Jack Sullivan Wins Wild CCSDS Event at Jackson

Byram, Mississippi (07/01/17) – For the second-night in a row Jack Sullivan found himself in Victory Lane with the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) presented by Lucas Oil. He pocketed $2,500 for his efforts at Jackson Motor Speedway.

The Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man overcame a wild late-race tussle with Rick Rickman and Garrett Alberson to score his sixth win of the season.

New Vision Graphics Pole Sitter Rick Rickman and Jack Sullivan brought the field to the green flag with Rickman grabbing the early advantage.

Sixth-starting Garrett Alberson quickly found his way into the runner-up position with Sullivan in close pursuit.

During the opening stages of the event, Rick Rickman quickly extended his advantage over the field as racers utilized multiple grooves around the ¼-mile oval.

By lap 18 Alberson was starting to catch Rickman, and one lap later, Rickman’s lead would be completely erased by a caution for a spinning Kyle Beard.

On the ensuing restart Sullivan surged ahead to take the lead. After seeing Sullivan lead a single circuit, Rickman retook the top spot on lap 20. From that point it would be a battle to the end between Rickman, Sullivan, and Alberson.

Rickman and Sullivan exchanged the lead on multiple occasions over the second half of the 40-lapper before Sullivan took control of the lead for good on lap 35.

The Greenbrier, Arkansas driver went on to register the $2,500 victory, which was his series-best 22nd of his career.

Rick Rickman, Garrett Alberson, Michael Arnold, and Chad Thrash completed the Top-5 finishers.

Gavin Landers received the Larry Shaw Race Cars Hard Charger Award for advancing from the 18th-starting spot to an 11th-place finish.

B.J. Robinson was the recipient of the Henryetta Ford Hard Luck Award after hard contact with the front stretch wall on lap 6, brought his night to a disappointing, early end.

The red-hot weekend draws to a close on Sunday evening, July 2 at Johnny Stokes Magnolia Motor Speedway (Columbus, Mississippi) with a $2,000-to-win/$350-to-start event. NeSmith Late Models, Street Stocks, Late Model Sportsman and Factory Stocks will also be in action. The pit gate will open at 3 p.m., with grandstands opening at 5:00 p.m. Racing is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Pit admission for adults is $35, kids (ages 6-to-10) are $25, and kids (5-and-Under) are free with an adult. Grandstand admission for adults $15, kids (10-and-under) are free with an adult. Speedzone Parking will be an additional $15 per car, plus the purchase of grandstand pass(es). For more information, please visit www.MagnoliaDirt.com .

Entry fee each night is $110 with non-qualifiers receiving $100.

Each night’s CCSDS format will include group qualifying, heat races, b-mains, and a main event. The tire rule for the weekend is Hoosier 1350 and Hoosier 1600.

The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil is sponsored by and would like to thank all of their sponsors including- COMP Cams, Lucas Oil, Hoosier Racing Tires, Larry Shaw Race Cars, New Vision Graphics, Black Diamond Chassis, KARR Transportation Incorporated, Big Air, Quarter Master, Allen Manufacturing, Mid State Golf Cars, ROCKHARD Powder Coating, Mark Martin Automotive Group, Mark Martin Powersports, Henryetta Ford, Central Arkansas Pest Services, Beach Veterinary Services, Racing Head Service, Allen Manufacturing, McClain Custom Cabinets, P&W Sales, Schoenfeld Headers, and MSR Mafia Marketing Services.

For the latest information on the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil, please visit www.COMPDirt.com .

COMP Cams Super Dirt Series – July 1, 2017

Jackson Motor Speedway (Byram, Mississippi)

Feature Results

1)Jack Sullivan 2)Rick Rickman 3)Garrett Alberson 4)Michael Arnold 5)Chad Thrash 6)Brian Rickman 7)Robbie Stuart 8)Chris Wall 9) Robert Baker 10)Tanner Kellick 11)Gavin Landers 12)Zach McMillan 13)Chandler Petty 14)Kyle Beard 15)David Payne 16)Wendell Wallace 17)Jon Mitchell 18)Brandon Wilson 19)Charlie Cole 20)B.J. Robinson

DNS: Shelby Sheedy, Scott Abraham, Jamie Elam

Entries: 23

Group A Fast Qualifier: Jack Sullivan (15.341 seconds)

Group B Fast Qualifier: Brian Rickman (15.138 seconds)

Group C Fast Qualifier (and Overall): Rick Rickman (15.135 seconds)

Black Diamond Chassis Heat Race #1 Winner: Rick Rickman

Allen Manufacturing Heat Race #2 Winner: Jack Sullivan

KARR Transportation Heat Race #3: Brian Rickman

Mark Martin Powersports B-Main #1 Winner: Jon Mitchell

New Vision Graphics Pole Sitter: Rick Rickman

Henryetta Ford Hard Luck Award: B.J. Robinson

Larry Shaw Race Cars Hard Charger: Gavin Landers (18th-11th)

COMP Cams Top Performer: Jack Sullivan

Leaders: Jack Sullivan (19, 30-31, 35-40), Rick Rickman (1-18, 20-29, 32-34)

Caution: 3

Red Flag: 0

