips, Jamie Ball and Nate Van Haaften completed the top ten. Giles and Agan set the standard in qualifying over their respective groups, while Josh Riggins, Christian Bowman, Garner and Ledger were heat winners. Sawyer Phillips also won the B.

“Does this feel good!” said Landis in Victory Lane. “Three times in the last year we’ve led the most laps, and somehow, I’ve managed to let it go with two laps to go. This is win #47 in my sprint car career, and it’s taken a long time to get to that. In the 1990’s, the wins came and came, and when you get on a down streak, it’s hard to get back up. My crew stuck with me, and they stuck behind me.”

Brandon Worthington spun at the start of the 15-lap 305 feature. Tyler Glass was the only one to make contact with him, but he continued. Eric Bridger started on the pole. The rookie has suffered some bad luck this season, but he’d turn it around on Saturday.

Bridger shot out to a lead early over Brad Comegys and Mike Mayberry. Chris Walraven moved into the top three on lap two, while Rob Kubli made some moves into fourth. Bridger had built a 3.7 second lead by the eighth circuit. Behind him Kubli had a run, taking third from Walraven on lap nine, and second from Comegys on lap 11.

Ryan Leavitt and Kelby Watt contacted on lap 13, sending Leavitt upside down in turn two. He was unhurt. The red flag erased a 4.7 second lead for Bridger, but it didn’t matter. He would coast the last two laps to victory over Kubli, Walraven, Matthew Stelzer and Kade Higday. Comegys, Kevin Hetrick, hard-charger Glass, Mayberry and Corey Kautz rounded out the top ten. Higday time in quickest, while Stelzer and Kubli won the heats.

“I felt like I was struggling in lapped traffic a lot,” said Bridger afterwards. “But I don’t know. I was driving as hard as I could. We were really good in clean air, and we got the job done. This feels like 200 pounds just got lifted off. This is unbelievable. Some people bash these crate motors, but you know what, we’re standing here in Victory Lane!”

Next Saturday night, July 8 is Dennison Racing Tees/Jersey Freeze Night! All three sprint car classes will again be in action! For more information, visit www.KnoxvilleRaceway.com!

Knoxville Raceway – Sprint Car Capital of the World! www.knoxvilleraceway.com Knoxville Raceway: 4h: We had several cars show up at Knoxville Raceway this past weekend for the first time this season! Troy L. Hugen Photography more

410 Results

Time Trials (Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 21, Brian Brown, Grain Valley, MO (8), 15.561; 2. 2, Kerry Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Aust. (13), 15.568; 3. 18, Ian Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Aust. (3), 15.602; 4. 1m, Danny Lasoski, Dover, MO (1), 15.622; 5. 55, Brooke Tatnell, Sans Souci, NSW, Aust. (9), 15.637; 6. 12, Lynton Jeffrey, Sydney, NSW, Aust. (10), 15.658; 7. 4, Dakota Hendrickson, Omaha, NE (19), 15.680; 8. 24, Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA (5), 15.723; 9. 59, Justin Henderson, Sioux Falls, SD (11), 15.782; 10. 2KS, Austin McCarl, Altoona, IA (17), 15.805; 11. 1B, Dustin Selvage, Indianola, IA (16), 15.816; 12. 7W, Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (2), 15.844; 13. 09, Matt Juhl, Sioux Falls, SD (22), 15.930; 14. 20, AJ Moeller, Rockwell City, IA (21), 15.936; 15. 56N, Davey Heskin, St. Michael, MN (12), 15.941; 16. 71A, RJ Johnson, Tampa, FL (18), 16.050; 17. 1MX, Phillip Mock, Pleasant Prairie, WI (15), 16.056; 18. 49, Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA (20), 16.079; 19. 84, Scott Bogucki, McLaren Vale, SA, Aust. (7), 16.081; 20. 22, Rager Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (6), 16.227; 21. 15, Bobby Mincer, Burlington, IA (14), 16.258; 22. 19, Bob Weuve, Newton, IA (4), 16.622.

Heat one (started), 8 Laps, 2:09.6: 1. Brian Brown (6); 2. Matt Juhl (2); 3. Danny Lasoski (5); 4. Austin McCarl (3); 5. RJ Johnson (1); 6. Dakota Hendrickson (4); 7. Scott Bogucki (7); 8. Bob Weuve (8)

Heat two (started), 8 Laps, NT: 1. Terry McCarl (4); 2. AJ Moeller (2); 3. Kerry Madsen (6); 4. Dustin Selvage (3); 5. Rager Phillips (7); 6. Phillip Mock (1); 7. Brooke Tatnell (5)

Heat three (started), 8 Laps, 2:10.5: 1. Josh Schneiderman (1); 2. Davey Heskin (2); 3. Justin Henderson (4); 4. Ian Madsen (6); 5. Lynton Jeffrey (5); 6. Bobby Mincer (7); 7. Tasker Phillips (3)

A main (started), 20 Laps, NT: 1. Ian Madsen (2); 2. Kerry Madsen (5); 3. Brian Brown (6); 4. Justin Henderson (1); 5. Terry McCarl (3); 6. Austin McCarl (11); 7. Brooke Tatnell (13); 8. Danny Lasoski (4); 9. Dakota Hendrickson (14); 10. Lynton Jeffrey (7); 11. Josh Schneiderman (10); 12. Matt Juhl (8); 13. Dustin Selvage (15); 14. Scott Bogucki (21); 15. Bobby Mincer (20); 16. Davey Heskin (12); 17. AJ Moeller (9); 18. Phillip Mock (19); 19. Bob Weuve (22); 20. RJ Johnson (16); 21. Rager Phillips (18); 22. Tasker Phillips (17). Lap Leader: I. Madsen 1-20. Hard-charger: Bogucki.

360 Results

Time Trials Group one (started), 2 laps: 1. 9, Ryan Giles, Grimes, IA (14), 16.433; 2. 5MRP, Devin Kline, Knoxville, IA (15), 16.509; 3. 17, Tyler Groenendyk, Oskaloosa, IA (9), 16.532; 4. 6, Mitchell Alexander, Knoxville, IA (7), 16.610; 5. 63, Brooke Tatnell, Sans Souci, NSW, Aust. (3), 16.624; 6. 23S, Stu Snyder, Waverly, NE (6), 16.636; 7. 44, Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA (17), 16.648; 8. 5M, Troy Manteufel, St. Peter, MN (8), 16.682; 9. 8M, Kade Morton, Coweta, OK (4), 16.699; 10. 53, Joe Beaver, Knoxville, IA (10), 16.732; 11. 14, Josh Riggins, Lincoln, NE (13), 16.788; 12. 15, Christian Bowman, Altoona, IA (19), 16.871; 13. 3P, Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (18), 16.903; 14. 40C, Cody Wehrle, Burlington, IA (16), 16.986; 15. 9M, Ricky Montgomery, Lakewood, CO (12), 17.291; 16. 14K, Tori Knutson, Monticello, MN (20), 17.865; 17. 91A, Reed Allex, St. Cloud, MN (1), 18.553; 18. 17B, Jason Becker, Seward, NE (11), 18.606; 19. 33, Alan Zoutte, Knoxville, IA (2), 20.734; DQ (Scales) – 41P, Tadd Holliman, Murray, NE (5).

Time Trials Group two (started), 2 laps: 1. 4, Jon Agan, Knoxville, IA (1), 16.431; 2. 70, Calvin Landis, Knoxville, IA (15), 16.486; 3. 18, Ryan Roberts, Aurora, NE (16), 16.486; 4. 2M, Matt Moro, Polk City, IA (19), 16.499; 5. 3, Nate Van Haaften, Otley, IA (13), 16.505; 6. 55, McKenna Haase, Des Moines, IA (8), 16.670; 7. 36, Jason Martin, Lincoln, NE (4), 16.722; 8. 57, TJ Artz, Lincoln, NE (7), 16.733; 9. 5J, Jamie Ball, Knoxville, IA (11), 16.774; 10. 35L, Cody Ledger, Omaha, NE (14), 16.909; 11. 40, Clint Garner, Sioux Falls, SD (10), 16.942; 12. 77, John Klabunde, Fort Calhoun, NE (3), 16.955; 13. 13V, Seth Brahmer, Wisner, NE (20), 16.987; 14. 8L, Tom Lenz, Marion, IA (17), 17.028; 15. 7M, Chance Morton, Coweta, OK (2), 17.066; 16. 19, Rob Weuve, Oakland Acres, IA (6), 17.385; 17. 1A, John Anderson, Des Moines, IA (18), 17.781; 18. 8B, Bobby Becker Jr., Denton, NE (5), 18.437; 19. 9Z, Jared Goerges, Brainerd, MN (12), NT; 20. 35, Skylar Prochaska, Lakefield, MN (9), NT.

Heat one (started), 7 Laps, 2:00.2: 1. Josh Riggins (1); 2. Brooke Tatnell (4); 3. Chris Martin (3); 4. Kade Morton (2); 5. Sawyer Phillips (7); 6. Ryan Giles (6); 7. Tyler Groenendyk (5); 8. Ricky Montgomery (8); 9. Alan Zoutte (10); 10. Reed Allex (9)

Heat two (started), 7 Laps, NT: 1. Christian Bowman (1); 2. Joe Beaver (2); 3. Stu Snyder (4); 4. Devin Kline (6); 5. Mitchell Alexander (5); 6. Cody Wehrle (7); 7. Tori Knutson (8); 8. Jason Becker (9); 9. Troy Manteufel (3); 10. Tadd Holliman (10)

Heat three (started), 7 Laps, 1:56.8: 1. Clint Garner (1); 2. Jamie Ball (2); 3. Jason Martin (3); 4. Nate Van Haaften (4); 5. Jon Agan (6); 6. Ryan Roberts (5); 7. Seth Brahmer (7); 8. Chance Morton (8); 9. John Anderson (9) DNS – Jared Goerges

Heat four (started), 7 Laps, 1:58.6: 1. Cody Ledger (2); 2. Calvin Landis (6); 3. McKenna Haase (4); 4. Matt Moro (5); 5. TJ Artz (3); 6. John Klabunde (1); 7. Tom Lenz (7); 8. Rob Weuve (8); 9. Bobby Becker Jr. (9) DNS – Skylar Prochaska

B main (started), 10 Laps, 2:53.6: 1. Sawyer Phillips (3); 2. Kade Morton (1); 3. John Klabunde (4); 4. Seth Brahmer (6); 5. Troy Manteufel (7); 6. Cody Wehrle (5); 7. Chance Morton (10); 8. TJ Artz (2); 9. Rob Weuve (12); 10. Tom Lenz (8); 11. Tori Knutson (9); 12. Alan Zoutte (15); 13. John Anderson (14); 14. Ricky Montgomery (11); 15. Bobby Becker Jr. (16); 16. Reed Allex (17); 17. Jason Becker (13); 18. Tadd Holliman (18) DNS – Jared Goerges, Skylar Prochaska

A main (started), 20 Laps, NT: 1. Calvin Landis (2); 2. Matt Moro (6); 3. Brooke Tatnell (1); 4. Ryan Giles (7); 5. Cody Ledger (10); 6. Clint Garner (18); 7. Jason Martin (14); 8. Sawyer Phillips (21); 9. Jamie Ball (16); 10. Nate Van Haaften (12); 11. Stu Snyder (5); 12. Devin Kline (3); 13. John Klabunde (23); 14. Kade Morton (22); 15. Jon Agan (4); 16. Chris Martin (9); 17. Tyler Groenendyk (19); 18. Josh Riggins (11); 19. Mitchell Alexander (13); 20. Seth Brahmer (24); 21. Christian Bowman (17); 22. Ryan Roberts (20); 23. Joe Beaver (15); 24. McKenna Haase (8). Lap Leaders: Tatnell 1, Landis 2-20. Speedway Motors $200 Hard-charger: S. Phillips. Howard Law $200: Moro, Haase.

305 Results

Time Trials (Qualifying Order), 3 laps: 1. 24, Kade Higday, Pleasant Hill, IA (7), 17.080; 2. 56W, Chris Walraven, Knoxville, IA (10), 17.241; 3. 76, Brad Comegys, Bondurant, IA (2), 17.283; 4. 81E, Eric Bridger, Winterset, IA (13), 17.304; 5. 0, Mike Mayberry, Fremont, IA (12), 17.311; 6. 35, Kevin Hetrick, Gladstone, IL (9), 17.339; 7. 99, Matthew Stelzer, Papillion, NE (4), 17.418; 8. 1B, Ryan Leavitt, Knoxville, IA (17), 17.447; 9. 51, Corey Kautz, Estherville, IA (3), 17.453; 10. 23K, Rob Kubli, Milo, IA (5), 17.479; 11. 71, Brandon Worthington, Indianola, IA (8), 17.518; 12. 56, Joe Simbro, Pleasantville, IA (19), 17.619; 13. 12T, Tyler Glass, Cedar Rapids, IA (1), 17.690; 14. 1K, Kelby Watt, Adel, IA (16), 17.794; 15. 67, Jon Hughes, Knoxville, IA (14), 17.818; 16. 4, Chris Horton, Indianola, IA (11), 17.892; 17. 64, Casey Greubel, Lacona, IA (6), 18.136; 18. 68+1, Blain Petersen, Essex, IA (15), 18.243; 19. 41, Jeff Wilke, Genoa, IL (18), 18.281

Heat one (started), 6 Laps, 1:49.7: 1. Matthew Stelzer (3); 2. Kade Higday (6); 3. Brandon Worthington (1); 4. Corey Kautz (2); 5. Mike Mayberry (4); 6. Brad Comegys (5); 7. Tyler Glass (7); 8. Casey Greubel (9); 9. Jon Hughes (8) DNS – Jeff Wilke

Heat two (started), 6 Laps, 1:47.4: 1. Rob Kubli (2); 2. Kevin Hetrick (4); 3. Joe Simbro (1); 4. Ryan Leavitt (3); 5. Chris Walraven (6); 6. Eric Bridger (5); 7. Kelby Watt (7); 8. Chris Horton (8); 9. Blain Petersen (9)

A main (started), 15 Laps, NT: 1. Eric Bridger (1); 2. Rob Kubli (4); 3. Chris Walraven (5); 4. Matthew Stelzer (7); 5. Kade Higday (8); 6. Brad Comegys (3); 7. Kevin Hetrick (6); 8. Tyler Glass (13); 9. Mike Mayberry (2); 10. Corey Kautz (10); 11. Chris Horton (15); 12. Joe Simbro (12); 13. Casey Greubel (16); 14. Blain Petersen (18); 15. Jon Hughes (17); 16. Kelby Watt (14); 17. Ryan Leavitt (9); 18. Brandon Worthington (11) DNS – Jeff Wilke. Lap Leader: Bridger 1-15. Hard-charger: Glass.